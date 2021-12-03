Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021, Day Five: Charities
Posted on December 3, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 20 Comments
For the last four days, the Whatever Gift Guide 2021 has been about helping you find the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones. But today I’d like to remind folks that the season is also about helping those in need. So this final day is for charities. If you’re looking for a place to make a donation — or know of a charitable organization that would gladly accept a donation — this is the place for it.
How to contribute to this thread:
1. Anyone can contribute. If you are associated with or work for a charity, tell us about the charity. If there’s a charity you regularly contribute to or like for philosophical reasons, share with the crowd. This is open to everyone.
2. Focus on non-political charities, please. Which is to say, charities whose primary mission is not political — so, for example, an advocacy group whose primary thrust is education but who also lobbies lawmakers would be fine, but a candidate or political party or political action committee is not. The idea here is charities that exist to help people and/or make the world a better place for all of us.
3. It’s okay to note personal fundraising (Indiegogo and GoFundMe campaigns, etc) for people in need. Also, other informal charities and fundraisers are fine, but please do your part to make sure you’re pointing people to a legitimate fundraiser and not a scam. I would suggest only suggesting campaigns that you can vouch for personally.
3. One post per person. In that post, you can list whatever charities you like, and more than one charity. Note also that the majority of Whatever’s readership is in the US/Canada, so I suggest focusing on charities available in North America.
4. Keep your description of the charity brief (there will be a lot of posts, I’m guessing) and entertaining. Imagine the person is in front of you as you tell them about the charity and is interested but easily distracted.
5. You may include a link to a charity site if you like by using standard HTML link scripting. Be warned that if you include too many links (typically three or more) your post may get sent to the moderating queue. If this happens, don’t panic: I’ll be going in through the day to release moderated posts. Note that posts will occasionally go into the moderation queue semi-randomly; Don’t panic about that either.
6. Comment posts that are not about people promoting charities they like will be deleted, in order to keep the comment thread useful for people looking to find charities to contribute to.
All right, then: It’s the season of giving. Tell us where to give to make this a better place.
Dobermans: In real life, not the movies, they are people-oriented dogs that crave human companionship. Doberman Rescue of the Triad, DRT, (based in North Carolina but adopting to other states) is a long standing 501c3 dog rescue that specializes in finding forever homes for Dobes that have none. Since being founded in 1997, they have placed over 1,918 Dobes.
DRT does not pick and choose which Dobes are rescued (short of severe temperament problems). Since there’s typically a waiting list for dogs to get into DRT’s program, one might think that DRT would take in only the easily placed Dobes. But DRT believes that every Doberman deserves a good home with a loving family. So regardless of their health or age or condition, they are welcomed. DRT provides medical care to every Dobe that enters the program, with the goal of bringing each animal to the best possible health before they go to their new home. And DRT makes a commitment to every Dobe that comes through their door: ‘You will never be homeless again.’ That’s why the adoption contract states that if for any reason the new adopter cannot keep the Dobe, ownership reverts to DRT and the Dobe must be returned. When you choose to support DRT, this is the kind of commitment you are supporting.
All the work is done by a group of very loyal volunteers. But the necessities – medical care, food, shelter – require money. Rescue is much more expensive than most people would imagine. DRT’s veterinary bills alone exceed $20,000 per year, as many rescues arrive with heartworms and other medical needs, plus any neutering that must be addressed before the Dobe can become part of a new family. Please consider adding Doberman Rescue of the Triad to the organizations you choose to support. Your aide helps DRT continue saving lives, turning the homeless into homed. Their motto is ‘Rescue One, Until There Are None’!
You can view the Dobermans available for adoption, put in an application, bid on silent auctions and make donations on the DRT website: https://www.doberman-rescue.com/dogs. (They are also on Facebook.)
The Heinlein Society was founded by Virginia Heinlein–this year we celebrated our 22nd anniversary. THS exists to preserve the legacy renowned writer Robert Anson Heinlein left us in novels, essays, speeches, and short stories that remain as fresh as ever. We intend, in Heinlein’s words to “PAY IT FORWARD” since we can never pay back the benefits that we got from him and his work. We provide free educational materials as a download for teachers, librarians, and homeschoolers. (Learn more at: http://www.heinleinsociety.org/thseducation/ .)
In 2021, our scholarship program for STEM granted three $3000 scholarships, including our “Ginny” scholarship which is open to female STEM students only. In our previous 10 years of scholarships, we have awarded a total of $39,250 to 27 winners. We have already committed to raise the number & amount per scholarship to four- $4000 each in 2022 due to the generous support of our members and friends this year, even in this pandemic environment. As we have in the past, the additional scholarship has been named, this time in honor of Robert A. Heinlein. We are now busy figuring out a sustainment plan so that we can continue to offer this level of Paying It Forward. A donation to this program could help us sustain the dollar amount and the number of scholarships we can continue to support in the future.
We also promote Heinlein Blood Drives at conventions. Since Robert Heinlein devoted a lot of energy to volunteer blood drives this is one of our core missions. We have now collected over 44,000 units since 2001. If you attend a convention that doesn’t have a blood drive, contact our Blood Drive Chairman at BloodDriveChair@Heinleinsociety.org and talk to him about volunteering so we can make an even greater impact. This year we have been doing a virtual blood drive–if you want a pin from the Ghost of Robert Heinlein as thanks for donating this year, email our blood drive chair. As the pandemic restrictions lift, we are looking forward to being able to resume in-person blood drives.
Our Heinlein for Heroes (H4H) program supports military members and veterans by providing copies of Heinlein’s books, as well as other science fiction books to deployed troops and military hospitals. Since its inception in 2013, we have shipped over 35,000 books to service members around the world.
As a private, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), The Heinlein Society survives on membership fees and donations to support “Paying it Forward”. As these resources plateau and the demands on our organization increase, we are asking for your support with a direct gift to the Society to support our mission. So, if you have ever grokked, shared water, been amused by or owned by a cat, loved AI computers, or have longed for the stars, pay it forward just a little bit by considering making a tax-deductible donation or by becoming a member. If you donate, you can choose which of our programs your donation supports http://www.heinleinsociety.org/
Your membership also supports publishing the Heinlein Journal. Members get the new issues delivered electronically and article submissions are welcome from member and non-member alike. See https://www.heinleinjournal.com for more information.
Also, even though we’re a charity at heart, one cool benefit for members is the chance to win a “Virginia Edition” leather-bound set of all of Heinlein’s published works. We’ve given five sets away so far and will be giving another one away for members in 2022. Thank you!
Betsey Wilcox
Director, The Heinlein Society
Insects are some of the most basic members of ecological systems (we’ll pass on microorganisms which do more good than anyone can even contemplate!). Without bugs we’d be buried in waste! We’d have almost no food, certainly not your favorite almond milk! Because of this, I support the Xerces Society, which also supports plants, which, in a virtuous circle, support insects! So go support your neighborhood bugs, http://www.xerces.org
If you have an arthouse / independent movie theater in your town, they’ve probably been hit pretty hard by Covid and could use some extra support, either by becoming a member (which has its own perks) or by just donating. Keeping these places funded has the additional benefit of allowing them to keep Covid protections in place, since their business model typically relies on them crowding a lot of people into a very small space, so the longer they can keep running at restrictions on attendance the better.
I make periodic donations to the Sabin Institute (https://www.sabin.org/), which does great work with “neglected tropical diseases”: things that may not kill someone, but that can really mess them up or make them miserable. They no longer post their return on donation but it used to be (highly unreliable memory) something like protecting 5 people against 12 diseases for a buck. They have a four-star rating from Charity Navigator (https://www.charitynavigator.org), which is a decent site for investigating charities.
On a related note, one of the best ways to make monetary donations work better is to contact your favorite charity and ask them whether they do “matching donations” (times when a rich donor or organization) will match your donation. If they do, ask to be put on their mailing list for when they announce such events. For example, Oxfam does this, and I’m on their mailing list. When I donate, I know I’m getting twice as much bang for my buck as a donation on other days.
If you periodically replace your computer (or tablet or phone or other electronics), consider the possibility of donating it (assuming it’s in good working order). Local groups who help new immigrants get established or organizations that help impoverished families are a good place to look.
For giving online without becoming a magnet for other online donations, try https://www.nfggive.com/home
They’re run by Network for Good, and list 501c3 organizations and distribute the money either with your name or anonymously. I’ve been using them for years without getting bombarded with requests from charities (they themselves only send out a couple messages per year).
They charge a 5% processing fee, but that too is tax deductible (as far as that goes under the current tax law).
The center for which I work belongs to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/
All the charities I donate to tend to be animal based. These are two of my favorites for the outstanding work they do.
Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue
http://www.queensbeststumpydogrescue.org/
Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue is a Corgi specific rescue that takes in special needs corgis from high kill shelters for rehabilitation.
They take care of all medical needs, do relationship-based training to manage the sometimes weird and obnoxious behaviors that come with untrained Corgis, and find them the right forever home.
They post videos on their training methods, some of which helped me with my own stubborn Corgi. You can also donate needed products through Amazon.
Save A Fox
https://www.saveafox.org/
Save A Fox rescues sick, injured, and orphaned foxes from furfarms. They take in surrendered foxes that were once pets and originally came from breeders. They also take in and rescue found pet foxes.
They have an awesome Facebook page with lots of videos showing the foxes at play, relating to humans, and playing with toys like dogs. And making the most interesting noises!
Pawsitive teams is a organization that trains service dogs for those that need them and at times can’t afford them. The also bring dogs to hospitals/retirement homes for visits to lift spirits. They bring dogs to underprivileged areas to provide assistance to children in those areas that are in need of structure and direction in their lives. All of these, other than the service dogs, are the members own pets and the members volunteer their time for this community out reach. Truly a non profit that gives all back to the community out of the goodness of their hearts and willingness to share the love that dogs give us everyday. Pawsteams.org to see what they do, make a donation, and/or help sponsor a service dog.
Some time back you recommended RIP Medical Debt. They take contributions they use to buy medical debt for pennies on the dollar, and then cancel it. Wonderful idea. I have been donating ever since.
I work in a tiny museum that (particularly as we emerge from the pandemic) could use some love. The American Bookbinders Museum celebrates the history of the book as a physical object–how it has evolved in the West, how it was made prior to the 19th century, and what industrialization meant to the availability of books for the rank-and-file human–and for literacy and education.
Fun fact: Gutenberg and the printing press was only the first revolution in the spread of information. David McConnell Smyth’s Book-sewing Machine #3, patented in 1879, was the second. Up to that point even mass-produced books were hand sewn.
https://bookbindersmuseum.org/support/donate/
And thank you!
Family Dogs New Life Shelter: A no-kill dog shelter in Portland, OR that provides care for all dogs but specializes in hard to place cases. It’s amazing to see dogs that came from other organizations because they were deemed “unadoptable” go to happy, loving homes through the hard work of the staff and volunteers that rehabilitate them.
Old Dog Haven: A foster organization in western Washington state dedicated to providing quality homes and health care for abandoned senior dogs. From simple rehoming to providing “final refuge” for dogs at the end of life, they make sure the dogs live out their days in love and comfort.
The Mary Parrish Center: An organization in Nashville, TN that provides safe housing and support services for survivors of interpersonal violence and their children, as well as services to help them get a fresh start.
The charities that I contribute to are Doctors Without Borders and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Consider donating to your local food bank because there is a lot of food insecurity in communities.
Two charities that are special to me:
Taos Whole Community Health – https://taoswholehealth.org/nonprofit – a NonProfit Health Center serving Taos NM; a large proportion of their patients are low income, and they serve many Indigenous folks. They literally saved the lives of two of my friends, so I appreciate anyone who looks them up & donates.
Tabby’s Place – https://www.tabbysplace.org/ – is a cage free, no kill cat sanctuary that specializes in cats with special needs.
Support people of color to have leadership positions in non profits by donating to Rainier Valley Corps https://rvcseattle.org/
The Santa Barbara Zoo has been great to and for our Baguette for a decade now.
https://www.sbzoo.org/
The Autistic Self Advocacy Network gives voice to people who are actually autistic.
https://autisticadvocacy.org/
L.A. Animal Services has brought us together with Wicket, then Butch and Sundance, and now Rudy, and every person we’ve met there just cares so much.
https://www.laanimalservices.com/
I donate to and am on the board for Healing Art Missions (https://healingartmissions.org/news), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Granville, Ohio that supports a several projects in rural areas of Haiti.
The largest project is a medical clinic in Dumay, Haiti, a rural area east of Port au Prince. The clinic serves over 13,000 patient visits a year with medical care, vaccinations, medical labs, birthing, and surgeries. In addition to medical services, the Healing Art Missions clinic provides consistent employment for about 30 people. The economic benefit of consistent jobs provides additional benefits to the area.
Because the medical director and clinic nurses and staff are Haitian, the clinic has been able to operate and even expand services through the various disruptions that have occurred in Haiti over the last several years.
You can donate to Healing Art Missions at https://healingartmissions.org/donate.
Food Banks need money. They can buy much more food wholesale than you can retail, and they know what is needed and what isn’t. (Hint: it’s not that can of chili you forgot on the back of the shelf.) If you don’t have a favorite, Google “food bank near me” or put in a zip code of an area that would be in need.
I’d like to recommend Guardians of Mental health. From their site:
Guardians Mental Health is a 501c3 nonprofit mental health organization that is focused on promoting mental health awareness and meaningful resources throughout the gaming community. We provide first step support with gathering resources, peer support and where to find a mental health professional near you. We are not a replacement for dedicated professional help.
One of the coolest things they do (of many) is to provide mental health resource kits to those that request them, free of charge. A recent kit they built, for example, supported those on the autism spectrum. The kit included sensory items, a special coloring books, health resources, and more.
They can be found here: https://guardiansmh.org/
Books! Reading! Giving books to young readers! What’s not to love? A Detroit-based nonprofit founded by a friend of mine in her spare time. Rx for Reading Detroit: Raising readers, one book at a time. https://rxreading.org/