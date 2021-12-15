Kirkus Review of “The Kaiju Preservation Society”

It has some not-insubstantial spoilers so I’m going to avoid pointing directly to it for now, but it’s pretty darn positive, and this is a key observation:

“Despite the absurdity of the premise, the book isn’t entirely escapist fluff. Sure, it bubbles with the banter and snarky humor readers expect from this author. But it’s also a blunt and savage swipe at tech-bro/billionaire culture, the Trump administration, and the chaos and tragedy that result when powerful and rich people set themselves against science and scientists in order to profit from disaster.”

Not wrong! The events of the this book take place between March of 2020 and March of 2021, so it would have been, shall we say, inauthentic not to at least make some note of the state of the world at that time. And it’s fair to say I was working out some stuff. There’s some irony in what is (in my opinion) one of my lightest novels also being one of my most overtly political, but, well. This is what happens when you write in the present tense.

Be that as it may, Kaiju is now 3-for-3 with positive reviews from the publishing trade outlets, for which I am delighted and thankful. You never know! So I’m glad.

