Pet Break, 12/13/21
Posted on December 13, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
I’ve had a long and vaguely irritating day, and figure you might have, too, so, here, please enjoy Charlie and Sugar lounging about together. And before you note that Sugar doesn’t look that happy about it, I’ll note she always looks a little irritated; that’s how her face works. But she’s the one who decided to lay next to Charlie, not the other way around. Secretly, Sugar is a sweetheart. Enjoy.
— JS
You’re correct. This day was shit. Thank you. All better now.
It was a crappy Monday. Ugh. Thanks for the cranky cat pic and the innocence of a dog.
My astrologer friend mentioned Venus going retrograde. I don’t know about that, but I spent a chunk of today pissed off at a brand new irritating thing I have no control over, dammit. Sometimes I think life itself is going retrograde. Fortunately my critters don’t care and just their being themselves has helped keep me centered.
Ah, yes. I know about cranky cat faces. My late Shadow was such a sweet, shy little girl. But, the shape of her face and the coloring around her eyes made her look like an evil, reptilian alien plotting to destroyer the world. I miss that little cat. I still have 2 of her grandkitties. They’ll be turning 17 in a few months.
It looks like Sugar is saying, “Charlie, are you pondering what I’m pondering?” – and Charlie replying, “I think so, Sugar – but wouldn’t climbing the Christmas Tree be risky?”
My cats always look very loving while they’re plotting something – so with kittehs? Looks can be deceiving.
I’m glad to know I’m not the only one who had an irritating day. This is how my day started with managing my father in law who has dementia:
Me: (seeing him in an tank top & shorts but running the space heater) If you’re cold put on clothes. You don’t need to run the heater.
Also Pop an hour later in a tank top & shorts standing outside in 31° weather.
Me: Get inside and put some clothes on.
Pop: It no cold out.
Me: WTFE
I’m having a drink tonight. Strike that. Just had one.
I feel you man. I too had a very irritating day! First, dealing with online purchases that were damaged even before they left the sales offices. I hate dealing with a bunch of minimum wage assholes who act as if making things right is going to cost them their jobs (maybe, who knows?).
Secondly, the dog wouldn’t poop so we spent an hour and a half walking around the neighborhood trying to get him to squeeze one out, which he finally did way past my tolerance expiration date.
Thanks. I needed that.