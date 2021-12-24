Whatever Best of 2021
Posted on December 24, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
2021 was an interesting year for me in terms of writing here; it was a year with a lot of round number anniversaries, plus the ongoing COVID pandemic, plus, you know, creeping authoritarianism. These themes are reflected in this annual Christmas Eve “best of” list, although there are other topics as well, just to, you know, keep things jazzy. A solid list, for a shaky year. Here’s to better 2022 for all of us.
- 20 Years in Ohio
- 30 Years of Being a Professional Writer
- American Fascism
- An Actual Party of Death, Now
- And Now, the Latest Scalzi Acquisition
- Biden at 100 Days: Boring as a Secret Weapon
- But What If We Didn’t
- Does Money Satisfy?
- Dune: A Review
- General Unstructured Thoughts on “Being Cancelled”
- How Bad Should We Feel When the Willfully Unvaccinated Die?
- On Being Ever-So-Slightly Ahead of the Curve, Infrastructure-Wise
- Phone Thoughts in 2021
- Teaching “The Classics”
- Ten Years of Fuzzy Nation
- The Secret to Portraiture
- Things I Am Thankful For, 2021 Edition
- Thoughts on a Plague Year
- Thoughts on the “Debarkle”
- The Unlamented Man
— JS
John, I don’t always agree with you. For me, that’s ok. I’d rather disagree with someone one somethings yet enjoy their perspective still. I enjoy your works. I enjoy your sense of humor. I enjoy your Scamperbeasts. I really like how you give voice to your daughter and the opinions of your wife.
I hope 2022 is healthy and prosperous for you.
Managed to miss “The Debarkle” due to traveling at the time, glad to catch it. I was a rather distant fan post-adolescence (specifically, since 1964) and it was the Pups’ nonsense that first made me aware of just how interesting things had become in the meantime. Not to say that the genre was in any sense running out of steam when I got distracted, but it’s interesting to pull a Rip Van Winkle.