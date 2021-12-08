Church Acquisition Follow-Up
Posted on December 8, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 36 Comments
After I announced that Krissy and I had purchased a church, many of you had, well, questions. Today I am going to answer some of those questions, and also add some further observations about being the sort of people who now own a whole damn church.
1. To begin, yes, two days in, it continues to feel surreal that we now own a church. It’s one thing to think about it and to make the offer and jump through the various hoops required to purchase real estate these days, and it’s another to actually be handed the keys and be told “congratulations on your new purchase.” It still hasn’t entirely sunk in; I went to the church this afternoon and rattled around in it a bit just to get used to it and I was half-expecting a minister to show up and politely but firmly ask me to step away from the altar. But none did, and if one had, they would be trespassing, not me.
I’ll note that our purchase of the church was slightly precipitate — we have long-term business plans that require office and storage space (which the church provides for, amply), but our original plan was looking a couple years down the line. But when this space went on the market, it was too good for our purposes (and too well-priced) to pass up. We’ve gotten it well in advance of our intended plans for it. This is not a bad thing; it gives us more time to refurb and renovate before we use it on a regular basis. But it was one of those “move fast” opportunities, and we are fortunate we were able to move fast.
But, yeah. Us getting a church was very nearly as much of a surprise to us as it was for the rest of you. It’s very cool! We will do cool things with it! And also, wow, it’s a church and it’s ours now.
2. Some of you were curious as to what conveyed with the church, and the answer to that is: Apparently, everything. It’s not just the space. The former owners (the regional United Methodist conference) left the pews and the chairs and the chandeliers and the church bell and the organ (which used to be a pipe organ but currently is not, although we may correct that in time) and two pianos and two stoves and cups and plates and cutlery and vestments and flags and crosses and big puffy couches from the 70s and, of course, so many bibles. I literally own dozens of bibles now, y’all, along with an equal number of hymn books. One really does get the sense that the former owners were happy to let us deal with getting rid of anything we decided we don’t want. In the short term we will indeed be doing an inventory of the things we want to keep and the things we want to get rid of. On the other hand, hey, I own two pianos and an organ now, to add to my collection of musical instruments. Go me.
3. As to the question of whether the church has been deconsecrated: I have no idea whatsoever. There’s nothing in the legal documents transferring the building over to us that suggests that it has been, and honestly at this point I’m not going to trouble the Methodists to ask. I assume it was? The building stopped being in regular use a couple of years back, and the parishioners transferred to a different church a couple miles down the road. But maybe it wasn’t! We’ll know if vampires try to come into the place, I guess. On a day-to-day basis I don’t suppose it matters. It’s not our intent to use it as a church. As previously promised, we have no plans to start our own religion.
4. Vaguely related to this subject, those of you hoping we’ll do, like, a black mass, or at least something aggressively atheistic at the altar of our new church, should probably settle down a tick. Most of you know I’m not religious in any sense, but I’m not particularly aggressive about that with others, and even if I were, I have no intention of antagonizing my neighbors in this small, rural, conservative and fairly religious little town of ours, which even with this church (literally) out of commission still has eight active churches for a population of just over 1,800 people. To the extent that the building and what we do in it will be outwardly facing to the community, we want to be welcoming, and welcomed. It’s not difficult to be good neighbors.
5. For everyone asking whether I’m going to use the sanctuary area as a music studio, I’ll say the thought had occurred to me, and today as I was visiting I stood on the altar and sang to check out the acoustics, which as it happens are quite nice. However, it’s not likely I will use the sanctuary area as a music studio exclusively, since I just set up a music room in my basement, and also, I need to become far more competent in playing my instruments generally. Guess what’s high on my list of things to do in 2022?
6. Again, we’re still wrapping our heads around the fact this church is ours now — and now that we have it, it’s fun to think of all the possibilities it offers. This is definitely a work in progress, and one that will be in progress probably for a couple of years at least. If you’re wondering if I’m taking up any hobbies, well. This is it. Let’s see where it takes us.
— JS
This is incredibly cool and OMG that stained glass window looks gorgeous. I hope you’ll share a picture of it.
I suppose you could always use it as a theatre space. Or as a really great concert venue. Or put on your personal con.
I’m so excited for you both. I think this is just great. It’s a beautiful space, and I look forward to hearing about the fun things you’re going to do with it. Cheerleading you from the Berkshires (where we repurpose all kinds of cool spaces).
This is a sitcom, right? You are filming a sitcom.
If you have a chance at some point, could you post pictures of the stained glass, please?
I couldn’t help but laugh out loud when I first saw this and think, “Good for them” for buying a church.
It so reminds me of Arlo Gutherie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”
In my experience (I grew up Methodist, but before the United part), the hymnal is excellent: and, indeed, I own a copy. (copyright 1866, 843 hymns–those in your church may be newer). That’s how I learned part singing and how to read music, And how to type piano.
That tower would be an excellent place to setup a telescope.
Congrats on your purchase! That’s wild :D
Not gonna lie, I would want to keep the organ until I could play something suitably gothic, possibly while in evening formalwear and cape, around the Halloween season.
The next time I’m in Bradford, I’ll be taking a selfie there.
If you decide the part with those hymnals there are a bunch of us church musicians out here who’d love to take one off your hands. Maybe more than one.
Also, I’d love a Whatever post on the stained glass windows if you are so inclined.
In my neck of the woods, the standard price for a church is $1. The maintenance and renovation costs mean that a $1 church is more expensive than building from scratch. Hopefully you’ve budgeted for that.
I always dreamed of living in a former church. Something about that space always felt really cool to me.
Gorgeous building, can’t wait to see what you do with it.
As for a name — if you’re not going to call it Old Man’s Worship Facility, I’ll just have to do so silently in my head.
Nice! If you have not picked a name yet, may I suggest:
The First Church of The Consu
All air breathing aliens are welcome.
The presiding pastor is Reverend John Perry. CDF, MP-35 and member of the BrainPal Society.
Bryan:
We paid more than that, and the building is actually in good shape. The repairs we have to make are relatively minor, and the renovations largely cosmetic.
As a lifelong Methodist (but no longer), I am fairly certain that churches don’t get deconsecrated in that faith. As a religion, my impression of them (boy that feels weird) is that they’re fairly casual about that sort of thing.
Now, if you have a potluck without jello, there’s gonna be words.
When I saw the interior picture, my though was, he didn’t buy a new guitar, he bought an organ. And a place to put it.
Very cool tower. You should put a ballista up there.
Nice author picture.
You should consider renting for marriages. I hear it can really help offset the upkeep and there’s always a need.
I found a listing for the property online, and it looks good, at least as far as you can see from the pictures. I like seeing the relatively modern HVAC equipment in the basement.
One piece of advice from a guy who does commercial property for a living: Stash away money for roof repair. There’s always going to be roof repair.
Choral concert series! A good chunk of the choral repertoire was written to be performed in churches.
First thought: Author signed bibles for charity sale? (Not the author OF the Bible, mind you, but AN author)
Does the church give you more workspace than you were anticipating you would need for your planned office/storage area?
If this space is substantially larger than your projected needs, how about offering that favorite local bookstore some below-market rent?
Oh, the possibilities.
When we were looking at Wallowa County properties, the husband was briefly enticed by the prospect of buying a church. However. Wrong town, run-down, and…that said, here it would be easy to set up a dance/yoga/arts space that would be used. Oh. And a recording studio (there’s several here).
Just not the project for two people in our 60s.
Was there any cackling or dry-washing of hands (with accompanying evil laughter), upon closing the sale, between you and your partner in purchasing?
The more pictures of it you show the more impressive that building looks! (Especially for the price a few searches seem the indicate). Nice work!
There is a service for disbanding a UMC church – which does include a deconsecration of the building, so the former owners may have done that. It’s much less formal than in a more sacramental tradition like an Anglican/Catholic church. https://www.umcdiscipleship.org/book-of-worship/an-order-for-disbanding-a-congregation
I totally second Mike on the idea of putting a siege engine in the tower. That’s just too good an opportunity to pass up.
@Bob Smietana
I should have known that… heck, it’s probably IN one of those hymnals (or at least part of it!)
My first thought was, “Music” and it sounds like you’re already there.
Beautiful stained glass.
Not a new religion–but writers workshops, maybe? You don’t have to be the workshop leader of course.
Well, congratulations on your new purchase, and I hope it brings you and yours much joy!
Did you have a building inspector look over the place before you bought it? Because there may be some water infiltration issues from the looks of the wall and ceiling behind the pulpit, what with the staining and peeling paint. If the ceiling is plaster you do not want it getting waterlogged and falling down, possibly on top of you.
Maybe first offer the bibles and hymnals to the local (individual) Methodists? Some of them may like to have a copy for home.
Found the listing online… That IS a good price! Man, you got a stair climber AND multiple ping-pong tables!