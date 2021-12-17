Hello From Worldcon

Please enjoy this lovely hotel lobby tree, full of festive yuletide goodness. Things are progressing nerdily here at the convention, and today I had a signing and I moderated a panel on book series, which is somewhat fitting as I am up for the Best Series Hugo this year. The actual panelists said wise and trenchant things. Beyond this, the current plan for the rest of the day is… lie around and do little. I am very good at this plan.

Hope your mid-December weekend is restful and pleasant.

— JS