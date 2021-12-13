Pet Break, 12/13/21

I’ve had a long and vaguely irritating day, and figure you might have, too, so, here, please enjoy Charlie and Sugar lounging about together. And before you note that Sugar doesn’t look that happy about it, I’ll note she always looks a little irritated; that’s how her face works. But she’s the one who decided to lay next to Charlie, not the other way around. Secretly, Sugar is a sweetheart. Enjoy.

— JS