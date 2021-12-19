Definitely My Next Author Photo
Posted on December 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
Yes, I wore this to the Hugos. No, I am not ashamed. Quite the opposite, in fact.
— JS
You were fabulous.
Hold on, they’re remaking Elf?
I’ve been living under a rock.
Yikes and away!
See yon rich, unwary traveler? I’ll rob him of his gold, and give it to some poor, unworthy slob!
Ooh, post the one with you and Krissy!
BUDDY! He’s my favorite!
I approve.
You look like a totally different person in that outfit; still deciding whether that’s a good thing or not.
Well I certainly hope your mask was a matching gold and green. The photo’s effect really wasn’t complete without including that.
Christmas Elf…. or Irish sprite Leprechaun…?
Who knows? The Shadow do!
Congrats on the best Hugo Photo. And what a night for Martha Wells!! I love her Murderbot work.
I can’t seem to post a thumbs up emoji here, so…