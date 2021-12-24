Whatever Best of 2021

Charlie looking pensively into the future, with the caption "So that was 2021? Huh. Interesting, I guess."

2021 was an interesting year for me in terms of writing here; it was a year with a lot of round number anniversaries, plus the ongoing COVID pandemic, plus, you know, creeping authoritarianism. These themes are reflected in this annual Christmas Eve “best of” list, although there are other topics as well, just to, you know, keep things jazzy. A solid list, for a shaky year. Here’s to better 2022 for all of us.

— JS

2 Comments on “Whatever Best of 2021”

  1. John, I don’t always agree with you. For me, that’s ok. I’d rather disagree with someone one somethings yet enjoy their perspective still. I enjoy your works. I enjoy your sense of humor. I enjoy your Scamperbeasts. I really like how you give voice to your daughter and the opinions of your wife.

    I hope 2022 is healthy and prosperous for you.

  2. Managed to miss “The Debarkle” due to traveling at the time, glad to catch it. I was a rather distant fan post-adolescence (specifically, since 1964) and it was the Pups’ nonsense that first made me aware of just how interesting things had become in the meantime. Not to say that the genre was in any sense running out of steam when I got distracted, but it’s interesting to pull a Rip Van Winkle.

