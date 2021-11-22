I Was Going to Write a Piece on Politics Today But It Turned Out the Metaphor I Was Going to Use Needs Some Workshopping, So In the Meantime Here’s Charlie With Some Autumn Leaves

Posted on November 22, 2021    Posted by      6 Comments

I suspect you’ll consider this a reasonable substitute for now.

And you’re welcome!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “I Was Going to Write a Piece on Politics Today But It Turned Out the Metaphor I Was Going to Use Needs Some Workshopping, So In the Meantime Here’s Charlie With Some Autumn Leaves”

  2. How about less politics? Some more Scifi discussion? I haven’t read Craig Alanson’s expeditionary force and find myself 3 books in.

    Just tired of politics…..

  3. I am not a follower of your blog, but my wife, Ruth, was. She told mr about what was in your blog. We both loved your Old Man’s War series and Red Shirts

    Sadly, passed away Saturday night. Just wanted to thank for the work that has entertained us both.
    Best Wishes
    Tom Vallejod

  4. I’m trying to think of a clever metaphor for what Charlie in the Autumn Leaves represents, but I spent too much time today answering email and I’m out of creativity. But I’m sure there IS a clever metaphor out there somewhere.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: