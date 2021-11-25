Happy Consume All the Calories Day

Here’s the spread at the Scalzi Compound today: Turkey, ham, two types of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato soufflé, green bean casserole, sage stuffing, deviled eggs, dinner rolls. That doesn’t count the opening round of appetizers, or the desserts (pumpkin and pecan pies, ice cream, sugar cookies). I can’t imagine I ate less than five thousand calories today. It’s a miracle I’m still awake to type this.

If you’re in the United States, I hope today was one in which you reflected on the good things in your life, surrounded by people you care about. If you’re outside the United States, I hope you had a satisfactory Thursday.

— JS

  2. Happy eat yourself sick day, John! Looks like quite the feast! Ours was scaled back a bit this year, just because we were busy with other things.

  3. My m-i-l was apologizing because there were fewer dishes than this, mostly not cooked by her (though she made my favorite, pumpkin trifle), though likely equal quantities. We all had to reassure her it was still delightful. 🙂 (She’s also almost 80. It’s okay to outsource.)

  5. Beautiful spread! I am available to assist with leftovers and am only an hour and a half drive away. You have my email, so let me know. 😋

