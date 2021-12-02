Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, Day Four: Fan Favorites!
Posted on December 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
For the first three days of the Whatever Gift Guide 2021, I’ve let authors and creators tell you about their work. Today is different: Today is Fan Favorites day, in which fans, admirers and satisfied customers share with you a few of their favorite things — and you can share some of your favorite things as well. This is a way to discover some cool stuff from folks like you, and to spread the word about some of the things you love.
Fans: Here’s how to post in this thread. Please follow these directions!
1. Fans only: That means that authors and creators may not post about their own work in this thread (they may post about other people’s work, if they are fans). There are already existing threads for traditionally-published authors, non-traditionally published authors, and for other creators. Those are the places to post about your own work, not here.
2. Individually created and completed works only, please. Which is to say, don’t promote things like a piece of hardware you can find at Home Depot, shoes from Foot Locker, or a TV you got at Wal-Mart. Focus on things created by one person or a small group: Music, books, crafts and such. Things that you’ve discovered and think other people should know about, basically. Do not post about works in progress, even if they’re posted publicly elsewhere. Remember that this is supposed to be a gift guide, and that these are things meant to be given to other people. So focus on things that are completed and able to be sold of shared.
3. One post per fan. In that post, you can list whatever creations you like, from more than one person if you like, but allow me to suggest you focus on newer stuff. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on things available in North America. If they are from or available in other countries, please note that!
4. Keep your description of the work brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the work and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a sales site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about fans promoting work they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find interesting gifts.
Got it? Excellent. Now: Geek out and tell us about cool stuff you love — and where we can get it too.
I’ve been reading SF for 50+ years and fantasy for 10+, and M.C.A. Hogarth is at the top of my list of favorite authors of both. You can find lists and descriptions of her many books at this link: https://mcahogarth.org/writing/
I’ve gotten really into serialized web fiction over the past year. I’ve got 3 recommendations that you can grab on the kindle store, although you can read most of them for free on the authors websites.
The Wandering Inn – I adore this series. It’s what got me reading the whole web serial thing in the first place. The main character is a chess player from our world who ends up in a fantasy land. She deals with it by starting an inn. It’s like a slice of life meets epic fantasy. It builds these complex and interesting characters that you really care about. It might be a little slow to start, but it comes together to make these huge epic stories.
He Who Fights with Monsters – Similar deal. Guy from our world ends in a fantasy world and has to deal with it. Characters are fun and it’s a really fast read. I binged the 9 volumes (4 kindle, 5 for free getting turned into kindle books as the edit them) in 3 weeks.
Mother of Learning – Groundhog day meets fantasy magic school. The first arc of this one just got edited and released in Kindle and it’s great. If you’re giving a gift to someone who likes time loop stories, highly recommend this one.
I’m a fan of Laura E. Goodin’s writing which I feel is underappreciated. Information about her books can be found at: http://www.lauraegoodin.com
New paperback version of some great stories, out just in time for Christmas! (doesn’t seem to be any shipping issues, we ordered copies and they came within the week!)
hear Old Slosh and the Wind Chill Factor by Ryan Bevan (a Canadian author!)
I absolutely love the jewelry made by Angelwear Creations: https://www.etsy.com/shop/AngelwearCreations
Her quality and workmanship are beyond compare, and the jewelry is gorgeous. I’ve been adding her pieces to my collection for years.
Nathan Lowell is a vastly underappreciated science fiction writer. He writes “comfortable” SF in a way that brings you along for the ride without the usual galaxy saving tropes found in the work of many other authors.
Also, since many of my gift-giving opportunities are for women I have found jewelry to be the perfect gift. Belaurient Arts Jewelry fills the bill quite nicely.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/belaurientarts
She’s also listed in yesterday’s Artist and Makers blog entry.
I quite like the “Stealing from Wizards” books from R. A. Consell. Definitely worth reading if you’re looking for a series about a wizarding school, but not that one.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093WZCCTY
I’m sharing the gift of rock and roll! A friend of mine from the Boston area is in a band that has started to gain some national attention. Recently, they’ve been on tour supporting Tesla all over the Midwest and South. Good old bluesy rock from the boys in Bad Marriage
https://www.badmarriagemusic.com/
Jasmine Law is an Oregon-based botanical and stained-glass artist that makes beautiful window and wall-hanging designs. She has some ornaments in stock at the moment, and has another shop update scheduled for early this month (in time for holiday shipping).
https://planthausdesigns.com/shop
Shriekback (the 80’s electronica band whose music appeared in “Manhunter” and at least one episode of Miami Vice (Michael Mann = big fan of theirs) and whose video for “Nemesis” scared MTV so badly they refused to air it, is still together and still making music.
More info and their store link at their site: https://www.shriekback.com/
Tea can be both fuel and comfort, so here are several small businesses selling good tea:
Bingley’s Teas has a delightful Jane Austen tea series and many other good teas.
Brooklyn Tea sells a really good milk oolong and so much more.
Ini Sips has an Assam BOP that is a must-have for this household, and they do many caffeine-free herbal blends as well.
Plum Deluxe, like some others mentioned in this list, can set you up with a tea subscription as well as sell you individual packages. I’m working my way through their Tea Advent Calendar right now, and it’s educational as well as tasty. They also have butterfly pea flowers in case you want to play with color-changing brews.
Happy tea-drinking to all who indulge!
Good stocking stuffers are books by a guy names Scalzi, John Scalzi.
My wife Amanda’s online-only bakery, NotPie, was created to help people celebrate others with amazing treats through the mail. There will be some amazing holiday treats and the subscriptions are always a big hit.
If there is a vegan, gluten-free or sugar-free/keto person in your life, this is 🤯
As it turns out, 100% of people love getting treats in the mail 🤷♂️
https://notpie.com
A favorite of mine who seems to be underappreciated is Michael Gruber. He crosses genres, but for me he’s at his best with something I’d call gritty and realistic contemporary supernatural fantasy. My highest recommendation goes to his earlier (traditionally published) Jimmy Paz series, starting with Tropic of Night (https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/928632), but his most recent work is self published, including
Amnesia Dreams (https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/49408246) and The Long Con (https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/52781020).
Now that I’ve purchased the latest 3 “Murderbot Diaries” books by Martha Wells for one of my sci-fi loving sons, I’m casting about for works from authors he hasn’t heard of. First up, I think, will be the Budayeen Cycle books of George Alec Effinger: “When Gravity Fails”, “A Fire in the Sun”, and “The Exile Kiss”. These terrific books, by an author who left us too soon, deserve to be remembered.