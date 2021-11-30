Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, Day Two: Non-Traditionally Published Books
Posted on November 30, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 76 Comments
Today is Day Two of the Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, and today the focus is on Non-Traditionally Published Books: Self-published works, electronically-exclusive books, books from micro presses, books released outside the usual environs of the publishing world, and so on. Hey, I put my first novel up on this very Web site years ago and told people to send me a dollar if they liked it. Look where it got me. I hope you find some good stuff today.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for non-traditional authors and editors to post about their books; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Authors/editors: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Authors and editors of non-traditionally published books only. This includes comics and graphic novels, as well as non-fiction books and audiobooks. If your book has been traditionally published — available in bookstores on a returnable basis — post about your book in the thread that went up yesterday (if you are in doubt, assume you are non-traditionally published and post here). If you are a creator in another form or medium, your thread is coming tomorrow. Don’t post if you are not the author or editor, please.
2. Completed works only. Do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Likewise, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per author. In that post, you can list whatever books of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent book. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on books available in North America. If your book is only available in the UK or some other country, please let people know!
4. Keep your description of your book brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your book and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a bookseller if you like by using standard HTML link scripting or URL. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from authors/editors promoting their books as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting books.
Now: Tell us about your book!
Looking for sweeping space opera adventure with ancient empires and lost planets and sentient spaceships and giant bear-cats and plucky starpilots and two teenage Princesses who will shape the fate of an entire galaxy? Sure you are! It’s THE SONG OF FORGOTTEN STARS, now four books strong!
https://forgottenstars.net/my-books/
I am pleased to announce that Petra Rising, the concluding volume in my Prison World Revolt series, came out just last month.
This is the climactic third book in the series that began with Petra, followed by Petra Released. Think of it as Escape from New York, but on a planetary scale.
I have taken an inexcusably long time finishing this series, but at last it is done. You can find links to all three books at my website.
Greetings everyone!
Not everyone can be a badass supersoldier, a wily smuggler, or a deadly assassin. That’s where THE Z TEAM comes in. This space opera adventure follows everyday space truckers thrust into a world of shady job contracts, blundering bureaucracies, and galactic conspiracies.
Follow Captain Dash Anderton and his misfit crew as they become unwilling pawns of powerful forces following a galaxy-spanning tragedy-the mysterious destruction of the planet Auturia. If you like the grit and intrigue of The Expanse/Mass Effect and the wit of Firefly, this is for you!
Read THE Z TEAM in print and ebook on Amazon today. Sign up for more updates on my site .
Alternate-history, superhero science fiction–“Former rogue empowered Mathilda Brandt must become one again in order to save her family and thousands of others from a psychotic criminal mastermind.”
https://daleivansmith.com/book/empowered-agent/
The first in the now completed five novel Empowered series.
For those who love winter, or have children who do (or children who’ve never seen snow, and want to know what it’s all about), here’s When It’s Winter, a picture book wonderfully (in not just MHO) illustrated by Barbara Dessi. The blurb:
“What makes winter special? This picture book celebrates the many fun activities and sensory experiences of the season. Follow a girl and her dog through the play and discoveries of a snowy day, and on toward bedtime.
“The first person narrative will encourage new readers to claim it as their own. The repetition of the phrase “When it’s winter . . .” will encourage children to chime in, and be of assistance to early readers.”
(If you click on my name at the link, you can see my other picture book, You Can’t Kiss A Bubble, illustrated just as delightfully by Siski Kalla.)
https://www.amazon.com/When-Its-Winter-Karen-Wyle/dp/1735558621/
I would like to introduce my two novels:
LOVELADIES ENNUI: A fast paced spy thriller that takes place on Long Beach Island, NJ and is based on the actual accused spies of Loveladies. “While Miranda Craig searches for answers behind hacked computers, she finds out who and what her dying neighbors really are.”
DEADLY DEPOSIT: Book 2 of the Miranda Craig Thrillers finds Miranda and her property manager Celia deep in internet, phone, Social Security scams and death of their tenants. “What do you mean you don’t like the way the dead man got up and walked away?!”
Available on Amazon (book & Kindle), Barnes & Noble (Nook) online only and my website:
https://www.kesliebohrod.wixsite.com/loveladiesennui
Thanks, John! If historical cosmic horror with a dash of American Horror Story sounds like your thing, treat yourself or the horror fan in your family to my debut novel Tidepool. The eBook is only 99 cents on all platforms, but the novel is also available in audio, paperback, and a beautiful hardcover edition if you’re feeling fancy. https://www.amazon.com/Tidepool-Nicole-Willson-ebook/dp/B08L6YNSN6/
The Questrison Saga (HELIOPAUSE, EPHEMERIS, ACCRETION, LUMINIFEROUS): A space opera story that’s got it all: superheroes, humans, telepaths, aliens, bots, androids, talking animals, exotic worlds, powerful yet vulnerable heroes, chilling villains, galactic mages, steamy love scenes, fantastic ships, hidden worlds, found and made family, love and war and friendship! Get the set of four books of #TheQuestrisonSaga from your favorite bookseller or see https://jdiannedotson.com/books/
My debut self-published novel is MEMOIRS OF A MAD SCIENTIST ONE: SOLARPUNK OUTLAW
2076 is a world we want to live in, a protopia that is not perfect but that gets a bit better every day. 113-year-old Robin Goodwin is an autistic scientist and inventor who helped make this future possible. Robin’s first-person memoir uses reflections and essays to frame a century’s worth of adventures fighting bureaucrats, profiteers, warlords and fanatics to beat climate change, pollution, pandemics, and famines for a solarpunk future. These are the stories of one brilliant scientist’s efforts to apply knowledge to enhance human flourishing.
If you enjoyed Hope Jahren’s LAB GIRL, Kim Stanley Robinson’s THE MINISTRY FOR THE FUTURE, or Brad Bird’s TOMORROWLAND, give this a try!
E-book and trade paperback available wherever you buy books:
https://books2read.com/solarpunkoutlaw
Thank you! My latest short story collection, “Someone to Share My Nightmares: Stories,” features 9 stories exploring the more sensual side of horror. Description:
A band of bloodthirsty sea creatures terrorize a scientist and a journalist trapped in a Carolina cove. The seduction of a plumber making a house call becomes a nightmarish haunting for both parties. A woman transformed for her lover has second thoughts about just how good “together forever” can be. And the one man a woman wants for Christmas is the holiday demon sent to punish the wicked.
Someone to Share My Nightmares is a tapestry of horrors interwoven with sensuality. Can our deepest fears be vanquished when they’re shared with someone else? Or is the danger doubled when two people come together?
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D6J59XJ/
Books2Read: https://books2read.com/u/mZrZ9E
Do you like playful poetry and drawings? If you bellowed “YES!” then please check out my book The Dancing Fish.
Examples of the poems: a boy plants a popcorn kernel, which grows into a tree … a cheese danish escapes and is followed … Pomegranate Janet visits a city… a pirate captain changes his life … a ham sandwich delivers Hamlet’s famous “to be or not to be” speech (revised for sandwichy-ness).
Available as an ebook and paperback on Amazon. Narration and drawings of 4 poems on YouTube.
The Fermi is the Earth’s first and last faster-than-light spaceship. The last, because it turns out its engine vaporises entire star systems in its wake. And nobody knows how to turn it off.
Described as “fresh, fun SF with a dark conceit, dangerous thought experiments, thrilling action adventures, and lots of wit and warmth” by Ken MacLeod, Fermi’s progress is a cycle of four “Planet of the week” style novellas. Each store features a brand new alien world, from mushrooms fighting a zombie apocalypse to an interstellar telesales scam.
Get all four novellas at Amazon here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08QG5BLFD
or get the Season Pass (with bonus extras) at indie eBook store Scarlet Ferret: https://scarletferret.com/books/fermis-progress-season-pass
My most recent novel is Miss Percy’s Pocket Guide to the Care and Feeding of British Dragons!
What is it about? Dragons! Cake! Middle-aged main characters having all the adventures!
Miss Mildred Percy inherits a dragon.
Ah, but we’ve already got ahead of ourselves…
Miss Mildred Percy is a spinster. She does not dance, she has long stopped dreaming, and she certainly does not have adventures. That is, until her great uncle has the audacity to leave her an inheritance, one that includes a dragon’s egg.
The egg – as eggs are wont to do – decides to hatch, and Miss Mildred Percy is suddenly thrust out of the role of “spinster and general wallflower” and into the unprecedented position of “spinster and keeper of dragons.”
But England has not seen a dragon since… well, ever. And now Mildred must contend with raising a dragon (that should not exist), kindling a romance (with a humble vicar), and embarking on an adventure she never thought could be hers for the taking.
https://www.amazon.com/Percys-Pocket-Feeding-British-Dragons-ebook/dp/B097GF4Z1H
Several well-reviewed books of mine available here: http://geoff-hart.com/books/index.htm
(Note that I offer academic/student discounts and discounts for members of professional socities. Contact me privately for details.)
Of particular interest to writers, “Write Faster With Your Word Processor” (http://geoff-hart.com/books/write-faster/write.htm), which distills my 30+ years of experience teaching writers to use Word and other word processors into one tidy package. Reviews just beginning to trickle in (should be posted in January), but you can see reviews for the previous book on which this one is based here: http://geoff-hart.com/books/eoe/onscreen-book.htm#reviews
As a house-call veterinarian, Ginny Reese is used to seeing the weird and wacky, but nothing could have prepared her for finding the body of a client in her swimming pool.
When she comes the prime suspect, it’s up to Ginny to prove her innocence to the new sheriff. Who just happens to be her ex, The One Who Got Away.
It’s Diagnosis Murder meets All Creatures Great and Small (and on sale right now for a limited time)!
An Embarrassment of Itches is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B099QVRT7J
Thanks for inviting us to post here! I have a zine and three book titles to share: two are part of an urban fantasy series, and one is poetry. They were published through a very small indie press and are available at all major book retailers (including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop — https://bookshop.org/books?keywords=ang%C3%A9lique+jamail) and can be ordered through Ingram by your favorite local/indie bookshop (if they’re out of stock). Two indie bookshops which I know have them on the shelves now are Blue Willow in Houston (https://www.bluewillowbookshop.com/event/angelique-jamail-homecoming) and The Twig in San Antonio (https://www.thetwig.com/search/author/%22Jamail%2C%20Ang%C3%A9lique%22).
SONIC CHIHUAHUA — I restarted this zine back in May after a 29-year hiatus and have been publishing it monthly. It contains poetry, memoir, fiction, art, interviews, recipes, and other fun-and-games. SONIC CHIHUAHUA can be ordered directly from me via my blog or by emailing SonicChihuahuaZine@gmail.com. Click here to see the covers and tables of contents for all the issues this year: https://sapphostorque.com/2021/11/27/the-sonic-chihuahua-volume-2-issues-1-7/
FINIS. (Book 1 of the Animal Affinities series) — Elsa’s family grows more unkind by the week. Her boss, a seven-foot-tall rage demon, has control of everything but his anger. And her cat wants to eat her. Things could be better. In a world where one’s Animal Affinity is a sign of maturity and worth, Elsa’s inability to demonstrate hers is becoming more than a disappointing nuisance; it’s becoming a danger. How far will she go to evolve?
HOMECOMING (book 2 of the Animal Affinities series) — Raqia and her two best friends, Anabelle and Eddie, navigate homecoming at their high school while the threatening undercurrent of wolf packs encroaches around their city. Complicating all of this are two things: first, charismatic Eddie himself is a wolf–though not, he claims, associated with one of the gangs engaging in violent criminal behavior; second, Anabelle’s emotional swings grow more wild as one of the girls begins to evince her Animal Affinity. The balance between this trio–and the friendships which matter in Raqia’s life–are on the cusp of an irrevocable shift.
THE SHARP EDGES OF WATER — This is a book of stories as much as a collection of poems. In it, the characters swerve between the rain-drenched, tree-lined, concrete plains of Houston and the voluptuous, dynamic terrain of Los Angeles. They face multiple realities, and though they’re earnestly grounded, they sometimes swim in the waters of magic realism. Their story is both relatable and a little bit surreal. One of the characters may or may not be a mermaid.
Thanks for the promo opp- and hello, readers!
Welcome to Resurrection, a former mining company town with too many dark secrets, where science and religion form a shady alliance. Teen Judy Winstead is forced to move there with her recently widowed mother, but finds few allies among the tight-lipped townsfolk. People who stand out or speak out endanger themselves, while dreadful experiments and worse take place in the caverns and tunnels beneath the town.
https://www.amazon.com/Locust-Time-Suspense-Dale-Phillips-ebook/dp/B0961ZTCDN/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1638285698&sr=1-4
Sex, Drugs, Rock ‘n Roll, and a Tiara/How I Celebrated Kicking Cancer’s Ass is a memoir about a lot of things. Breast cancer, obviously. Also, polyamory, music, dealing with grief and losses, body acceptance. Reviewers have been surprised by the humor and upbeat tone, because isn’t a story about cancer supposed to be dark and sober?
It’s about joy, and the support of so many people. Also, boob pictures.
I would like to introduce the two novels in my West Kensington Paranormal Detective Agency series, followed by alternative fantasy, the Sleeping Dragon:
IF PIGS COULD FLY
London Social Worker Ravinder Shah moonlights as a paranormal detective, aided by one of his clients and a Border Collie he rents by the hour. It was supposed to be a bit of fun, a chance for a life more interesting than the one that fate, destiny, and personal apathy had granted him.
But then a case involving a Yorkshire farmer stalked by flying pigs leads him into a world darker and more dangerous than he’d ever dreamed. Rav, the Professor, and Jess will need to draw deep upon their reserves of courage, intellect, and canine intuition as events tumble toward a dramatic and dangerous climax.
https://www.amazon.com/Could-Kensington-Paranormal-Detective-Agency-ebook/dp/B0116IBO8G
STICKS AND STONES
London Social Worker Rav Shah moonlights as a paranormal detective, aided by one of his clients and a Border Collie he rents by the hour. The truth might be out there, but it’s spent the year since his last case in hiding. Now he’s got a new job though, and it’s a big one: a single dad tormented by a talking tattoo he accidentally acquired during a drunken night out.
Rav’s investigations will take him from Hounslow to Istanbul, from the world of the mundane into the realm of dark, twisted occult magic, and to a final climatic confrontation whose prize is the fate of the nation itself.
“Jonny Nexus has a genius for setting his weirdness firmly in Britain, with what feels like first-hand local detail and a marvellous deadpan delivery of Ravinder’s mishaps.” — Becky Ottery
https://www.amazon.com/Sticks-Stones-Kensington-Paranormal-Detective-ebook/dp/B08KFPS2PY
THE SLEEPING DRAGON
In a fantasy world transformed by mass-produced magic, five individuals find themselves drawn into a mystery five hundred years old. They are: Blade, an AdventureSport warrior at the tail end of a once glittering career; Presto, a disgraced and unemployed ex-wizard once of the Imperial University; the Storm, the herb-addicted lead lutist of the rock band Northern Fire; Darick, a priest whose career progress is blocked by his possession of actual religious beliefs that his church no longer shares; and Dani, a grifter who lives her life on the margins of a complex and soulless society.
Thrown together by circumstances outside of their comprehension, they find themselves embarking on a quest that will take them from the towering spires of Empire City to the wild and bleak Eastern Territories, and from the decadence and glamour of Upabove to a final confrontation upon which rests the fate of their world.
https://www.amazon.com/Sleeping-Dragon-Jonny-Nexus-ebook/dp/B07KWFNXVS/
I have two books out this year:
Create My Own Perfection is an aroace retelling of Medusa in a contemporary fantasy setting. “Warm, vivid, everything you could want!”
Available here: https://books2read.com/u/bxQgvd
Testing Grounds (Out tomorrow!!) is a tale of queer friendship, secret identities, and warrior training.
Available here: https://books2read.com/u/3RJoEj
Little Heist in the Big Woods and Other Revisionist Atrocities. While everybody else was at the sugaring-off dance, Pa and his crew stole Grandpa’s gold. Laura didn’t just throw a tantrum about how bad she wanted that Indian baby. She got it. Marlow told the story of a ruined seaman who fled to Borneo, but he couldn’t speak freely about the full horror and magic that Lord Jimi found. Stories of extremely petty theft, high stakes plumbing, a little witchcraft, a masked hero’s mistake, and a movie series so long forgotten that it never happened. You won’t lose your way in these woods. Get in, get what you came for, get out. No one will be the wiser except you.
Comfort food for the soul…in space! Not your usual space opera, the novellas Finding Refuge and Accepting Refuge from Kalikoi feature badass lesbians in space, the kindness of strangers, banter, found family, trauma recovery, and endless pastries.
Finding Refuge
Accepting Refuge
My first novel, The Heart of Lightspeed, is a fun jaunty space adventure across the known galaxy.
The crew of the Leviathan will battle each other, a temperamental experimental FTL-engine, and unknown dangers lurking on their ship before they reach the end.
Will they unlock the secrets of both lightspeed and the anomaly eating their galaxy before it’s too late?
You can find Kindle & Print to Order copies of my book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09G23VWVM/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_D0ED8MATW8JTJ3HDV0NN
You are lost and starving deep in the rain forest of the Pacific Northwest when a house cat with a human face approaches and offers you food. What do you do?
Find one possibility in CATS OF THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST by J.W. Donley.
Available here:
https://amzn.to/3Cc292k
https://books2read.com/u/3Gwg6O
“Creepy and disquieting, CATS OF THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST is written with a sinister lyricism that seeps the story in a compelling atmosphere of horror and magic. I won’t be forgetting this one soon!”—Cassie Daley – illustrator, writer, & podcaster at Let’s Get Galactic
“Thanks to Donley, I’ll have to look at my cats with a raised eyebrow from now on. Cats of the Pacific Northwest is unnerving and has visuals that will creep up your brain stem in the dead of night.”
—Shane Hawk – author of Anoka
My new novel To Climates Unknown is an alternate history set in a world where British colonization failed and the US were never founded.
Available on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09F224MNF
IDYLLIAN is a compendium edition of the first four novellas of my space opera series. With two protagonists in an interconnected world, it explores themes of self-identity in the face of mind-modifying technology, along with AI characters, planetary empires, adventure, and a touch of romance.
It is available in print and ebook, or the first novella is available in ebook to try it out!
Do you want a space opera that has been compared to Becky Chamber’s Wayfarer series (in terms of being character-driven) but also contains a lot of action? Check out Escaping First Contact, the first novel in The Burnt Ship trilogy. Reviewers have lauded how my alien characters actually feel alien and the depth of my characterization.
The story is simple – eight characters (from various alien/Terran species) have to work together to escape a derelict ship. Unfortunately, they don’t trust one another due to a history of galactic conflict. There’s space marines, a smattering of horror, a diverse cast, forbidden romance, and memorable characters.
It’s available on Amazon, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited. It’s fun, fast, and also very funny.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B095KPVXFP
Know someone who was a kid in the sixties? How about someone who grew up in Southern California — or wishes they had?
Growing up in Orange County, California in the sixties and seventies meant fragrant orange groves, fabulous amusement parks, golden beaches, and balmy weather all year round. Throw in skateboards and Barbies, sibling wars and the women’s movement. Garnish with the evergreen nightmare that is junior high school, and this is a seriously funny memoir of coming of age in “paradise.”
Do you love classic fantasy? Are you a geek of many colors? Did you get unreasonably annoyed at the poor quality of GoT Season 8 and/or think “I would love to read a grimdark fantasy that actually has heroes worth rooting for?” Then you need to check out Inferno, my heroic fantasy series, with installments 1-3 currently out and #4 coming this January!
Link to my website, which allows you to buy any of the three books on the store of your choice and also sign up for the mailing list so you never miss a release: https://freethinkerfantasy.com
Are you an Amazon partisan who wants to cut to the chase? Here’s the series page on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MBKJQ52
Much in the style of Chris Claremont’s X-Men, Inferno has a heavy focus on interactions between the characters, but never fear – there’s plenty of action! Come meet Moose, the enigmatic bounty hunter in armor; Alex, the thief who punches well above his weight; Gwynn, the warrior of the wood; and Lady Cassandra, the noblewoman who brought them all together to execute her master plan. Support indie fantasy and find your new favorite team of heroes!
Lock, Stock & Peril
A murder mystery with a history. Order from Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1736513826/
Key West radio reporter Milo Bird has quit his job, eager to embrace island life in early retirement in the tropics. His plans are upended when his old boss persuades him to take one last assignment and investigate the savage murder of a local museum staffer. Enlisting the help of his cadre of bar pals, together they uncover a stunning secret kept hidden for nearly a century. And none among them could guess that, ninety years after his death, Thomas Edison’s personal connections to Key West might inspire a motive for murder. Milo and his allies become ensnared in an increasingly dangerous race against killers to be first to find a lost treasure of great value.
Dave McBride is a writer of long acquaintance with the excellent bars of Key West. For more than twenty years he wrote and performed entertaining spoken word essays daily for a large and appreciative Chicago radio audience. He now lives and writes in South Florida.
Author web site: http://www.davemcbride.com
If you are looking for a very different book for Christmas, might I suggest In the image of Man, a book about the small god of computers and vending machine repair?
He may be new at the job, and he is still learning, but he is a very hard worker.
As the story unfolds, there is an ancient godling adrift in Berkshire, England, and he needs believers if he is going to keep existing. This tiny god, who comes to be known as Bob, is small, powerless, and unseen. Drifting through the ages, he is brought to consciousness following a tragedy and must gain followers to stay alive – and without belief, there is no capacity for miracles.
Bob goes to work, invisible and inexperienced, silently watching and hoping for people to love him. He learns all about vending machines and then computers, but humans prove much more complicated. As the days pass, his power increases as his unknowing colleagues mutter “oh God” and start to believe, even if only a little.
But modern life takes its toll, even on a higher deity. Bob needs a sacrifice, a token of dedication. Not any old sacrifice, though – no blood and guts are needed here, just a chocolate bar given freely in his name.
Ray Charles and Mary Callaghan had no idea that their lives were going to be changed forever when this weak but desperate small god introduced himself. Ray’s anger over his wrecked car tire draws Bob like a beacon to him. Mary’s emotional turmoil teaches Bob all about love and betrayal. He watches over her, but not even a god is safe from making serious mistakes. Soon, a psychiatrist, the police, and even the Pope are brought into the confusion. On top of all that, Bob finds that he needs a far bigger congregation if he is going to save the world from impending doom. Can he do it?
Available in print, e-book and audiobook format
The Elsehere Book 1: Sekhmet
What do you do when dreams become nightmares…
…and nightmares become reality?
Ayana just wants a normal life. A life-threatening accident as a child has left her with a mysterious, unwanted power. But at last she seems to be getting close to her goal: she’s earned a place at university. Things are looking up. Right?
Nick isn’t sure he’s cut out for this paranormal existence anymore. With two successive jobs having gone sideways, he’s having second thoughts, but when an old friend asks for a favour, he can’t say no. Keeping an eye on a first-year student at Cambridge doesn’t sound that dangerous. What could go wrong?
Ayana and Nick both reckoned without sinister forces who want Ayana, and who want Nick out of the way—permanently. On the run, they have to find a way to work together against enemies who are far more personal than either of them suspects—or risk bringing about the end of the world…
https://books2read.com/elsehere-sekhmet – Available from all good eBook stores and in print from Amazon
H2LiftShips, a tech manual for a future
Imagine a world, exactly like ours, but different.
Anti-dystopian solar sail heliosphere scifi stories.
It is easy to see the horrors of this world, trapped on this gravity well. We’re stuck using kerosene powered farty rockets that can barely get off this earth.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
A little tweak of the math, a little imagination as you join the crew of the LunaCola as they travel throughout the heliosphere on Solar Sail cargo ships.
No blasters, no aliens, no faster than light drives. Humans, simians, and canines work together for profit and fun.
And the only alien is the Octopus navigator.
http://www.h2liftship.com/beyondluna
http://www.h2liftship.com/backstory
Magic… and murder?
Reclusive witch Hulda van Dusen has spent the last five years hiding at home with her beloved Grandpapa, but suddenly he’s gone, and the circumstances don’t add up.
A series of monstrous, magical attacks makes it clear: someone wants her dead too.
But Hulda’s a fighter, and has magic of her own—as do her genius brother and pyromaniac sister. And putting the puzzle together with the help of some new friends might just teach her how to live again—if it doesn’t kill her first.
A fun read and a great gift for this holiday season!
https://www.amazon.com/Force-Majeure-Ashley-J-Barner/dp/1733983406/ref=sr_1_1
My two novels are below. A team of US Marines takes on a magical nemesis from another world. First book takes place on present day Earth amid a civil war in Pakistan. Second book takes the fight offworld and well beyond the scope of modern military planning.
Third book to be released Q2 of 22.
Realms’ Anchor: Contact by William H. Nugent https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L34HGM5/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_J5T539KXX8YZHE0FJ61B via @amazon
Semper Gumby: Realms’ Anchor II by William Nugent https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TLS2284/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_M0X8G6R8XBYT40QRDWS2 via @amazon
Readers: If you fancy historical romance and enjoy holiday reads, I’d like to suggest my book A SECRET CHRISTMAS, which is currently #2 in Holiday Fiction on Amazon and free through tomorrow for everyone (plus free with Kindle Unlimited for all of December):
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073YFVGBZ
If you’d prefer a boxed set with nearly 1500 pages, the same book is available in my CHASE FAMILY COLLECTION: LIMITED CHRISTMAS EDITON, a set of 4-books-for-the-price-2, or free with Kindle Unlimited:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NY168CS
Wishing everyone the happiest of holidays!
New Novel! “A Matter of Scale”
Welcome to Willow Falls, where dimension-tripping werewolves, angels popping through walls, and a teleporting cat are all part of an average day. Not that Cass buys into any of that nonsense. But, when dragons, actual dragons, sneak into her back yard at night to make a mess of her trash bins, she finds it impossible to ignore.
Not knowing what to do, Cass turns to her eccentric new neighbor Charlie for help. Together the two, along with a ragtag group of oddballs, strive to discover more about these creatures. Where did they come from? How did they end up in the woods behind her house? And how does the teleporting cat fit into all of this?
Cass must wrap her mind around a new reality of superscience, parallel worlds and time travel in order to keep her scaly new friends safe from the shadowy corporation bent on exploiting them and possibly all of Willow Falls.
Kindle, paperback and (possibly) hardcover:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09H13Z19Q
I took a break from science fiction to write a psychological techno thriller. “Weatherly Hall” is about a (maybe) haunted house set in the near future, after the US Second Civil war. Check out weatherlyhall.com for reviews, details, and a sample chapter. Enjoy!
Heroes of Andromeda – SFF series
Andromeda’s Rebel– They took the sky from her. She wants it back!
Readers will revel in the desire for freedom and thrilling space battles as they embark on an explosive journey of shadow schemes and new-found love. ~ InD’Tale Magazine, Tonya Mathenia.
Andromeda’s Pirate – It’s pirate vs. pirate hunter until both realize all that glitters is not gold, is alive, and will kill them if they don’t join forces to stop it.
Andromeda’s Pirate is full of fast-paced action and cosmic intrigue…in a treasure hunt like no other… ~J.E. McDonald, ~ author of the Wickwood Chronicles
link text
Prohibition.
Ghosts.
Al Capone.
19th Century England.
And a 21st century Rogue Con with cosplay from Coraline to Star Wars that culminates in a brutal murder, solved by kickass Asian Canadian detective doctor Hope Sze.
https://windtreepress.com/portfolio/white-lightning/
White Lightning launches tomorrow with a virtual speakeasy at 7:30 pm ET. All are welcome! https://bit.ly/30oNfb1
Nexus Point, book #1 of the Time Ranger series. An action packed, sci-fi, time travel novel. Winner of Canada Book Award.
Take a trip through time and space with Commander Sawyer and his team as they race to save a dangerous Historical Contamination Act in 1634 France, from destroying their future.
‘This time-travel thriller kicks off an exciting new series that lovers of the genre will relish.’
– BookLife (Publishers Weekly)
Available everywhere, including Audible!
If you enjoy epic fantasy with a twist of romance than the Song of Souls trilogy is for you.
Aislynn never dreamed of adventure in far off places. She loved her home village of Brittendell, and envisioned a life of family and comfort. When she married Rorin it seemed that her dreams were coming true. But life rarely works out as we plan.
Tragedy shatters Aislynn’s plans when Rorin is unexpectedly killed. Yet, the bond they share cannot be so easily broken, and their connection sends Aislynn far from the life and home she loves.
Trained as one of the Soulbound, Aislynn is thrust into a world of hobgoblins, banshees, magic, and danger.
The adventure begins with Soulbound, it continues in Soulfire, and concludes in Boundless. The trilogy is complete and available in print and kindle formats.
https://www.amazon.com/Christen-Stovall/e/B01M2BXYGM?ref_=dbs_p_ebk_r00_abau_000000
I would like to introduce our shared world, Perfect Coven Earth, and our first anthology set in that world, Witch’s Tales.
How much trouble can a group of college-age witches, deva, orthos, and their familiars find?
The Perfect Coven series is a new adult paranormal romance/fantasy series where the existence of witches and other supernatural beings are posited as a normal part of everyday life. This anthology introduces you to some of the main characters, showing you how they became the witches they are today.
It’s available solely as an Amazon e-book at this time and is free to read if you’re a Kindle Unlimited subscriber.
There is also a series of cozy mysteries set in Perfect Coven Earth, starring lottery winner and Earth witch Rocky Stanton and his canine familiar, Esmie.
The first book, Homegrown Trouble, finds Rocky and Esmie desperately trying to solve the murder of the wife of a well-known anti-witch pastor before Rocky’s ortho best friend, Toby Sinclair, is charged with the crime.
Homegrown Trouble is available from Amazon in e-book and paperback formats.
Here are the links:
Witch’s Tales: https://www.amazon.com/Witchs-Tales-Stories-Perfect-Witches-ebook/dp/B0918WP22N/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=witch%27s+tales+perfect+coven&qid=1638288070&sr=8-2
Homegrown Trouble: https://www.amazon.com/HOMEGROWN-TROUBLE-Gentleman-Investigation-Investigations-ebook/dp/B09HP6TWC4/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=homegrown+trouble+james+lock&qid=1638288107&sr=8-1
2nd DUCK ON THE RIGHT AND OTHER VERY SHORT STORIES is a collection of flash fiction spanning all genres – sci fi, fantasy, historical, and more. In these pages, you’ll find sneaky ducks, angst-ridden super villains, and a future where no one poops! Sometimes the stories are serious. Sometimes bad poetry. Always very odd. Print, ebook, get it wherever you like! Thanks!
Here, have a book trailer.
https://youtu.be/hDrfq2wrfo0
More about this and other books and podcasts of mine: https://www.carnivalofgleecreations.com
One moment Lieutenant Charles Clee was fighting German soldiers in France, the next he was 800,000 years from home. The Earth has changed, but humanity has not, and he is soon embroiled in a new war, a war of resistance to alien invaders–and he is on the wrong side.
Deserting, he finds himself alone in an alien landscape, hunted by men and fantastic beasts. And when he finally finds a home among the creatures of this new world, he discovers that he may yet return to the past and save the men he left behind–but to do it would be to abandon his allies in the future.
Charles Clee must forswear one set of loyalties for another, and whichever choice he makes, a civilization will fall.
Fantastic! I’m a hybrid author and my contemporary romcom series, The Bourbon Books, are available now, including the 2020 Kindle Award Finalist & Readers’ Choice for Romance: DIBS. All are available for purchase through Amazon or my website, http://www.afictionalhubbard.com
Link for dibs: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D1K5F98
Looking for older women as heroes of their own lives, found family, coming out at midlife and…menopausal werewolves? BLOOD MOON, Book 2 of my Wolves of Wolf’s Point series, came out in March and is available everywhere! If you liked my novel SILVER MOON, I hope you’ll check this one out too!
Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/1734360305/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?ie=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Powell’s –
https://www.powells.com/searchresults?keyword=Catherine+Lundoff
B&N –
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Blood%20moon,%20lundoff
Veil of the Void Reforged is the sci-fi fantasy tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) created by a storyteller for storytellers. Our book was designed with a focus on the fun of storytelling, homebrewing, player freedom, creativity, and actual character progression. It completely covers all of this in one rulebook while giving the GM a dedicated guide chapter on creating everything and controlling the beautiful chaos inside.
Our motto is “This is going to be fun,” and this rulebook’s ruleset focuses on that idea. Any character, even those that have not worked in other TTRPGs, can be made with our flexible ruleset.
Even more, our rulebook contains 10 base classes (plus a unique custom class rule), 9 diverse playable species, an excellent GM’s guide and homebrew chapter, as well as lore, artifacts, and 50+ Monsters. It’s the perfect gift for any tabletop roleplaying fan, whether new to TTRPGs, or veterans. Even better, it’s easy to pick up and hard to put down!
All of our products are direct shipped from us with care and are available here:
https://www.sdgcreatives.com/product-page/veil-of-the-void-reforged-hardback
Eclipse is a friends to lovers staffroom romance between teachers at an elite magical school in 1924-25. It is full of astronomy, what it means to be a good teacher, glittering social events, and students who are definitely up to something.
Learn more at https://www.celialake.com/books/eclipse/ (includes a link to a detailed Squee review from Smart Bitches, Trashy Books in June 2021).
My Albion books are available in print and your favourite ebook platform. They can be read in any order and explore the magical community of Great Britain. The FAQ on my website has suggested starting places, a timeline, and content notes. (And thanks for the chance to share!)
The future is space. Earth’s a disaster, and most resources are being put towards the technology for that future in space.
Reach for the stars meets a child that didn’t realize adolescence was the future – the future forever guided on a whim.
A campy scifi romp that follows Captain and small crew on their adventures. https://amzn.to/3qjSmo8 Also available on Vella.
Pelajis is science-based SF for the middle grade crowd: kids travel across a unique planet and avert an ecological catastrophe. I like to think the writing style of Pelajis is suited to reading aloud by an older SF fan to younger ones.
The book is hosted on Amazon’s tragically under-promoted Kindle Vella, a platform for serialized fiction. Read the first three episodes for free, then buy inexpensive “Vella tokens” to continue. Find it at:
https://www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0992ZHTPD
Winner of the 2021 NYS Indie Author Project Winner and 2020 Lambda Literary Award Finalist, INK AND ICE features a romance between an elite figure skater and a former war reporter with PTSD. Set in part on the remote Lake Erie islands, this is a novel about trust, myth, and what it really means to be comfortable in your own skin. Yes, there are selkies. Available in ebook and paperback.
A QUEEN FROM THE NORTH is an alternate history royal romance set in a modern U.K. where the Wars of the Roses never ended. Winner of Library Journal’s 2017 Best Indie Ebook Award, this title is available in ebook, paperback, hardcover, and now an audio edition that is a current nominee for two SOVAS awards. In a starred review, Publisher’s Weekly said, “… splendid…. Rich, diverse worldbuilding sets this story of contemporary royalty apart…. a perfect cocktail of political intrigue and slow-burn romance.”
THE ART OF THREE is a low-heat, low-angst polyamorous romance about hope, family, and talking things out like an actual adult. A 2017 Rainbow Award Winner, the authors were also finalists for the 2017 Bi Writer of the Year Award for this title. Publisher’s Weekly called it “”…sophisticated but escapist…” and a “…purely feel-good story…” in a starred review.
Greek mythology meets AI.
A New York consultant gets caught in between.
He must choose a side – go with his head or with his heart.
The novel Muse Delusion is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TX56YK6
For links to other stores, see https://tkflorbooks.com/muse-delusion/
Two’s Company by M.A. Kropp
“If you’re looking for a good ol’ fast-moving space procedural with AI, space ships and a couple of fist fights, this is it.”
Medusa “Deuce” Grainger is smart, confident, and as good a pilot as she is a poker player. A freelance shuttle jockey working for an independent terraforming company, she’s left her former life, and her father, behind. Mostly. Now, her AI has downloaded another Personality off a wrecked ship, and he’s acting oddly ever since. Someone wants to sabotage her friend’s company out of business, evidence of tampering is being corrupted, and people have died. With an investigation looming that could shut down the company and cut off her main source of income, Deuce needs to figure out what’s going on. And she needs to do it fast, because there’s more at stake than anyone realizes.
I also have fantasy and urban fantasy books, all available at Amazon (M.A. Kropp) and most ebook retailers.
In the mood for a new space opera adventure in the tradition of Mass Effect and Star Wars? Look no further than THOSE LEFT BEHIND, a galaxy-spanning story with first contact politics, ancient alien technology and an empire on the brink of war…
Available now on Amazon and Kindle Unlimited: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JB7FG6F
Time is running out for the people of New Pallas. Nobody knows that better than Alvera Renata, a tenacious captain determined to scout past the stars with nothing but a handpicked crew and the promise she made: to find a new home for humanity.
But between navigating the dangers of dark space and playing first contact politics with a galactic civilisation already on the brink of war, Alvera soon realises keeping her word might not be as easy as she thought.
Her only hope may be the secrets of the ancient alien waystations scattered across the galaxy. The mysterious technology could be the key to humanity’s survival—or bring the unwanted attention of the long-forgotten beings who built them…
“Those Left Behind is nothing short of epic.” – Indies Today, ★★★★★
You can read more about the book and my other work at https://ncscrimgeour.com/
For the romance readers out there: if you or a potential giftee are looking for a billionaire romance that isn’t about tying up a virgin, there’s PUBLIC OFFERING.
A venture capitalist walks into a law firm for a signing; he walks out sending a text to the good-looking patent attorney he spotted in the hall. A few hours later they’re in bed. Then a hookup turns into something neither of them can define.
M/M featuring English and Korean-American main characters in their thirties who both put work first, until they don’t.
https://smile.amazon.com/Public-Offering-PRIVATE-CONTRACTS-Alexandra-ebook/dp/B09754XZLW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=public+offering+alexandra+caluen&qid=1638290833&sr=8-1
On the worst day of her life, Sophie learns that her seemingly ordinary farm horse, Rooster, just might be able to fly! https://www.amazon.com/Pegasus-Potential-Book-ebook/dp/B00N6WY49W
For the graduate student or higher ed employee on your list, stories about what life would really be like in a magical university – from the world’s most dangerous research museum to a professional lecher at a fundraiser, unionizing demons, and the dryad rights movement. You’ll find it all in Want’s Master and Other Stories, in a world where cursing your major professor actually works. https://www.amazon.com/Wants-Master-stories-Academy-Stories/dp/1494357399/
And on the non-fiction end… do you have a nursing student on your list? Then you know someone who’s worried about passing Pathophysiology. Help them prepare for the scariest science course in the program with this workbook by a long-time instructor. The A&P you really need to remember boiled down to a few pages per topic, with review activities and a ‘what if it goes wrong?’ focus to get students into the patho mindset before class even starts. https://www.amazon.com/Bridge-Between-Pathophysiology-black-version/dp/1733088814/
Thank you, John! My first indie book is titled Youngest. Available in all ebook formats, and in paperback on Amazon.
In 1909, in a California that never was, a creature in a tan frock coat watches Etta from the top of a mountain….
Deep in the old growth redwoods of Northern California, a coven of forest witches guard the trees, the plants, and the creatures who depend on the forest. Etta Erwin is the youngest witch in the Mendocino Coven, born with more earth magic at her core than any witch in over five generations. By tradition, she’s her grandmother’s heir, destined to lead the coven when Milly steps down. None of that explains why a powerful magic user, a stranger, first tries to kill her, and then won’t stop watching her from the mountaintop.
Wyatt John Erwin was born with a sorcerer’s power, but was never trained and most of that power is out of his reach. Etta is the center of his life, and he’s determined to find a way to end the threat, no matter what that takes. But the second time the stranger attacks, he goes after Wyatt too. One of the coven witches sends a message to the Russian sorcerer’s colony near Fort Ross, asking for help. Help arrives in the form of Sebastian Stefanovich Sokolov, one of the most powerful sorcerers on the West Coast.
https://www.amazon.com/Youngest-Jaime-Lee-Moyer-ebook/dp/B097B3LXDJ/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Youngest+Jaime+Lee+Moyer&qid=1638291343&sr=8-1
Fans of gothic fiction, dark fantasy, and horror will find a lot to like in LADY VAGO’S MALEDICTION. My coauthor and I think it’s a great choice for people who love CRIMSON PEAK, gothic classics like REBECCA or anything by the Bronte sisters, and are looking to dip into the fantasy side of the genre pool.
From merchant to baroness to banshee, Lady Vago communes with the ruins of her haunted castle to relive her rise and fall and solve the mystery of her imprisonment.
Reviewers call it compelling, atmospheric, and heartwrenching, and the second part of the duology will be out early next year!
https://www.amazon.com/Lady-Vagos-Malediction-K-M-Beach-ebook/dp/B08GS694LW
Hello, readers! Looking for an all-ages friendly comedy-fantasy graphic novel?
The Extras is a modern take on a classic boarding school story, a slice-of-life tale about the everyday adventures of growing up. Located in the City, the School of Saints Java and Hellbender is as much a character in the story as the girls from almost everywhere who live and learn there, and just as full of secrets.
Order the first softcover collection at the kofi shop! https://ko-fi.com/the_extras/shop
Book 2 coming out Q1 of 2022!
The Extras is a webcomic that updates every Friday. Check it out here: https://theextras.thecomicseries.com/
I recently republished my 2010 novel, The Forsaken Boy, about a bullied young man who becomes a werewolf…and discovers he LIKES it. It’s especially appropriate this time of year because “all true werewolf stories begin on Christmas Eve.”
https://www.amazon.com/Forsaken-Boy-werewolf-novel/dp/0615409148
If you have a writer on your gift list, especially one who writes science fiction or fantasy, may I recommend my WRITING THE ENTERTAINING STORY. Half is of the book is on the craft and practice of writing, and half on getting your book noticed.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WZ6V87Z/
If there is a person on your gift list who loves true stories that read like novels, they might enjoy the best selling of my books: CONFESSIONS OF A FEMALE SAFETY ENGINEER. It’s a true life adventure, all about making it as a woman in a male-dominated field: heavy construction in New York City. Plus everybody love the “Safety Xena” on the cover! https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077VP5M94/
Hello, readers! I have 7 YA Speculative Fiction books available at Amazon, ranging from a contemporary fantasy trilogy featuring dragons, to a ghost story, to a science fiction story featuring baseball in space, a virtual reality adventure featuring classic video games, and an adventure story to save the concept of time travel. If you’d like to read these yourself, or gift them to someone this holiday season, you can find them all on my Amazon Author page. All seven are also available in Kindle Unlimited. I hope you check my work out and enjoy!
https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B018CR1Z4W
My young adult haunted house novel is Defying the Ghosts.
(Full description at defyingtheghosts.com)
A teen without a home. A dangerous residence.
Can she survive one terrifying night to secure her future?
Charlene Griffin never thought she’d be without a home. But when she’s kicked out on her eighteenth birthday, she has no choice but to sleep inside an ominous Victorian mansion. And with the owner offering the estate to anyone who can spend a full night in the haunted property, Charlene decides to risk life and limb to get off the streets.
Refusing to heed the warnings of those sent running in fear for their lives, Charlene is confident she can last from sunset to sunrise. But she’ll need all her wits about her to withstand the hours of terror, because these ghosts are determined to get rid of her.
Will Charlene outsmart her supernatural foes and make it to dawn?
Defying the Ghosts is an eerie YA haunted house story. If you like heart-racing action, fearless heroes, and survival adventures, then you’ll love this thrilling tale.
HIS SECRET WILL EITHER SAVE THE UNIVERSE OR DAMN US ALL. OR, UM, MAYBE BOTH? PROBABLY BOTH.
With the next volume coming soon, now’s a great time to pick up PERCIVAL GYNT AND THE CONSPIRACY OF DAYS (2018), the novel that PUBLISHERS WEEKLY says “reads like post-modern Douglas Adams” and that KIRKUS calls “equal parts goofiness and grandeur.”
A great gift for fans of DOCTOR WHO, GOOD OMENS, SPACE OPERA. SAGA. THOR: RAGNAROK and/or HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D94XGSX
SEDALIA CHRONICLES: A Cycle of Hoosier Tales.
A journey back home for Hoosiers and other Flyover Country natives.
In Eileen’s Café they’re gossiping about the car in Mrs. Aubrey’s driveway last night. At Big Iva’s Truck Stop the parking lot girls stomp a randy trucker. Sheriff Tungate stops the great mole trap theft with Mole Trap Amnesty. Local girl makes good in the Big Apple, but comes home anyway. Deputy Biggle patrols River Road to catch young parkers and gets his comeuppance. Big Iva and the town save Doc Quick from the IRS. An East Coast reporter comes to do a hit-job profile on the town and ends up staying. And busybodies conspire to match a young widow and a young widower.
Twenty stories of Sedalia, Indiana, seat of Howarth County, Indiana, not far north of the Ohio River. You won’t find it on any map, but it lives in the hearts of Hoosiers everywhere. And in the hearts of all those who grew up in a small town.
Buy it on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/William-Crow-Johnson/e/B00PUS1Z8I Please. It’ll be a nice deposit in your karmic account.
Channel Zilch by Doug Sharp
Stealing a space shuttle was the easy part.
“Hel claims that her hacker friends are a bunch of freaking geniuses. A Sidewinder up the tailpipe would be a brutal way to learn that Hel overestimates her geek pals’ expertise.”
Fired by NASA for stunt-flying a space shuttle during re-entry, ex-astronaut Mick Oolfson now spends his unhappy days spraying manure over soybeans from his ailing DC3, dreaming of returning to space. So when testosterone-surfing geek goddess Heloise Chin offers him an astronaut gig on Channel Zilch, a pirate orbiting reality show, Mick jumps at the chance. What Heloise doesn’t mention is that the dream gig involves stealing the space shuttle Enterprise.
Getting back into space is worth a little risk, but Mick never signed on for Russian gangsters and nightmare journeys on reeking Turkish freighters. He also didn’t expect Tobias Ishwald, the relentless head of NASA Security—and the man who got him canned—to try to ruin his dreams a second time. Trusting Hel will probably get him killed, but with a little fancy flying Mick just might see the stars again.
A near-future, hard-science thriller with heart and purpose, CHANNEL ZILCH is a smart, fast-moving adventure you won’t soon forget.
https://www.amazon.com/Channel-Zilch-Hels-Bet-Book-ebook/dp/B00RC9WYQU
I wrote a post on John Scalzi’s blog about why it took me 21 years to write Channel Zilch:
https://whatever.scalzi.com/2013/09/10/the-big-idea-doug-sharp/
WERECOCKROACH – an ebook novella about aliens and people who can turn into cockroaches. The main character is a non-binary (agender), asexual, aromantic person and the focus is on friendships.
http://www.polenthblake.com/words/cockroach.html
When I submitted BAD ACTORS to my publisher, his first response was that it was every bit as funny as my previous books. At first, I couldn’t understand the comment: was the expiry date on my ability to be funny the end of my sixth novel? It took me a while, but I eventually realized that he meant that it was funny even though it dealt with serious subjects (such as racism and the exploitation of desperate migrants). You be the judge. https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Actors-Multiverse-Refugees-Trilogy/dp/1911409840/
Looking to dive into Tudor era murder and mystery? Check out the Tyburn Folios – going on sale from Dec. 1 – Dec. 8 in the US and the UK:
The Jesuit Letter https://amzn.to/3l9x8Wz
Thieves’ Castle https://amzn.to/2m6u6GX
Black Dog (novella) https://amzn.to/3llOC1U
Black Dog is available FREE from Dec 1-5th, 2022.
“As rich and as vibrant in detail as any of Shakespeare’s plays, Thieves’ Castle has it all — warring houses, intrigues, violence, love, death, a spymaster, & a plot that will keep you up until late into the night”
Have a very happy holiday!
Dean
The Hereafter Bytes is a comedy science fiction novel. Think cyberpunk, discworld.
Romeo is dead, but that doesn’t mean he’s not still running about the place. Housed in a retrofitted delivery drone, his digital reincarnation has had less stressful days. His best friend has reported herself missing, his boss is now on the FBI’s radar, and some kink riddled software engineer has gotten himself killed. Behind it all is something or someone with Australian, Golden Retriever bounty hunters on the payroll. Romeo is ill equipped, but conspiracies rarely ask if now is a good time.
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Hereafter-Bytes-Vincent-Scott/dp/1942480288
Birth of the Black Orchids
Two novellas kick off a new cozy mystery series, as a troupe of former college roommates figure out that the American Dream was cancelled when they took out their first student loan. They quit all the high-powered jobs that all the degrees and professional certifications earned for them and move to a lovely old mansion in Central Texas.
Too bad about the murder, which they’d better solve before it ruins their Christmas grand opening. Can a vet, accountant, lawyer, and ABBA tribute band solve the crime and save the world, or at least themselves?
The second tale finds the group racing across country to prevent their clients from breaking into Special Counsel Mueller’s office. This cannot go well.
Everywhere this book is available should show on
this page. Print and large print are lagging behind ebooks, but they will arrive.
Given a chance at immortality, can Wu Ying grasp the fleeting opportunity?
Enter the world of A Thousand Li, a Chinese-inspired fantasy series on cultivation, immortals, wondrous martial art styles and spirit beasts. It’s perfect for wuxia and xianxia fans!
Book 1 is FREE until Dec 3: https://readerlinks.com/l/2190438
Books 2-5 are heavily discounted: https://readerlinks.com/l/2190439
And Book 6 releases on Dec 1: https://readerlinks.com/l/2190440
Magic, Mayhem, Murder, Mischief, and Mirth
There’s a little bit of everything waiting for you at my website. From cozy mysteries set in the 80s, to post-apocolypse stories where nothing is what it appears to be, to twisted rom-coms, or even just stories about living in another country.
The only consistent thing you’ll find in my books is a good time. Come have a look, see what strikes your fancy!
https://www.noahchinnbooks.com/my-books/