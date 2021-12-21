Name Your Cookie

This afternoon I made a comment on someone else’s tweet about oatmeal raisin, and chocolate chip, cookies:

I realize I'm in the extreme minority here but I prefer oatmeal raisin cookies to nearly all chocolate chip cookie varieties. I like chocolate chip cookies. But I like oatmeal raisin more. Revile me if you must. I must live my truth. https://t.co/GI4ogU9jG3 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) December 21, 2021

This immediately sparked a (fortunately merry) war about the relative values of these two types of cookies, with so much back and forth that Twitter actually put a debate warning on the conversation. Which wasn’t needed, to be clear, people weren’t being actual assholes, although there was a lot of fun staking out cookie territories.

We don’t need to replicate the Oatmeal Raisin vs. Chocolate Chip discussion here; if you really want to take sides, go over to Twitter and have at it. But it did make me mildly curious as to what cookies were people’s favorites, when they actually had a preference. As much as people were touting the two types of cookies mentioned, one or the other can’t be everybody’s favorite.

So satisfy my curiosity: What’s your favorite cookie? Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, something else? Here as we approach Christmas, it seems a timely yet enjoyable topic to essay. Share your opinions in the comments. I’ll be taking notes for what to bake (or, honestly asking someone else to bake) over the next several days. My sweet tooth thanks you in advance.

— JS