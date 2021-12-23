23

Back when Athena was very young, we didn’t tell her when her birthday was; she would know when her mother and I would suddenly burst into her room one morning, bearing a cake and singing “Happy Birthday.” Now, at age 23, Athena is aware of when her birthday is, but Krissy and I still enjoy bursting into her room with a cake and singing to her. Family traditions! Silly and yet important.

Athena tells me this is her “Golden Birthday,” which I am told means her age (23) matches up with the date of her birthday in the month. What this tells me is that people born in February 29 never get a golden birthday, which seems vaguely unfair. Be that as it may, it’s an excuse to make this birthday a special occasion among special occasions, so, why not.

I’ve posted many times before about how happy I am Athena is my kid, so I don’t need to go into it right now, except to say that I still continue to feel that way. I would not ask her to be other than who she is, and who that person is, is pretty terrific. I do hope that on this Athenamas, you tell someone you love — child, partner, family member, friend — how important they are to you and how glad you are they are in your life. I feel that way about Athena. It’s a good feeling.

— JS