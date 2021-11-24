Things I Am Thankful For, 2021 Edition
Tomorrow is Thanksgiving here in the United States, and while I think a lot of people these days see that holiday mostly as a turkey-spangled speedbump in front of the unstoppable juggernaut that is Christmas, I do think it’s useful to take a moment and reflect on the things that one has to be thankful for, especially over the course of the year. So here are things I’m thankful for, here in 2021.
I’m thankful for Joe Biden. Not in a creepy, “this is my man and I will follow him unto death” sort of way, because, come on, no one thinks about Joe Biden that way, possibly not even his dog. I’m thankful for him in the sense that for ten months now I haven’t felt a sickness in my gut wondering what damn fool, possibly unconstitutional, definitely self-centering thing our president is doing today. I can in fact go entire days not thinking about Joe Biden, which honestly is both refreshing after the previous four years, and should be my right as an American, with regard to the President of the United States.
Biden’s not perfect by any stretch, and clearly his current approval ratings are, uhhhhh, not great. That said, he is performing pretty much to my expectations, and as well as he can, considering the 50 Democratic senators he has for his majority are actually 48 Democratic senators, one clearly-a-Republican-but-pretending-to-be-a-Democrat-for-lulz, and one chaos agent, considering the opposing political party has lost its mind and would rather burn the country to the ground than do anything useful, and considering that, like every other Democratic president in recent memory, Biden’s first job out of the gate was dealing with all the disasters and time bombs the previous administration left behind. One works with what one has, and Biden’s doing all right with that. Even if he wasn’t, he’s still better than what we had. Thanks for letting me not think about you, President Biden. I surely appreciate it.
I’m thankful I wrote a novel this year. And a novella too, actually, but the novel was, career-wise, a smidge more important. 2020 was a bust on the novel-writing front, for various reasons, mostly relating to the fact that reality was continually pulling focus on me, and the fact that the novel I was trying to write last year was meant to be a bit grim and cynical, and 2020 wasn’t the year to write grim and cynical (or at least, it wasn’t the year for me to write it). So to be able to turn around from that disaster scenario and write a novel that’s a) really fun, b) that I really like, c) and that my publisher is pretty damn happy with too, was, bluntly, a massive fucking relief. There are other reasons to be thankful about it on the practical side of things (i.e., this is how I make my money, and I need money, because we live in a capitalist society, and also, I do ill-advised things like buy six-necked guitars), but mostly, I was just happy that after a year of grinding gears, creatively, 2021 saw me back on track in a big way. Related:
I’m thankful I didn’t release a novel this year. Fun fact: the novel I was writing in 2020 was supposed to be out this last October, and Kaiju was written quickly enough that Tor could have, in fact, slotted it into that release date. Instead, Tor looked at the publishing landscape of 2021 and said to itself yeeeeeeeah, let’s not, and bumped Kaiju into 2022 instead. Which was good! We’ve had more time to plot and plan for the release, and also, hey, you know that “supply chain” issue this year? It’s been particularly bad for publishing, and October was especially a not good month on that score. We dodged an actual bullet on that one, and didn’t make life worse for the authors who did have books out this October by fighting them for, like, paper. Also, hopefully by March we may be able to do in-store events and have a live-action book tour and all of that good stuff.
To be clear, in a perfect world I would have had a novel out in 2021, consistent with the plan to have a novel out every year to keep readers happy. But, well [motions to the imperfect world]. Given everything, waiting made sense. And Kaiju, I think, will be worth the wait for most of you.
I’m thankful for the COVID vaccines. In both the case of the initial set of vaccines and then with the booster, I signed up to get them as early as humanly possible because, I don’t know if you know this, but COVID-19 is a novel virus that is highly transmissible, kills a lot of people it infects — 775,000 in the US to date — and leaves lots of the people who survive the infection with long-term debilitations. It’s bad! And if you get the vaccines, not only does your chance of initial infection go down by a significant multiple, if you do get it, the chance of requiring hospitalization for it goes down by an even more significant multiple and the chances of dying from it go down by an even more significant multiple still. This is just basic math. I got vaccinated and boosted. So did my family.
I’m deeply thankful my family is now highly unlikely to die or be significantly debilitated from this now easily-preventable viral infection that is still killing thousands each week, those deaths now almost exclusively concentrated among people who will not take a safe and effective vaccine because people who should have known better made avoiding a horrible fucking disease and looking out for others by not being an active vector of infection a political litmus test, and counted on their supporters’ ignorance and tribal inclinations to weaponize those positions. “Be willing to get sick and possibly die to own the libs” is no way to go through life, and as it happens, at least some of those who chose that route won’t get through it.
Anyway, get vaccinated if you can, y’all. I’m thankful I did. You’ll be thankful you did, too.
I’m thankful we got a dog. Because Charlie’s cute, and a little bit of canine chaos in the house is fun. Well, mostly. She can be exasperating sometimes too, but honestly, that can be said about any of us, can it not. I do continue to be thankful for my cats, too, just to be clear. It’s not a contest. Don’t make it a contest! We love all our pets.
I’m thankful I got to see friends and go out into the world again this year. From March 2020 to June 2021, I went no further than about 25 miles from my house and saw almost no one in person who wasn’t family or an immediate neighbor. It wasn’t horrible, but even for an introvert like me, it got to be a little much. But then we got vaccinated! And friends got vaccinated! And the chance we would accidentally kill or debilitate our pals by giving them a hug went down considerably! Also, events started to happen again, because sensible “mask and vaxx” policies became a thing. And now I have a real world social life and an appearance schedule again. I appreciate it and don’t take it for granted. It’s nice to actually see friends, you know?
I’m thankful for the usual things too. A family that I love, who is mostly happy and mostly healthy. A job I like and a house that’s nice to live in. That I am doing well enough that I can buy silly guitars. That I just get to live and not worry about my own circumstances most days. All of these things are good, and I don’t want to elide them to note the stuff I have above. So, here they are.
These are (some of) the things I’m thankful for, here in 2021, coming into Thanksgiving and the holiday season. I hope that there are things you feel thankful this year as well.
— JS
Notes:
Bullshit vaccine comments will be Malleted. I have no time and no patience for anti-vaxx nonsense here. Please don’t test this proposition.
Also, I would prefer not to have the thread be a long discussion about Biden’s effectiveness as president. I imagine we’ll have other threads for this, eventually.
If you do want to post some the things you are thankful for, by all means, go ahead.
I’m thankful that here in Kentucky our governor had the sense to back mandates and encourage vaccinations instead of trying to score political points. Also, more family moved here so that is awesome.
I did my full list here http://theycallmetater.com/2021/11/22/one-of-those-sappy-thankful-posts-2/
Mainly thankful my family is vaccinated, boosted and healthy and that my kids had a normal semester of college
Right back at ya, Pal. You said it perfectly. Except for the guitars, but I have my own weaknesses. Please accept my very best wishes for ultimate success and happiness. I watch you from afar with great anticipation for your next tome.
Like you, I’m so grateful to be able to focus on other things than the next potential disaster from the previous POTUS. The existential dread hovering over all of 2020 has dissipated and that is a great, great feeling!
I’m thankful that you got a dog, too, cuz I love Charlie pix.
I’m thankful that the pandemic eased enough that I got to move from Florida to Tennessee. I had planned to do that in 2020 but then 2020 happened. Now thanksgiving with family is across town not 750 miles each way.
I’m also thankful for Biden because next semester people in my building have to have masks and vaccinations or else the university loses all its grant money no matter what our state laws about mandates say. That is probably not going to help his popularity overall, but it means me returning to my office next semester is going to be so much less scary, especially with holiday ‘vid and students returning to school ‘vid in the air.
Speaking of which I am so grateful for the vaccines for kids. That means my youngest can go back to school next semester and I can go back to my office next semester without me being (as) terrified that she’ll end up with long Covid (or worse) that we could have protected her from.
Congrats on your good fortune. However we do not agree on Joe Biden and if this looks like success we’ve got bigger problems than I thought. I am thankful for health and family and the ability to elect responsible leaders in the next few years.
Writing from Toronto, this Canadian is also delighted to see Joe Biden elected President. This man has put in a full career of public service, but ended up bobbing to the top of the pile to run against TFG, and he turns out to be a great choice. And his VP is excellent.
So, congrats on your fortune — someone once said, “The harder I work, the more luck I have.”, and I think that might apply here.
A plethora of musical instruments is also pretty sweet (I purchased a Stratocaster as a pandemic present, and it’s been awesome).
I don’t know. The constant bouts of rage I got from TFG did fuel my workouts.
Otherwise super grateful no one in my immediate family has gotten covid.
“even for an introvert like me”
If someone as outgoing and public as you is an introvert, my understanding of the term needs adjusting. I should probably check my pulse, because my own introvert-y-ness might actually be, y’know, a coma or something.
Being able to buy toilet paper again is nice. I have bigger things to be thankful for, but I do really just plain like toilet paper being readily available. (along with rubbing alcohol, which I tried – and failed – to get with every grocery delivery order for many, many months….)
I am thankful for my family, which of course includes the dog!
I am thankful that even at his absolute worst, Joe Biden so far still has been many orders of magnitude better than Trump ever was, even at Trump’s ludicrous so-called “best.”
Bruce Arthurs: As one might expect, Scalzi has blogged about that conundrum before: Portrait of a Closet Introvert.
I just saw a guilty verdict was announced for the three men who lynched Arbery. In the face of all thats happened in the last few years, i am so thankful for this that i could cry.
Thankful for getting together with family and eating the best meal of the year!