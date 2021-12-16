View From a Hotel Room 12/16/21: Washington DC

We’re in town for the first December Worldcon ever (I almost said first winter Worldcon, but then I remembered the Southern Hemisphere is a whole thing), and the current temperature outside is 63 degrees, which is not particularly December-y for DC, but is certainly pleasant to walk around in. Good to know the days before the climate apocalypse will be nice, I guess. My Worldcon schedule is relatively light this year: a couple of things a day and otherwise some time to see people (masked and vaxxed, of course) and also to have a vacation with Krissy. It’s been lovely so far.

Hope your Thursday is likewise lovely wherever you are.

— JS