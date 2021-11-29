Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, Day One: Traditionally Published Books
Posted on November 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
Welcome to the first day of the Whatever Shopping Guide 2021 — Our way of helping you folks learn about cool creative gifts for the holidays, straight from the folks who have created them.
Today’s featured products are traditionally published books (including graphic novels and audiobooks); that is, books put out by publishers who ship books to stores on a returnable basis. In the comment thread below, authors and editors of these books will tell you a little bit about their latest and/or greatest books so that you will be enticed to get that book for yourself or loved ones this holiday season. Because, hey: Books are spectacular gifts. Enjoy your browsing, and we hope you find the perfect book!
Please note that the comment thread today is only for authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors only, books only (including audiobooks). There will be other threads for other stuff, later in the week. Any type of book is fine: Fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, etc. If you are not the author/editor of the book you’re posting about, don’t post. This is for authors and editors only.
2. For printed books, they must be currently in print (i.e., published before 12/31/2021) and available on a returnable basis at bookstores and at least one of the following three online bookstores: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Powell’s. This is so people can find your book when they go looking for it. For audiobooks, they must be professionally published (no self-produced, self-published audiobooks) and at least available through Amazon/Audible. If your book isn’t available as described, or if you’re not sure, wait for the shopping guide for non-traditional books, which will go up tomorrow.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like (as long as it meets the criteria in point 2), but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books currently available in North America (if your book is available only in the UK or elsewhere, please note that).
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting or a URL. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Got it? Excellent. Then tell the folks about your book! And tell your author friends about this thread so they can come around as well.
Tomorrow (11/30/21): Non-traditional books!
Reminder: This thread is for traditionally published authors to talk about their books. All other comments will be snipped out.
Self-pub/indie-pub/other-pub: Tomorrow’s your day!
Thank you, sir! My debut SF novel ASSASSIN’S ORBIT was published in July by Rebellion. I originally pitched is “Middle-aged women noir competence porn in space.” Rebellion describes it as “THE GOLDEN GIRLS meets THE EXPANSE with a side of BABYLON 5.” Three older women each have different motives to solve a mass murder/political assassination on Ileri Station, and have to work together to uncover the truth.
It’s available in print, e-book, and audio wherever you buy books! Signed copies are available from The Ivy Bookshop in Baltimore: https://www.theivybookshop.com/book/9781781089156
Trekkie Entomologist has to deal with family and life drama, set in a butterfly house. Perfect for the book club member and geek in your household: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/652985/the-butterfly-effect-by-rachel-mans-mckenny/
If you’re shopping for a fantasy fan who read voraciously and needs a big series with a lot of books already out, may I present The Maradaine Saga:
Four intertwined trilogies that braid together for a thrilling finale, combining epic fantasy with superhero sagas, police procedurals, heist stories and political thrillers.
In Best Reading Order:
Thorn of Dentonhill
Murder of Mages
Holver Alley Crew
Way of the Shield
The Alchemy of Chaos
An Import of Intrigue
Lady Henterman’s Wardrobe
Shield of the People
The Imposters of Aventil
A Parliament of Bodies
The Fenmere Job
People of the City
(Plus even more books in my bibiliography)
https://amzn.to/31gxO5u
If you enjoy intricately plotted dystopian science fiction with fully fledged characters, where no one is two-dimensional—with a diverse array of players who don’t all fit into a single phenotype—check out Disintegration. https://smile.amazon.com/Disintegration-S-Soldwedel-ebook/dp/B07VRPFZLY/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=disintegration+s.e.+soldwedel&qid=1638198668&sr=8-1
Evolution Device: A rock god who fears his power. A muse who’s losing her power. A guitar with power of her own.
Music fueled by magic. Haven’t you ever wondered just why those guitarists always turned to heroin?
https://amzn.to/32cI3FK
THE GREAT AMERICAN DECEPTION (2020) is a sci-fi comedy detective satire set in an absurd future mall fortress society that spans the continent, narrated by a footnoting robot coffee machine. (Sequel coming 2022.)
Publishers Weekly, in a starred review that selected THE GREAT AMERICAN DECEPTION as a PW pick, said “Stein delivers a madcap sci-fi take on the hard-boiled detective genre in this fun, near-future romp that’s chock-full of rapid-fire wit, tongue-in-cheek literary allusions, and playful futuristic absurdity… Stein keeps the stakes high and the laughs coming … Sure to appeal to fans of Douglas Adams, this zany, uproarious mystery is a constant delight.”
https://www.amazon.com/Great-American-Deception-Scott-Stein/dp/1946501212/
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781946501219
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-great-american-deception-scott-stein/1133408865?ean=9781946501219
Want a short primer on what political scientists (think we) know about politics, drawn from the latest research? Of course you do! Also want to know what to do with that knowledge, especially if you are in a helping profession? Obviously, right? The do please check out Politics for Social Workers: A Practical Guide to Effecting Change!
All Made Up: The Power and Pitfalls of Beauty Culture, from Cleopatra to Kim Kardashian is a nonfiction book about how people throughout history use makeup to define–and defy!–society’s rules. Makeup is fun, but caring about it isn’t frivolous
http://www.beacon.org/All-Made-Up-P1681.aspx
LINK: https://cup.columbia.edu/book/politics-for-social-workers/9780231196932
Hi all! What happens when you mash-up the espionage of a Mission: Impossible movie with a space opera like the Expanse? Me too! That’s why I wrote the Galactic Cold War series, set several hundred years in our future where the galaxy is dominated by two superpowers engaged in an uneasy cold war.
Follow covert operative Simon Kovalic and his team of misfit spies as they try to keep the balance of power from tipping into open war. The adventures start in The Caledonian Gambit, then continue in The Bayern Agenda and The Aleph Extraction. Then, next July, comes the latest installment, The Nova Incident.
Available at all fine bookstores in paperback, ebook, and audiobook!
Digging Up My Bones is my second volume of poetry.
My work has been described as “the Poetry of Vengeance” and “an essential book…a feminist tour de force.”
Grammy nominated New Orleans musician Beth Patterson and I collaborated to turn the title poem into a kickass song. Check it out, to get a flavor of what the book holds in store for you!
https://youtu.be/_5pkdYgTmTQ
Imagine one of Tolkien’s orcs, but with free-will, a bloody vendetta to pursue, and a massive chip on his shoulder . . .
The GRIMNIR SAGA (A GATHERING OF RAVENS and TWILIGHT OF THE GODS) follows its titular hero across the Norse world, from icy Scandinavia to England to war-torn Ireland, on a personal quest for vengeance.
This link takes you to the Amazon series page:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08LMWC8PG?binding=kindle_edition&qid=1638199299&sr=8-1&ref=dbs_dp_rwt_sb_pc_tukn
This link takes you to Chirp Books, where the audio versions of both are on sale: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/a-gathering-of-ravens-by-scott-oden
Happy Reading!
My playful and fun rainbow family board books, EARLY ONE MORNING and BEDTIME, NOT PLAYTIME! are recently published in North America via Orca Book Publishers:
EARLY ONE MORNING features a boy who wakes up before his two moms and his sister; only the cat is also awake, and they get
https://us.orcabook.com/Early-One-Morning-P13193.aspx
BEDTIME, NOT PLAYTIME! features a girl trying to go to bed, but her dog wants to play. Her two daddies read her her favorite book, dog gets jealous and steals teddy bear, hijinks ensue:
https://us.orcabook.com/Bedtime-Not-Playtime-P13194.aspx
You may have read about these books in the news early this year when a bookstore in Hungary was fined for selling these books (published in a single volume in Hungary under the title Micsoda család!), under a consumer protection law, for defrauding customers by not warning them that the books contained “non traditional” families.
You can read more about what happened at THE GUARDIAN: https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/jul/08/hungary-fines-bookshop-chain-over-picture-book-depicting-lgbt-families
FROM UNSEEN FIRE and GIVE WAY TO NIGHT are the first two books in the Aven Cycle.
Adult epic fantasy, written by a woman, featuring political intrigue, elemental magic, illicit romance, and fiercely determined female characters seizing agency in a hostile world.
Booklist Starred Review for FROM UNSEEN FIRE: “Morris’ epic-fantasy debut melds Roman history and elemental magic into a spellbinding tale of political machinations. Fans of I, Claudius and Game of Thrones are in for a treat… The combination of history, dark and light magic, family, political and religious rivalry, and military conflicts will draw readers from many genres.”
Available in print, ebook, and audio: https://www.amazon.com/author/cassmorris
Prof. Cindy Weinstein and Dr. Bruce Miller tell the story of Cindy’s father’s diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s in FINDING THE RIGHT WORDS: A STORY OF LITERATURE, GRIEF, AND THE BRAIN. Cindy describes aspects of the disease through the lens of a daughter’s love and her love of literature to which Bruce responds with a neurological explanation of what is happening in the brain. Their voices harmonize as they share grief, empathy and information about a disease that affects so many.
Thanks for the opportunity to post.
CAPTURE THE CROWN is book #1 in my Gargoyle Queen epic fantasy trilogy about a princess who moonlights as a spy and is on a mission to uncover a plot against her kingdom. It features lots of action/fight scenes, a slow-burn, enemies-to-lovers romance, and of course gargoyles. :-)
CAPTURE THE CROWN is set in the same gladiator-themed world as KILL THE QUEEN and the other books in my Crown of Shards series.
CAPTURE THE CROWN is on sale today for $2.99: ⚔👑📘
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3d16Ujx
Barnes & Noble: https://tinyurl.com/yy2gfgbb
Apple Books: https://tinyurl.com/y2uz79jj
Google Play: https://tinyurl.com/y63n9wt2
Kobo: https://tinyurl.com/y6yhqtfa
I think the ebook deal is US/Canada only, but you can check and see if it’s available in your country. Thanks!
