New Books and ARCs, 12/22/21
Posted on December 22, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
It’s been a while since I’ve posted one of these, partly because I’ve been strangely busy at the end of the year, partly because physical book deliveries have slowed down a bit, and partly because, well (waves at the world). Nevertheless I wanted to give this hefty stack of books a moment in the sun before 2021 came to a close. What here is calling to you on a long winter night? Share in the comments.
— JS
Question… what happens to all of the ARC books you receive? Do you have to send them back? Or do you have a massive sci-fi/fantasy library? I like the idea of the library.
Swashbucklers was great fun!!
I’m a little jealous that you have Where the Drowned Girls Go, but I don’t have too much longer to wait.
I’ve got a stack of books to plow through. I’m finishing the final Expanse novel right now. I have a bunch of history of the British Navy, the Tudor dynasty, and the English civil war I need to finish. And I just had a story published in the annual Fark Fiction Anthology, which I also need to read.
All I really need is time. Can someone send me some of that?
I’m a sucker for Critical Role, so I’m looking at that one called Kith and Kin.
Since my TBR is ridiculous, I’ll take Obviously, Aliens. Reasons. And A Few Last Words For The Late Immortals. Second one makes ne wonder if it is directed at Marvel’s Immortals but I will guess it isn’t. Still sounds interesting.
I am impatiently waiting for Where the Drowned Girls Go!
Just out of curiosity where do you store all of your books? Before I did away with paper books almost entirely I had to prune my shelves every year or so. I imagine your book storage issues to be significant.
Been meaning to ask this forever, how many books stay on the shelf as opposed to going to a used bookstore or donated?
The Beholden, definitely. I’m a world building geek and hoping both the jungle setting and the River Goddess theme is done well. Or maybe because I’ve been reading so much about the rivers in Burma and the plight of the Irrawaddy dolphins. The Beholden gets my vote.
I was delighted by The Ten Thousand Doors of January. Where the Drowned Girls Go has piqued my interest and is now on the TBR list.