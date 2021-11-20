Boosted!
The CDC and the USDA opened up COVID booster shots to everyone over the age of 18 yesterday, so guess what I did this morning? If you guessed “thought deeply about your mortality and your place in the universe,” then yes, in an rather abstract sense, I suppose I might have, but more specifically, I got a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to ensure I have maximum coverage through the holiday season and beyond. Krissy went with me as well; it was like a morning date, to a CVS, to be jabbed with needles. And after I was done I bought myself a bag of gummi candies, because I was a very brave boy this morning getting a shot and all, and I deserved candy.
I got the booster shot because it was recommended by medical experts, and I have this thing where I actually do think it’s useful to listen to the experts about vaccines, and not, say, podcast hosts or virulently racist and/or performatively ignorant politicians. Beyond this, the holidays are coming up and most of us are about to spend more time indoors with more people, so a boost to one’s immune response makes sense to get right about now. Also, and this is specific to me, I live in a county where, still, less than 35% of the population is fully vaccinated. This number is unlikely to go much higher because this is a county that votes for and listens to virulently racist and/or performatively ignorant politicians, and unfortunately goes all in for the whole ecosystem of nonsense that comes along with that. Given these facts, it made sense to get an extra added layer of immunological protection once it became available.
I should be clear I didn’t worry too much about being significantly incapacitated by the COVID virus before this booster shot. I was already vaccinated and I don’t have any real comorbidities that would have complicated matters. I have been out in the world fairly significantly in this second half of the year, participating in major conventions and events. I regularly go into town for errands and shopping. It’s been fine. That said, I’m also well aware that “I’m pretty sure I have a good immune system” and “so far, so good,” are things people who are about to be unpleasantly surprised say. Plus there’s the fact that, at 52 years of age, regardless of my general physical health, I need to have a healthy (heh) respect for the truth that my body is, alas, less robust than it used to be. Getting a booster shot took a hour out of my day, during which I did errands I needed to do anyway. And now I am even better protected against a virus which is still killing people, and giving others who survive it substantial long-term health issues. There really was no downside. And it was free!
I regret that COVID happened at all, and that it first hit when we had a real chunderheaded dingus as president, who set the stage to politicize an effective treatment to end a pandemic. I also regret we live in a world where a substantial number of people seem to truly believe that there are microchips in a vaccine, and that a treatment designed to kill parasites in livestock will do anything against a virus. But it did, he did and we do, respectively, and now we just have to deal with it. The best way to deal with it, on an individual level, at least, is to get vaccinated if you can and have not done so already (or complete your vaccination if you’ve started), and to get a booster if you’re over 18 and it’s been six months since your second shot. It’ll make a difference for you, for the people around you, and hopefully in time for the nation and world. And then you’ll also be less likely to spend some portion of the holidays sick as hell, which is a not insignificant thing, either.
Go get that booster, folks. You’ll be happy you did.
Please note that if you leave a comment that reads off the cue cards for vaccine denial and/or nonsense, I’m just gonna Mallet that nonsense as soon as I see it. Save us both the effort, thanks.
I got mine the beginning of last month. Welcome to the club.
Got my third Pfizer as soon as it ok here in Maryland.
I just got my booster yesterday too. For basically all the same reasons even though age wasn’t a factor. Biggest reason was as you said, the holidays are coming up and I’ll be seeing family.
Biggest irritation was just how long it too. My original doses were pretty quick but this took like an hour total. Was nice to not even be asked about insurance though. If only all our healthcare was this easy…
You listen to experts? And you call yourself an American! /snark
I got my booster yesterday.
Mostly, what I don’t want to do, is give someone ELSE covid who’s likely to get super ill from it. And also the delta variant is a lot more virulent.
I got my Moderna booster three weeks ago when I saw the NP who is my PCP for our usual monthly visit. Being immune compromised and type II diabetic means I git it early. As usual, I had no reaction to getting a vaccination.
So my aunt went into a nursing home yesterday… She had covid 15 months ago, before the Vaccine was available. She’s in her 80’s but she was hale and hearty, before the covid, still worked part-time until she quit to isolate. Then a careless person brought Covid into her home. She went from babysitting her great-grandchildren to not being strong enough to hold them. She’s spent the last year fighting her way back, relearning to walk and to feed herself, to comb her own hair. The family has been taking care of her at home and was hopeful until the blood clots caused a stroke. I know she’s old and her life just isn’t valued, but damn it, she shouldn’t have had to go thru this past year. And now, she’ll probably spend her last days stuck in a warehouse, away from her family.
Get the damn shot. If you get C-19 you might not be lucky enough for it to kill you or to escape unscathed. You may well spend years in misery.
My wife and I will get our third mRNA vaccine doses in the near future, as will many people. If you haven’t had shots 1 and 2 yet, or haven’t had your Influenza shot yet, or have children eligible for COVID-19 shots, then I very highly recommend getting that taken care of ASAP.
I happen to have many years experience doing Infectious Disease Research: I helped put five antiviral drugs on the market. Speaking as somebody who knows the science, let me assure you that the mRNA vaccines are among the safest and most effective drugs ever to have existed.
All the bad things people claim these vaccines might do to you? The Virus does far worse! In every wave of the pandemic before the Delta variant, fewer than 20% of reported US deaths were under age 45. In September 2021 over 40% of reported US deaths were under age 45! Nearly all of those younger people who died thought they didn’t need the vaccines because they were young. The huge shift in age distribution was because older people were much less likely to decline the vaccines.
Good for you! We got ours a few weeks back. The booster kicked my butt! Chills, dizziness, nausea, headache, tired, couldn’t lift my arm etc. But after 2 days all side effects were gone! Feeling pretty good about it. I might have had enhanced effects because I got my flu shot 4 days before. Needless to say I recommend it to everyone! Congrats to you and Krissy!
Matthew, we’ve vaccinated nine hundred and sixteen thousand people here in Maine so far. We’ve had just two hundred and fifty eight breakthrough cases that resulted in those individuals being hospitalised, none in severe condition. And none of them died.
The booster is being distributed by age group in my little corner of Canada. The 80+ crowd will be eligible at the end of this month. I expect my age group (50+) should have a chance at it early in the new year.
And our Federal government just approved the Pfizer shot for 5 to 11-year-olds. That should start pretty soon, which makes me happy.
I felt very fortunate to get my Moderna booster 2 weeks ago. As mentioned above, it kicked my tail for 48 hours. But now I feel as bulletproof as one can, and that’s great, because I’m going to visit my brother and his 4 children this coming week.
I got mine last week. Had every side effect in the book; it basically steamrollered the next day, but I had planned for that possibility.
Still SO worth it. Knowing I am probably not going to give my 80 year old father the disease that kills him for Christmas: priceless.
Just scheduled my booster for tomorrow afternoon.
Was able to get a Pfizer/BioNTech booster last month because I’m diabetic.
As to the equine de-wormer, I read a day or two ago on The Economist that it had a positive effect on some people because they likely had parasites (they were in countries with pretty high rates of parasitic infection) and the drug cured that. So nothing to do with Covid-19 after all.
Like Matthew, I have a background in infectious disease research. Ditto to everything he said!
I was supposed to get my booster last week but, alas, got a (non-Covid, non-flu) virus and had to postpone. Looking forward to being able to get boosted. And, yes, I’ll still take precautions like masking after that.
SO got his this week, #1 Son and I are getting ours tomorrow. (We’re in the group that was already eligible for boosters.) But I saw that news pass through my feed yesterday morning, passed it to #2 Son, and he scheduled an appointment immediately for Wednesday morning – he wanted to give himself the long weekend in case he reacts, he’s at a newish job and doesn’t have much PTO accrued yet. But still! And he’s needle-adverse, so if he can, others can. (A very pretty airman made sure he kept his overreaction to shots in check with his first; it’s been easier since then.)
I had the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in April and May, and had only a slight soreness on my arm and was a little tired for part of a day. I got the Pfizer booster on Wednesday, and had flu-like symptoms for most of two days, including a fever, extreme fatigue, muscle soreness overall, and a bit of nausea, as well as feeling like my arm had been punched by a boxer. I don’t regret it at all, as it’s well worth it, but past reactions (or lack of them) are no guarantee that a booster won’t hit hard. Obviously, your mileage may vary.
I got boosted yesterday as well.
Got my booster the end of September. I’m old, 70, and jumped on it ASAP. I’ll get boosted every time an expert says I should, to infinity and beyond…
I got my Pfizer booster last month. Welcome to the club! I kicked my butt for about 12 hours but it was well worth it!