Name Your Cookie

Posted on December 21, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
This afternoon I made a comment on someone else’s tweet about oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip, cookies:
This immediately sparked a (fortunately merry) war about the relative values of these two types of cookies, with so much back and forth that Twitter actually put a debate warning on the conversation. Which wasn’t needed, to be clear, people weren’t being actual assholes, although there was a lot of fun staking out cookie territories.
We don’t need to replicate the Oatmeal Raisin vs. Chocolate Chip discussion here; if you really want to take sides, go over to Twitter and have at it. But it did make me mildly curious as to what cookies were people’s favorites, when they actually had a preference. As much as people were touting the two types of cookies mentioned, one or the other can’t be everybody’s favorite.
So satisfy my curiosity: What’s your favorite cookie? Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, something else? Here as we approach Christmas, it seems a timely yet enjoyable topic to essay. Share your opinions in the comments. I’ll be taking notes for what to bake (or, honestly asking someone else to bake) over the next several days. My sweet tooth thanks you in advance.
— JS
What about oatmeal chocolate chip?
The best cookie known to humankind is the peanut butter-chocolate cookie made by my mother.
Other peanut butter-chocolate cookies are also notably far superior to those made of other things, but some of those will also do, in a pinch.
Big, soft peanut butter cookies with chocolate chips.
I was pleased to discover that Trader Joe’s makes a most acceptable chocolate chip cookie. No, they’re as good as homemade cookies but they’re bad at all.
My favorite is chocolate chip. I have a special recipe I made myself.
Favorite-favorite is really hard. If forced, I think I have to go with either my mom’s no-bake cookies (made with oatmeal!) or these Scottish oatmeal crumbles (three ingredients: oatmeal, sugar, and butter) I get at my local import shop. So, I guess I’m solidly on the oatmeal cookie side. However, raisins are just right out.
Chocolate over raisins all day, every day.
“Kitchen-sink” oatmeal cookies (homemade, using the recipe on the lid of Quaker Oats): oatmeal, golden raisins, chopped dried cherries, butterscotch chips, toasted & chopped pecans, a bit of finely grated orange peel, and toasted coconut. They are AMAZEBALLS!!
Molasses cookies with hard sugar sprinkles. :-)
A classic NY Black and White.
Florentines. There’s nothing like a good fresh florentine. No need for chocolate on the bottom, just a drizzle on top. And the base needs to have nutmeg and cinnamon in it.
Double chocolate rye cookies – they’re made with a bit of rye flour, melted chocolate in the batter and chocolate chips. I’m not a big fan of chocolate chip cookies either (I mean, they’re fine, but not amazing). These, on the other hand, are amazing.
My mom’s sugar cookies, and I’m not saying that just because she’s my mom. Best cookie I’ve ever had
J. Kenji López-Alt’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe from Serious Eats.
https://www.seriouseats.com/the-food-lab-best-chocolate-chip-cookie-recipe
There used to be a thing called Big Batch cookie mixes. I used to take the Oatmeal Cookie Big Batch mix, and proceed to, um, improve it. Raisins? Of course. Walnuts? Yes. Chocolate chips? Often. And then!
Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Allspice. Pumpkin pie spice as well, just because. A touch of ground cloves.
And THEN…to top it off–just because I COULD–I would substitute, for the water called for in the recipe, up to one-half to 100% of the amount, depending on how I was feeling at the time–light rum.
Yeah, I know it sounds insane. But man, those were GOOD COOKIES.
I was really pissed off when they stopped selling Big Batch cookie mix.
I’d hate to have to pick a favorite cookie. Chocolate chip, chocolate with peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, ginger snaps; all are good. When I make cookies myself it’s usually an oatmeal cookie with dried cranberries and chocolate chips.
I am, and always have been, an oatmeal raisin kinda guy. Preferably with rummed raisins. Preferably glazed. Preferably warm out of the oven. Preferably made by someone else. Sigh…
I’ve always favored oatmeal raisin, but when my first child was born and was… a difficult sleeper they became a life saver. A reasonable semblance of some protein, carbs, and sugar (homemade cookies) highly portable, no prep time (once baked), can set on the counter at a moments notice and come back three hours later and it’s the same as it was before. They were probably 60-70% of my diet for several months and I still prefer them.
Mallomar
Chocolate chip. having married into at least a four generation tradition of bakers here are the trips for making amazing chocolate chip cookies:
1. Chose a great recipe – https://smittenkitchen.com/2008/01/chocolate-chip-cookies/
2. Brown the butter and use that in your dough,
3. Make your dough the day before and chill in the fridge over night, and
4. Sprinkle a little flake salt like Maldon on them just as they come out of the oven.
If that doesn’t convince you of the superiority of chocolate chip cookies, nothing will.
Merry Christmas.
Snickerdoodles for sure! YUM
Lemon coolers. Hot cocoa cookies. Snickerdoodles. Peanut butter kiss cookies. Oatmeal craisin (with orange zest). It really depends on my mood.
Smores blossoms
Honestly, my current favorite is one I kind of bashed up myself — orange-cranberry oatmeal spice cookies (created by starting with Mom’s oatmeal raisin chocolate chip cookie recipe, but subbing in dried cranberries & cinnamon chips and adding molasses and some spices).
Alternatively, ginger snaps.
Lemon pecan sandwich. Look up Bake from Scratch lemon pecan cream cheese and you get a great crisp cookie. Then make it a sandwich with lemon curd. My wife is a genius.
I’m a oatmeal raisin person as well, but my son makes an EXCELLENT flourless peanut butter cookie! One time we were out of granulated sugar so he used powdered – OMG soooo smoooooooth!!!!!!!!!! It just occurred to me that we’ve never made them with mini chocolate chips. BRB, going to the store
Oatmeal raisin, certainly.
I hear you, Rigel.
I think my favorite cookies are all of some kind of chewy ginger variety- not too sweet, but also not too sharp. Just the right amount of zing, and thick enough that you can really sink your teeth into them.
I have tried to make these for myself but have not yet succeeded.
My favorite cookie is homemade oatmeal raisin, ahead of all chocolate varieties. I’ll be taking a couple tomorrow when I play golf (in Colorado).
Actually, I like mincemeat cookies maybe better, if they count.
Shortbread cookies. Not too sweet, buttery and rich, and perfect with hot tea or coffee.
Snickerdoodles :)
Oatmeal raisin for me.
My wife being the chocolate lover, I thought we would split quickly and cleanly down the middle, but on inquiry I got a 5 minute reply too complex to adequately render (or retain, in fact) beginning with “In theory … ” and ending with “but when all is said and done, in practice oatmeal raisin tends to be superior.”
What I take away from this is that the question has unsuspected depths.
I’m really amazed that at this time of year no one has mentioned shortbread cookies. My mom made them every year at Christmas. She would make them about a month before and admonish us to leave them to mature. That was hard to do but if you do manage to leave them they become melt in your mouth delicious. Mom passed away 19 years ago and since then my sister has made them one of her signature cookies. They are lovely (and I’m not the only one who thinks that. People request them every year.)
My personal favorite is chocolate chocolate chip. I like chocolate. Hate me if you must. But I just saw this recipe for Browned Butter Snickerdoodles with bourbon that looks yummy. I know you are not a drinker and the bourbon could surely be left out.
https://alexandracooks.com/2021/12/10/brown-butter-bourbon-snickerdoodles/
Snowballs! I’ve also heard them called Russian Tea Cakes or Mexican Wedding Cakes. They’re these buttery pecan balls covered in powdered sugar.
Double chocolate clouds (chocolate chocolate chip with mini marshmallows hidden inside)
… either that or chocolate covered macaroons
If I can’t have chocolate chip then I’ll have speculaas.
I just finished my afternoon coffee, today accompanied by a whole grain Peanut Butter & Dark Chocolate cookie. I quite enjoy those. Other times I like an Almond Biscotti, with or without dark chocolate, and other times an Anisette Biscotti. A homemade chocolate chip with pecans and walnut cookie is hard to say no to, and the aforementioned shortbread cookies are right up there too.
Basically, when it comes to cookies, I can’t think of any that I’ll turn my nose up at although I generally prefer ones that are not 99.7% sugar.
Favorite? It’s hard to beat an almond biscotti with dark chocolate.
The holiday molasses cookies my mom used to make from a recipe provided by my childhood piano teacher’s wife.
They were flat and sweet and savory and chewy and buttery and good.
Definitely oatmeal raisin – gluten-free oatmeal raisin to be exact. Although white chocolate chunk cookies with macadamia nuts are a close second…
Chocolate chip cookies, if I’m doing the baking. Gingersnaps, if someone else is baking, or they’re store bought.
Rugelach.
Now, before anyone chimes in, I’m talking about the passed-down-through-the-family recipe version that my grandmother taught my mother to make, my mother taught me and my sisters to make, I’ve taught my kids and grandkids, and so on. I will wager a substantial amount of money I don’t have that they are nothing like the rugelach from whatever deli or Jewish bakery you’ve experienced them at, and probably not even the ones from your own family recipe. In my 60 years on the planet, I have yet to run across the rugelach I know and love from any other source. And for the record: putting cream cheese in rugelach is an abomination.
Ours are small crescent-shaped rolled cookies, maybe 2-3” point-to-point (curved, so a bit longer if straightened out) and maybe 3” around. But they vary in size and shape, as they are each hand rolled from dough made the day before, rolled out thin and cut in triangles, and filled with cinnamon sugar, chopped nuts and raisins. (Nuts are usually pecans and/or walnuts. I also make them either without nuts, or with slivered toasted almonds, for the allergic.) They’re time consuming and labor intensive to make, so I used to do it only once a year, when I would make hundreds to parcel out as New Year gifts. And yes, I’ve known a few family members to “experiment” with other fillings. I am a purist. They are, quite simply, wrong.
I have yet to encounter anyone who takes a single bite of our rugelach who does not respond by becoming the cookie version of someone who has discovered the best cocaine ever created and just can’t stop. (I know that’s an eyebrow-raising analogy. I worked with musicians in the early 1980s—I’ve seen things. Just sayin’.) I’ve had to ration them. Hide them. Break up fights. Every person who has made them that I know has similar stories. They really are That Good.
I don’t even much like raisins, and almost never in cookies. Except rugelach, which wouldn’t taste right without them. Something about the way they cook down in the dough surrounded by sugar, yummmm.
If I could have an endless, magical supply of rugelach, I wouldn’t want any other cookie.
And yeah, I share the recipe upon request.
Scottish shortbread cookies. With espresso.
Snickerdoodles are clearly the highest form of cookies.
Chocolate Snappers with White Chocolate Chips (crunchy chocolate cookies), Oatmeal Scotchies (Oatmeal cookies with butterscotch chips), and Nane Shirini (Lemon,almond and vanilla sugar cookies) are the winners around here. Which is on top varies by batch, but all are consistently excellent.
Michigan Rocks: a heavy chewy cookie with lots of dates and nuts. If you look for recipes on the web, you’ll see people saying the name is mysterious, but to me it always seemed obvious that they are named for the state rock of Michigan, the Petoskey stone. Petoskey stones, found in the northern part of the lower peninsula, are composed of fossilized Devonian coral. When wet or polished, they are distinctively mottled.
On Christmas Day my aunt serves me an individual plate of Michigan Rocks. Or she would, if present circumstances weren’t keeping us away from her awesome Christmas dinner.
I bake quite a bit, but have never made oatmeal based cookies. My fave is the toll house type, sans nuts. I prefer the softer, gooeyer texture from the brown sugar. I do make a decent sugar cookie, which is probably the most forgiving baked good ever: alter the ingredient quantities and you still get something decent. Or as I say, you can never go wrong with butter and sugar.
Cantucci of course! Nothing is better than that!
I dont do favorites, I do bullpens. A major league baseball team manager does not have a favorite relief pitcher: sometimes they like person#1 but other times person#2 is better suited against any particular batter. That is why they have a bullpen.
Long way to say: both are good; both are in my bullpen.
bit of a googly here I suspect, but chocolate digestive is the best biccie, I reckon.
But if you must have American-style cookies, any cookie is better with oatmeal in it with or without raisins.
I’ve been firmly shortbread for years and years. I’ll never waver on those, but I’ve got to try the “Scottish oatmeal crumbles (three ingredients: oatmeal, sugar, and butter)” I read about above. Beyond these, I’ve found few bad cookies over time.
Shortbread.
Chocolate chip cookie
If I could have them, chewy oatmeal raisins..no question–but there are Reasons. On the other hand I love and eat good dark chocolate (70% and above), pretty much daily.
Growing up, it was Peanut Butter Monster Cookies. Now it’s 7-layer cookies.
Chocolate chip first, closely followed by my mom’s sugar cookies.
Both oatmeal and peanut butter are anathema to me, so I couldn’t read through all the comments above.
What my grandmother called butter cookies–what the world knows as shortbread. Simple joy and full of memories.
Oatmeal raisin is good. Especially when Little Debbie puts whatever kreme is between two of them.
Nutmeg logs are the most amazing cookies ever. My family only makes them at Christmas time otherwise we’d all be twice our weight from eating them all the time. Amongst the more normal cookies, peanut butter cookies with chocolate kisses work well for a year round cookie
I love both oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip cookies but prefer chocolate chip.
I do not think peanut butter belongs in cookies. I’ll banish myself now.
My favorite is shortbread followed closely by snickerdoodle.
Making me munchie!
:) Linda
My mom bakes a couple of thousand cookies for the Christmas season (only slightly exaggerating—a few years she really has hit 2,000) every year. For the past few years, I’ve been baking my own batches of my two favorite Christmas cookies—Chocolate Crinkles and Apricot Kolacky. The doughs for both are refrigerating nicely right now.
Outside of the Christmas season, I’m partial to chocolate chip cookies. As long as they’re good ones.
Lloyd: Please share your Rugelach recipe! I am always looking for a new cookie to try. My specialty is Italian Pizzelles. One can get in to a meditative trance as you wield the little waffle iron, making two cookies at a time.
Well, if I have to pick the kind of cookie I might be able to make . . . oatmeal raisin. Though I suspect that that’s at least partly because I have unreasonably high standards for chocolate chip, and I will eat even store-bought oatmeal raisin with some pleasure.
If we’re talking about the kind of cookie that’s difficult to find (even in a bakery) and even more difficult to bake well: cucidati, aka Italian fig cookies.
Macaroons, had one that melted in my mouth from Whole Foods recently so it’s temporarily my favorite. I will say though for the price they cost they should be the best.
Cowboy cookies. The best recipe I’ve tasted is made by my Uncle John. A chewy oatmeal cookie, sans raisins, plus chocolate chips, toasted pecans, and coconut. It’s a forgiving recipe, with rolled, not instant oats, and spices are flexible depending on what you like.
My favorite cookie is chewy. I’ll eat and enjoy crunchy/crispy cookies, but I love chewy.
Oh, flavor? Not too much chocolate, not too sweet, and I don’t like the flavor or texture of most dried fruits when baked. I love lemon and lime flavored cookies. And I love the texture you get from adding oat flour to cookies. So oatmeal chocolate chip are great, oatmeal raisin not so much. And I adore the lemon and lime cookies that show up every summer.
With you on oatmeal raisin cookies, John. Extra-special when they have a few walnut pieces thrown in. Crisp on the bottom but with chewy goodness in the middle.
However, I have occasionally been seduced by those thin, crisp gingersnaps that come in tins – I find myself eating them like potato chips, so I rarely purchase them.
And at this time of year I have a special nostalgic appreciation for pfeffernusse.
My grandmother’s sugar cookies. Which became my stepmother’s, then mine, I guess. Mostly butter and sugar, with just enough flour to hold them into cookie shapes.
If your favorite cookie is “the ones just pulled out of the oven 5 minutes ago”, I suggest my husband’s clever trick of making cookie dough, freezing it pre-scooped, and baking just a few cookies in the air fryer.
We tend to make Cowboy Cookies (chocolate chip oatmeal), and they turn out great like this.
My mom’s sesame cookies. And her shortbread.
My family prefers gingerbread this time of year. I have the dough chilling in the fridge right now.
Do madelines count as cookies or cakes?
Oatmeal / dried cranberry / pecan with white chocolate chips.
My grandmother occasionally made something she called Ranger cookies. They were a mix of a lot of stuff. She left a recipe and were made for her funeral, but no one could make them right.
Now I eat chocolate chip.
The “Accept all cookies” option was invented for a reason you know?
Molasses, specifically from the King Arthur Flour website (the cookbook version is a little lower in flour and has issues).
Girl Scout Trefoils.
Alternative answer: whatever cookie I am currently eating.
But…. Trefoils.
Crispy Dark Chocolate Chunk cookies. Mmmmmmm!
Right now it’s these big cookies made with M & Ms!
In the 1990s I used to bake shortbread, Moravian ginger cookies, and chocolate crinkles from my mom’s copy of the Betty Crocker Cooky Book. I tried a lot of the recipes but those were the favorites. I’m not too crazy about cookies anymore but I still like Genoese biscotti, pignoli, and the ginger cookies from Ikea.
I embrace ALL cookies, but if I must pick a favorite, M & M cookies are my choice. Interestingly enough. I ate an oatmeal raisin minutes before reading this.
I go for oatmeal chocolate chip. That’s my preferred cookie to make and eat. Mallomars are my favorite seasonal cookie.
Sadly I can’t eat either of them with wild abandon as I used to. 😢
Toss-up: original Toll House cookies with pecans or oatmeal chocolate chip with walnuts.
Thin mints Girl Scout cookies but for homemade cookies either chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin. I loved them both so it’s hard to choose just one. I also like the cookies with M&M’s my brother makes every year at Christmas..
Almond biscotti made with dried fruit and butterscotch is an intergenerational family favorite, but I’m always partial to a good ginger snap.
My all-time favorite cookies are cream wafers from my Grandmother’s recipe. It’s two small thin sugar cookies together with cream filling between them.
Second would be my cousin’s recipe for Sour cream “cut out” sugar cookies (*recipe below).
Third would be your basic sugar cookie, as long as it’s soft, not crunchy. After that, snickerdoodles, specifically the ones you can buy at Noodles & Co.
*Recipe:
Cream together:
1 cup butter or margarine
2 cups sugar
3 beaten eggs
1 cup sour cream (lite is fine)
1 tsp. vanilla
Add:
5 cups flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
Chill for 1 hour. Bake @ 350 for 10-15 minutes. Makes about 72, depending on the size of our cookie cutters.
Icing:
Put into bowl:
4-1/2 Tblsp. milk
2 Tblsp. soft butter
1-1/2 tsp. vanilla
Gradually stir in 3 cups powdered sugar.
Beat until smooth and creamy.
Butter cookies and shortbread cookies are very similar but not quite the same.
When I was younger, chocolate chip cookies were my favorite, hands down — and specifically, Toll House cookies made with walnuts and chips, and with shortening rather than butter. Mm!
I still like those, but I’ve become more of an oatmeal raisin guy as I’ve aged, but oatmeal-raisin-chocolate-chip are even better.
Still, my favorite cookie is some kind of chocolate cookie with…stuff in it. I don’t remember what all the stuff was, just that they were so freaking good I could not leave them alone, and by the time my family came home there were none left. Sorry, family! The dog got them! Honest!
For commercially-made cookies, I think the fudge-covered Oreos are amazing, and we dare not have them in the house except on special occasions. This is another age-related change for me; I used to be dismissive of Oreos and would have plumped for, say, Milano cookies.
But no, fudge-covered Oreos are better than Tim Tams, even — I did a side-by-side taste test, and it’s true.
How could Nabisco do that to my elitist tastes?
I’ve always liked oatmeal chocolate chip as the best of both worlds. And my foster daughter just made a lovely batch of ginger molasses cookies.
Really, I’m mostly on Team Chewy.
And strongly anti-peanut butter. That’s a personal issue not a general one, I’m not saying it’s objectively bad for cookies. But very much not for me.
Best cookies are Snickerdoodles. After that, chocolate chip. Then oatmeal. Even chocolate chip oatmeal. But never with raisins. I do not trust raisins in cookies or breads; I like them by themselves, but never in anything.
For that, I blame the Great Mouse Invasion of 1974…didja know that chopped raisins look a lot like mouse droppings? I know. And I cannot forget…
Overall favorite? Tie between snickerdoodles (proper cakey ones) and Russian tea cakes/Mexican wedding cookies.
For purposes of the debate, though, I prefer oatmeal chocolate chip.
Between oatmeal-raisin and chocolate-chip, oh I’m definitely team oatmeal-raisin.
But if I have to pick a favorite cookie it’s a peanut butter cookie that’s been half dipped in chocolate.
I like oatmeal raisin, I like chocolate chip, I like sugar — I like cookies.
But my favorite is and will always be snickerdoodle.
The end.
Gluten-free via medical necessity here, so going with teff peanut butter cookies inspired by Bob’s Red Mill, with substantial modifications.
Finely diced dates and black walnuts are great additions for starters, but I never make them exactly the same way twice. Also, add an egg for better cohesiveness.
https://www.bobsredmill.com/recipes/how-to-make/teff-peanut-butter-cookies/
The Toll House chocolate ship recipe is the be-all and end-all of all cookies.
I’m an oatmeal raisin person. Oatmeal chocolate chip is the worst of both worlds.
Saffron crusts, or maybe they are named saffron bisquits in english(?) Very yummy with a nice cup of tea. Also almond biscotti.
In the debate I would go with oatmeal raisin.
Peanut butter cookies with Hershey kisses. My mother makes them only once a year, for Purim. I make them… slightly more often. Second place, Ghirardelli recipe for chocolate Mexican wedding cookies. And a new favourite is Smitten Kitchen confetti cookies. But I’ll never say no to a fresh baked chocolate chip.
A really good ginger snap, soft, rich and spicy. Or meringues, which I believe some people classify as cookies, though I think of them as their own thing.
Lemon sugar cookies, baked crispy.
Honorable mention: fig bars, oatmeal raisin
I’ve always absolutely loved oatmeal raisin. Second would be ginger cookies, the big soft ones with the little bit of sugar glazing. So good.
But if you want something to go with tea, the relatively new Girl Scout Lemon-Ups are fantastic as a tea companion. They hit all the right notes and are just delightful.
The Tim Tam is the greatest cookie ever made. End of debate.
Peanut butter and dark chocolate chips
Over the pond here in the UK, the default snack with a cuppa is a biscuit, and they are – not hard exactly, but rigid maybe?
One of the few culinary excellences I am aware of from the US is your cookies – but only when they are a bit bendy and soft in the middle. Our supermarket chains that have bakeries in them have started making US style cookies, and they are very good. I especially like Asda double and triple chocolate cookies, which is bad because they come in packs of 5 and have a huge calorie count. And I am tending more and more to the spherical as I age.
Sand tarts. They melt in your mouth, have chopped pecans inside, and are dusted with powdered sugar. A favorite from my childhood, best found at Keller’s Bakery in Lafayette, LA.