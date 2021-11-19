Back From Cleveland

Krissy, Athena and I went to Cleveland to see the multimedia Van Gogh exhibit (it was lovely) and while we were there for that, decided to take a short family holiday. It was delightful and I really do recommend taking a short holiday with your own family now and then if you can manage it (and, you know, like your family).

Mind you, a side effect of a weekday holiday is coming back to business to attend to, which I’ve been doing since we returned, and will do more of once I’m done posting this. But I thought you’d enjoy the photos. Today is a good day for a couple of quiet bits of beauty.

— JS