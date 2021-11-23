Someone May Have Updated Some Of His Photo Software Today

Posted on November 23, 2021    Posted by      2 Comments

And that someone might have been me. Here’s one of the pictures I made fiddling with it (DxO Filmpack 6, in case you’re curious). Spice has never looked so moody! Or monochromatic!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments on “Someone May Have Updated Some Of His Photo Software Today”

  2. I just saw an adorable little fluff ball of a kitten at the McDonald’s drive through. It was mewing loudly at the cars, so it wasn’t exactly stealthy. I tried to check on it, but it didn’t let me get close enough. I may go back on tomorrow since the McDonald’s is close to my house.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2021
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: