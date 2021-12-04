View From a Hotel Window, 12/4/21: Seattle
Posted on December 4, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 13 Comments
The corner there is of the convention center in town, this weekend housing the Emerald City Comic Con. For me, at least, it’s going pretty well so far — people have been lovely, everyone’s masked and vaxxed, and the panels I’ve done have been fun. I’ve even gotten “off campus” to see friends, which is great. One more panel and signing today, and then I’m on my own recognizance until I get home very early indeed on Monday morning. There are worse ways to spend a weekend.
How is your weekend coming along?
Glad you’re having fun!
My birthday was yesterday. It was spent being queasy, so today is my birthday dinner. Hubby got me The Sims 4! Yippee!
What? No parking lot?
Welcome to Seattle. If you squint and look across the lake you can see me waving. Usually Seattle is less rainy than people think (it keeps people away – we like our privacy) but the last few weeks have been crazy. Enjoy – there is good music to be found mere steps from your hotel.
Great picture, takes me back to the day my buddy fell off that barrel vault TWICE in the same day. He is infamous for that.(we are glaziers so it was during construction and he was unhurt being in a harness yay OSHA)
My weekend in Seattle:
Today: helping our sons earn merit badges.
Tonight: camping in the rain.
Tomorrow: figuring out what you’re supposed to do with a big, wet tent.
Got up Friday morning and the tv was boot looping. So I got to buy myself a new one.
Went for a 55 mile bike ride today.
So weird to look at one of these pictures and instantly recognize it. Hope you enjoy Seattle!
Enjoy being in Seattle, the place of masked people, mass vaccinations and great food! I’ve caught a cold so will not be attending anything here in Seattle (keeping those germs to myself) but really hope that you get to meet lots of Seattle fans and you have fun in our fair (but wet) city!
Thanks for the report! We stayed up wayyyyyy late last night, got to bed around 8am (!!!) and got up about 5pm!
Glad you are having a good time!
We had a busy Saturday that involved hundreds of holiday cookies and many dear friends who we had not seen in far too long. It was absolutely lovely.
Enjoy your visit and safe travels home!
It’s going great. We’re in New Orleans for five days and spent today with friends in Slidell. The weather is infinitely better than it was when we left New York, so it’s all good.
If you get the chance to wander a bit, go check out Emerald City Guitars. They’re not far from pike place and it’s a super neat shop.
Hey, you’re in MY town! Welcome!
Good eating downtown. I have to work Sunday, so have a good time.