Brief Review: Don’t Look Up
Posted on December 28, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 16 Comments
I liked it a lot, which is not surprising as it combines two of my favorite things — astronomy and satire — into one movie, and then also gives me an excellent cast and a pretty good script. I would have liked it more, I suspect, if we weren’t currently living through a pandemic in which a great many Americans believe an actual virus that could kill them is a fake government plot which nevertheless can be counteracted by consuming enormous piles of horse paste, an idea that they were given (or at the very least encouraged in) by their chosen political idols. So the idea that a planet-killing comet could be met with indifference at best and gleeful avarice at the worst is a little on the nose for 2021.
But if you’re going to whistle past the graveyard, at least this film can carry a tune (literally, as Ariana Grande shows up to sing a song about the end of the world). It’s fun to see Leonardo DiCaprio play against type as a socially awkward nebbish of a scientist; Jennifer Lawrence is more in her own wheelhouse as a sarcastic millennial, and is unsurprisingly good at it. Plus there’s Meryl Streep, Streeping it up Streepily as the sort of President of the United States I fear we’re cursed to have more of in these latter days.
It’s all done well, and all more depressingly likely than I prefer. Satire is harder to do than it used to be. That’s not this movie’s fault. It’s ours.
— JS
I’ve actually been hesitant to watch this, just because it sounds so plausible. (The public and official reaction, not the planet-killing comet, although that’s certainly plausible as well. Yep.)
Absolutely agree! In this the current VP saying g she would not get vaccinated if the previous regime suggested it. Such a murky political world we live in where science comes last even after death
Karthik – do you have a source for her saying that? I can’t find any indication she did on google.
I agree, I liked the film. I think a problem it’s had was being promoted as a comedy. It wasn’t a comedy, but a dark satire, much like “A Modest Proposal.” All too believable and perhaps the satire is lost in the reality it’s depicting. My two favorite parts were the main characters getting together at the end to cook a family meal together, showing what’s really important in life. And the President at the end and how it ties back to the tech guy’s algorithm ;)
Yeah. It’s not the fault of the creative team or the studio. It’s just the timing of the release. Maybe it finds its audience in DVD and streaming…?
I’ve yet to watch this but know what you mean about satire, I loved the thick of it (British satire about politics and spin doctors) couldn’t watch it now because it feels like we’re all extras in an extremely long episode of it 🤦🏻♀️
I had not even heard of this before. Your description of it makes sound like they locked the writers in a room with Tom Waits blaring at them until they burped the script out.
Not a bad way to go in my book, so have some Whistling Past the Graveyard by one of my favorites.
Yeah this is definitely one for the “sounds great – I really don’t wanna see it right now” list.
I think if “Don’t Look Up” had come out two years ago it would have been praised as a smart, incisive, over-the-top satire on the response to climate change.
Now it’s more like, well, yeah, that’s pretty much exactly what would happen and this is really funny but it’s also making me sad.
It was a great movie to watch: good acting, engaging dialogue, and at times, quite smart (listen closely to A. Grande’s song). Ultimately (as other have noted), it’s about climate change and how so many refuse to see the obvious – hence the title. It is also sad, because it really isn’t a farce (though I’m sure it was meant to be one), but rather an all too accurate reflection of willful our stupidity.
“Satire is harder to do than it used to be. That’s not this movie’s fault. It’s ours.”
This line will be the start of history books in the future.
I agree that the problem is that it was pushed as more comedic, like Idiocracy, than dark satire. Another review I saw pre-watch was that it was more like Dr. Strangelove which has some comedic parts but again is satire.
Put me in the right mood to enjoy it. Otherwise I think that the let down of it NOT being like Idiocracy would have made me feel the way the negative reviews are coming up.
“Now it’s more like, well, yeah, that’s pretty much exactly what would happen and this is really funny but it’s also making me sad.”
Exactly! I loved it, but wow did it hurt.
Yeah, I’ve been thinking that releasing this NOW is during a time of year/life is where people are already depressed and watching this will only make them more depressed. Who’s the audience for it? Who’s going to want to see it? It’s not that it’s bad, it’s just that the world is so effed that you can’t really satirize how dumb and death-cult-y we’ve become. We know darned well we’re all going to die for stupid reasons because those in power aren’t going to band together and do what has to be done.
I agree with you about ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Don’t forget Mark Rylance as the weird, discomforting tech demigod. Rylance is an amazing actor and I always enjoy his performances.
A similar Netflix offering — a mocumentary, “Death to 2021.” Also painfully funny!