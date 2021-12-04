View From a Hotel Window, 12/4/21: Seattle

The corner there is of the convention center in town, this weekend housing the Emerald City Comic Con. For me, at least, it’s going pretty well so far — people have been lovely, everyone’s masked and vaxxed, and the panels I’ve done have been fun. I’ve even gotten “off campus” to see friends, which is great. One more panel and signing today, and then I’m on my own recognizance until I get home very early indeed on Monday morning. There are worse ways to spend a weekend.

How is your weekend coming along?