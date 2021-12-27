(Probably) My Last Portrait of Krissy of 2021

Posted on December 27, 2021    Posted by      5 Comments

Krissy, looking up the stairwell.

Fortunately, it’s a good one. Mind you, I don’t post the bad ones.

Also, who are we kidding, I’ll probably take more pictures of her before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. But! This is probably the last one I’ll post here! So, you know. Enjoy.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “(Probably) My Last Portrait of Krissy of 2021”

  1. “…who are we kidding, I’ll probably take more pictures of her before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve”

    Took the words right out of my mouth! 😂

    Seriously, that is an incredibly good portrait!

  4. As the year comes to a close, a big thank you to the Scalzi women. Both of whom are extremely accommodating to allow all the pictures. It is appreciated.

    Hope you’re enjoying the holiday season and thank you for the occasional glimpse into your life and family.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
December 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Whatarchives
Whatever Holiday Gift Guide 2021!

Need gifts for the holidays? The Whatever gift guide has you covered! Click on the links below for books, crafts, art and other cool stuff!
11/29: Traditionally Published Books
11/30: Non-Traditionally Published Books
12/1: Crafts, Art, Music and More
12/2: Fan Recommendations (Books and more)
12/3: Charities
“Another Christmas (Until I Am There With You)” by Matthew Ryan and John Scalzi
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: