Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, Day Three: Arts, Crafts, Music and More
Posted on December 1, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 33 Comments
The Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021 continues, and today we move away from books and focus on other gifts and crafts — which you can take to mean just about any other sort of thing a creative person might make: Music, art, knitting, jewelry, artisan foodstuffs and so on. These can be great, unique gifts for special folks in your life, and things you can’t just get down at the mall. I hope you see some cool stuff here.
Please note that the comment thread today is only for creators to post about their gifts for sale; please do not leave other comments, as they will be snipped out to keep the thread from getting cluttered. Thanks!
Creators: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Creators (of things other than books) only. This is an intentionally expansive category, so if you’ve made something and have it available for the public to try or buy, you can probably post about in this thread. The exception to this is books (including comics and graphic novels), which have two previously existing threads, one for traditionally-published works and one for non-traditionally published works (Note: if you are an author and also create other stuff, you may promote that other stuff today). Don’t post if you are not the creator of the thing you want to promote, please.
2. Personally-created and completed works only. This thread is specifically for artists and creators who are making their own unique works. Mass-producible things like CDs, buttons or T-shirts are acceptable if you’ve personally created what’s on it. But please don’t use this thread for things that were created by others, which you happen to sell. Likewise, do not post about works in progress, even if you’re posting them publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. Also, don’t just promote yourself unless you have something to sell or provide, that others may give as a gift.
3. One post per creator. In that post, you can list whatever creations of yours you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on your most recent creation. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If you are elsewhere and your work is available there, please note it.
4. Keep your description of your work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about your work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. As noted above, comment posts that are not from creators promoting their work as specified above will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting work.
Now: Tell us about your stuff!
Tomorrow: Fan Favorites!
Looking for stocking stuffers? How about some mini-jigsaw puzzles, all under 4″ largest dimension with a maddening 150+ teensy pieces to work with. I just launched my shop at https://www.createjigsawpuzzles.com/sell/lif-strand-art with the first seven puzzles, all themed around the magic of music and your favorite rock god guitarist.
One of the jigsaw puzzles is the cover artwork for Evolution Device, my novel of music and magic. 154 teensy little pieces. Bwahahahaha!
Coming in the next days: More rock god mini-puzzles, larger photo landscapes, and photo art jigsaw puzzles.
Hello! Thanks so much for running this again, John.
RudeGirlStitching provides instantly-downloadable cross stitch patterns with, mostly, just a hint of rude. Some are full-on NSFW, some are just snarky (and some have hidden depths ;))
There’s still time to stitch something rude for Christmas!
http://www.rudegirlstitching.com (sales are through Etsy)
Looking for something unusual for Christmas giving? We make hand crafted decor and useful items decorated with Fractals (Lichtenberg Figures) by zapping each piece with 12,000 volts of electricity. Check out our Etsy page at:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/FrillsElectricWood?ref=search_shop_redirect
Thanks to John Scalzi for giving makers and artists to opportunity to get their creations before a larger public.
This Christmas, give the gift of self-expression!
Revel With A Cause Designs is a handcrafted jewelry boutique, where everything is as one-of-a-kind as YOU are! Highlights of the collection range from glamorous styles (like our sparkling Christmas pendants) to the truly fantastical (like our geek-chic Dungeons & Dragons and Renaissance Faire charm bracelets!) All items are 10% off from now until Christmas.
With a rapidly changing collection of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings with coordinating drawstring bags, we offer the perfect present you don’t even need to wrap.
There is truly something for everyone, so slide on over to the shop for some unforgettable gifts!
Visit the shop at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/revelwithacauseshop
Follow us on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/revelwithacausedesigns/?hl=en
Hello, and thanks for giving us this space to share our work! :)
I’m a published poet and an amateur visual artist. I make poetry art cards: greeting cards for a variety of occasions that are blank on the inside and suitable for framing.
They feature collages that I’ve designed and fragments of my own poetry in most cases. (Last year I also created some card designs based on other authors’ work.) You can see all 19 designs here on my blog: https://sapphostorque.com/2021/11/27/all-my-poetry-art-card-designs-to-date/
I also embellish blank journals with these paper collage designs and make jewelry using natural stones.
To order, please leave a note in the comments on my blog or email me at forest.of.diamonds@gmail.com. Thank you for looking!
My wife and I make hand-rolled paper greeting cards! They make great gifts and you can frame them as the pieces of art that they are. We are also running a holiday promotion to give 15% off all orders. Just use the coupon code “HappyHolidays” at checkout. Thanks for the space, John!
https://www.iconicquilling.com
Hi all, I design t-shirts with concepts around healthcare (providers and patients), writing, general geekiness, humor, and art that hits my fancy. You can find my designs in a few places, but TeePublic (https://www.teepublic.com/user/laughingcoyote) and Spreadshirt (https://www.spreadshirt.com/shop/user/sbuchheit/). I hope you enjoy some smiles.
Hello, all! I am the owner, designer, and creator at Dragon Abbey Jewelry design. I work mostly in wire, stones, and Czech glass, and my style influences are….eclectic. :) I pull from historical design, other fascinating cultures, and whatever imaginary world my brain is inhabiting this particular hour.
My consistent design elements seem to be 1. Subtlety Is Good, 2. Wearable Art: Quiet Edition, and 3. The Jewelry Moves As You Do.
Come see if any of my shinies sing to you:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/DragonAbbeyJewelry
Thank you!
I make beaded & chainmail jewelry. Recently dabbling in wire work and macramé. I have geeky themed jewelry, one-of-a-kind creations and many lgbtq+ pride items. Based in Phoenix AZ USA
https://dragonandwolfdesigns.com
I make handmade boxes, journals and book ornaments for the holidays, as well as doing book repair and making custom book boxes. My current work is available for sale on Etsy:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1095728426/christmas-tree-books?ref=shop_home_active_3&frs=1&crt=1
Eclectic Clay offers custom pet sculptures and ornaments! Commemorate your furry/feathered/scaled friend with a hand-made piece, completely customizable with poses, accessories, and laser name engraving!
http://www.eclecticclay.com
Besides being an author, I’ve been a musician for over twenty years. Music is available to stream, download, and purchase at all the usual places (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, etc.).
Most of the music is up at Bandcamp. It’s electronic but varies in style by release, such as:
1981 – an early 80s movie soundtrack-inspired album using vintage synth sounds emulating folks like John Carpenter and Wendy Carlos.
Luna – ambient and dreamy in the vein of Brian Eno and Harold Budd.
Game Over/Zero Hour – uptempo instrumental electronic pieces for fans of 90s industrial/electronica music.
Besides making music for myself, I have also created music for others for use in social media, podcasts, etc. Feel free to reach out if you dig it and would like to work together on a project.
Hey friends! I’m Bex and I make dice and nerdy accessories. I have several sets of Scrollie Rollies (dice with REAL BOOK PAGES inside) on my website, as well as adorable Dinosaur Confetti dice!
Check it out here, if you’re interested:
http://www.theevergreenburrow.com
I am a self taught watercolor artist who enjoys painting without a brush!
My works are often created in a single layer with a metal paint knife, stamping, or even monotype printing techniques. If you like bright, bold, abstract art, these paintings are for you.
I have original, one of a kind artwork for sale in my online shop, as well as a few printed cards. Check out my 2022 calendar featuring 13 original paintings for a clutter free gift!
Everything is buy one get one 1/2 off on my website through the end of the year! Please visit Late Blooming Watercolors.
I make jewelry (bracelets, necklaces/pendants, and earrings). Everything is made to order in the colors you want. All earrings are hypoallergenic and bracelet/necklace clasps and chains can also be hypoallergenic, if you need.
My website is https://awristeddevelopment.com
Wandering Moon Crafters’ Guild is a collective of friends who make and sell soap, hand painted ornaments, unique crochet goods, photographic landscapes and an assortment of geeky goods.
https://wanderingmooncrafters.com/
Looking for a new piece of geeky wall art? Look no further than Geek Calligraphy!.
We sell art prints, stickers, greeting cards and coloring pages. There’s still time to buy your $_WINTERHOLIDAY gift of choice and even a card to send with it. We are US based, though we will ship internationally.
Do you find ambient music too boring, but EDM too distracting? Try some “interesting” ambient music: Wormhole Waiting Room is available on Bandcamp. Voyage to the unchartered depths of outer and inner space on the wings of Moog, Korg, and Yamaha vintage and modern synths.
psyaknob is a project of best-selling, award-winning author Andy Hunt. Andy has written over a dozen books from science fiction and horror to software engineering and cognitive science. He’s been making music since MIDI was invented, and combines elements from artists such as Pink Floyd, Steve Roach, Porcupine Tree, Steely Dan, Yes, and rock-n-roll and jazz standards.
Are you looking for small-batch, artisanal jewelry? I make those!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/StarsAndArrow
I offer an eclectic selection of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Major categories currently listed included beaded necklaces, resin, wax seals in resin, glass bottles, and LGBTQ pride.
I post about shop updates on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/starsandarrow/
And Twitter: https://twitter.com/starsandarrow
You need to write in style! I’ve just added a bunch of handmade pens to my website. Also, a collection of other random things I’ve made. If you’re looking for a fun new Christmas mug, I’ve got some inspired by Christmas Vacation! Check it all out at https://bearmaked.net/shop
Hi, my name is Stevonnie, and I perform as singer/songwriter/ukulele player Sunday Comes Afterwards. I have music available, in two categories!
If you like professionally produced original songs featuring comedy, feelings, earworms, and gender, please check out my debut album I Want a Refund. (It was produced by the Doubleclicks, kickstarted by 89 people, and mastered by Cauliflower Audio.) This is also the option to take if you want to get a shiny metal disc that you can giftwrap.
If you’re less fussy about audio perfection and your sense of humor leans toward Tom Lehrer’s oeuvre, I have two EPs of pandemic-themed holiday song parodies: I’ll Stay Home for Christmas and Have Yourself Another COVID Christmas. (These two are pay-what-you-like, and “free” is an option!)
The links above are to Bandcamp, my preferred platform. Except the last EP, which is currently being processed, you can also find these on Spotify and elsewhere. Links to all that are at https://bit.ly/sca-links
Thank you!
Honor your inner magpie!
Hey, hi. I’m LionessElise and I make shiny things to wear for people and others. (I have made sculptures for walls, and was once asked to make a necklace for a lamp.) It’s quirky stuff, and it’s shiny, and most pieces have a name. Last year I won a Hugo for Best Fan Artist, and in 2009 I was nominated for a World Fantasy Award for making jewelry that inspired people to write.
Stop by the LionessElise Etsy shop and see if any of the current work calls to you, either as a gift for someone else or a gift to yourself for getting this far. Prices range from “Hey, that’s under $25!” to “Holy crap! But it’s really beautiful….”
P.S. My shop has plenty of Vorkosigan planet pendants, endorsed by Lois McMaster Bujold, for all your Winterfair needs.
P.P.S. Ask for a gingerbread cookie in the notes with your order, and I will send you one of the scrumptious soft gingerbread cookies the Carolina Cookie Company made especially for the LionessElise Etsy shop. (Get me to tell you the Wheel of Time cookie story some day, yah?) One per order. Offer good while supplies last.
Tl;dr: see http://www.cogitation.org
I am an artist working in clay, watercolors, encaustics (painting with hot wax), alcohol inks (alcohol soluble dye), and wire. Most everyone likes my sponge holders, mugs, bowls, and little round animals (“critters”). Knitters love my yarn bowls. Kids enjoy my “magic potion vials.” Geeky types adore my wire trees on circuit boards. The visually impaired appreciate my encaustics, because the medium has dimensionality. I love doing custom work at no extra charge, though it’s a bit late to get stuff by Xmas.
I also teach all ages, for those in the Haverhill MA area; you can get a sample of my teaching style at my watercolor panel at Worldcon (4pm Saturday). I also do stuff at Arisia, Boskone, Albacon and Philcon. I believe everyone can do art! (Yes, even you.)
My website is a bit out of date, but if you see something interesting, email/text/call/message me, and I’ll happily send photos of what’s in stock. I’m also on Facebook and Instagram; search on “Cogitation Zone.”
I’m just a modest stay-at-home dad and landscape photographer hawking my 2022 calendars. 12 months of seldom-seen locations from eight western states – if you like landscape imagery but are tired of seeing the same overphotographed locations, please give my work a look! I can also arrange prints of any image from my main website. Happy holidays!
https://www.createphotocalendars.com/Shop/crestcliffcanyon
https://frishmanphoto.com/
Hi all!
I sell hand-bound blank journals and notebooks through my shop: https://www.thebookroadie.com/shop/
They’re all bound by me, using traditional methods. I start with folding the paper – if you’re interested in the whole process, check out my blog’s greatest hits in the right sidebar. I’ve got pictures and notes from the various bookbinding and book repair classes I’ve taken.
Thanks for reading, and thank you John for hosting!
– Ealasaid Haas, aka The Book Roadie
Do you know someone who loves history and mythology, and is insanely hard to buy for? Look no further! Cuneiformations is a store owned and run by an Assyriologist (me! Hi!), and selling gifts inspired by the ancient world.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/cuneiformations/
Tree ornaments decorated with the world’s oldest writing? Check. A jigsaw puzzle of a 2 thousand year old royal proclamation? Check. Artwork based on a story even older than Homer’s Odyssey? Check!
I also enjoy taking custom orders, so if you want something specific, please message me!
Thank you for hosting this.
I make hot sauce from peppers I grow myself. They’re designed for people who don’t like to be overwhelmed by hot sauce and are looking for a flavorful addition to their food. One’s made from mango and pineapple and includes ghost peppers. The other is made mainly from peaches and uses scorpion peppers. They’re spicy, but really tasty.
I use the freshest and most local ingredients possible. Every bottle, every label, every tamper seal, every shipment – I did that.
Please check out the offerings available at prairiefireprovisions.com. I’d love for you to try some and tell me what you think of it.
prairiefireprovisions.com
Thank you John! You are a gentleman as always.
TL;DR: https://etsy.me/3IdKtXw
I create cross-stitch patterns and sell them in PDF form as Instant Downloads on Etsy, so you can get them right up until Christmas – no depending on the Postal service.
I mostly do nerdy quotes or memes. The link above is to my best selling meme: Barren Fields, but I have many more. I also make a few kits, but I can no longer guarantee delivery by Christmas for those.
I also do custom patterns on request, either entirely personal just for you, or as a general release pattern for sale. So if you have an idea for a pattern I don’t have, let me know and I’ll work with you to come up with something.
I make fabulous guitar pick earrings and jewelry. My prices are very reasonable and definitely appeal to fan girls and boys of all ages. Shop now for terrific presents shipped in time for the holidays. Etsy.com/shop/BlueEyedDesigning
I live in Ohio and create art quilts and quilt-related art. From large custom ART QUILT wall hangings to T-SHIRT QUILTS to stocking stuffers including BOOKMARKS and WINE GLASS COASTERS. Original piece can be purchased via the Etsy link and all images, including those that have already sold, can also be printed on t-shirts, mugs, and more via the Pixel’s link.
https://pamgeiselartquilts.weebly.com/
I have been doing woodturning for over a decade and have curated an Etsy shop for the past seven years.
https://aturnofbeauty.etsy.com
At this link you can expect to find pens, mechanical pencils, letter openers, screwdrivers, seam rippers, salad tongs, coffee scoops, bottle openers, ice cream scoops, bowls, plates, rolling pins and nativity sets. Everything was turned on my lathe by me in the past few years, the majority in the past year.
Two of my newest additions are a series of Rude Osolnik-inspired candlesticks and rolling pins made domestic hardwoods like cherry, walnut, and ash.
All orders ship for free and feel free to use the code WHATEVER21 at checkout for 10% off from today through Saturday the 18th of December.
Enjoy!
(Hope this is ok to post, John!)
Shawna, I’m intrigued by your description but the link is not working.
[Fixed the link — JS]
Hi! I’m Michele Banks (@artologica on twitter and IG), an artist inspired by science. I make art (mostly watercolor and ink paintings) on themes ranging from neuroscience to microbiology to climate change, and I have some of my paintings printed on snazzy silk scarves and ties, which make excellent gifts for all of your geeky friends. You can find them at my etsy shop, https://www.etsy.com/shop/artologica
I just added scarves and ties with a DNA gel watercolor image, and some with a brain scan ink painting. Go look, I really think you’ll like them.
(PS: If you follow me on twitter, you’ll get lots of cute squirrel pix)