View From a Hotel Room 12/16/21: Washington DC
Posted on December 16, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
We’re in town for the first December Worldcon ever (I almost said first winter Worldcon, but then I remembered the Southern Hemisphere is a whole thing), and the current temperature outside is 63 degrees, which is not particularly December-y for DC, but is certainly pleasant to walk around in. Good to know the days before the climate apocalypse will be nice, I guess. My Worldcon schedule is relatively light this year: a couple of things a day and otherwise some time to see people (masked and vaxxed, of course) and also to have a vacation with Krissy. It’s been lovely so far.
Hope your Thursday is likewise lovely wherever you are.
— JS
Enjoy! The weather is always perfect here in Oaxaca. You should visit one day. I’ll buy you a mescal or two.
Hey! I’m only an hour away. I am going to swing by so we can hang out and have some drinks, and become best friends. You can also look over this manuscript I wrote. It’s kind of a blend of a WW2 Submarine thriller with a romance except the chief Nazi is also a sexy alien who has a thing for the heroic American sub commander. I think you’d really like it.
What’s your room #?