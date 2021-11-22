I Was Going to Write a Piece on Politics Today But It Turned Out the Metaphor I Was Going to Use Needs Some Workshopping, So In the Meantime Here’s Charlie With Some Autumn Leaves
I suspect you’ll consider this a reasonable substitute for now.
And you’re welcome!
— JS
More than acceptable!
She’s growing up to be a Mighty Dog….
How about less politics? Some more Scifi discussion? I haven’t read Craig Alanson’s expeditionary force and find myself 3 books in.
Just tired of politics…..
I am not a follower of your blog, but my wife, Ruth, was. She told mr about what was in your blog. We both loved your Old Man’s War series and Red Shirts
Sadly, passed away Saturday night. Just wanted to thank for the work that has entertained us both.
Best Wishes
Tom Vallejod
I’m trying to think of a clever metaphor for what Charlie in the Autumn Leaves represents, but I spent too much time today answering email and I’m out of creativity. But I’m sure there IS a clever metaphor out there somewhere.
@Tom Vallejos So sorry for your loss.
Charlie has the look of a dog catching all those autumn scents. Delectable.