Someone May Have Updated Some Of His Photo Software Today
Posted on November 23, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
And that someone might have been me. Here’s one of the pictures I made fiddling with it (DxO Filmpack 6, in case you’re curious). Spice has never looked so moody! Or monochromatic!
— JS
Cat noir.
I just saw an adorable little fluff ball of a kitten at the McDonald’s drive through. It was mewing loudly at the cars, so it wasn’t exactly stealthy. I tried to check on it, but it didn’t let me get close enough. I may go back on tomorrow since the McDonald’s is close to my house.