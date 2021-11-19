Back From Cleveland
Krissy, Athena and I went to Cleveland to see the multimedia Van Gogh exhibit (it was lovely) and while we were there for that, decided to take a short family holiday. It was delightful and I really do recommend taking a short holiday with your own family now and then if you can manage it (and, you know, like your family).
Mind you, a side effect of a weekday holiday is coming back to business to attend to, which I’ve been doing since we returned, and will do more of once I’m done posting this. But I thought you’d enjoy the photos. Today is a good day for a couple of quiet bits of beauty.
— JS
Oh we really enjoyed the Van Gogh exhibit (the one where his art is displayed on all the walls around and the music is just lovely?).
Next week the Hayao Miyazaki exhibit at the Academy of Motion Pictures with the family. Quick family vacations are fun!
Saw it in LA… Yes, it’s amazing! Glad you got to see it, and with your patient ever-loving family! Have a great return-to-working-on-stuff day!
Oh, wasn’t the exhibit grand? We saw it when it came to DC, and were quite dazzled. I happened to walk into the main projection room just as “Starry Night” went up on the walls. Not ashamed to say I burst into tears on the spot.
My wife and I saw the Immersive VanGogh exhibit when it was in Charlotte this summer. A very interesting way of approaching his art. The version we saw was in an old industrial space at Camp North End, a very convoluted space with walls at odd angles. I’m not sure if it made it better or not, but certainly did make the overlap of images complicated.
Saw it in Philly – quite something isn’t it?
We saw it in Charlotte, too and loved it!
Where was the top picture taken? It’s breathtaking.