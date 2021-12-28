Whatever Best of 2021 (Athena Version)
December 28, 2021
Hello, everyone! It is I, the junior Scalzi, returning to bring you a few of my favorite pieces I wrote this year. Since I haven’t been writing for the past couple months, I have a smaller selection of posts to choose from than some people on this blog, but I guess that makes the selection process easier for me, anyway.
Before we begin, I’d like to take this time to thank everyone for the happy birthday wishes last week, it means a lot to me! I really appreciate the warm wishes, and for those of you that asked about how my semester away from the blog went, I am planning to write about that soon, so bear with me a little longer.
Back to the matter at hand, 2021 was, as it surely was for everyone, an interesting year. It’s definitely one for the history books, anyways. I have no hope that 2022 will be better, but I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see. Optimism aside, here are some of my favorite posts from this year:
- WW84: WTF?
- Wearing Masks, Then and Now
- Adventures In Banoffee Making!
- Making It Up As I Go Along
- I’m Over Being Overweight
- Greatness Adjacent
- Not-So-Spoiler-Free Thoughts On Invincible
- A Review And A Celebration
- I Went On A Donut Tour In Chicago And It Was As Awesome As It Sounds
- “Getting Back To Normalcy”
- Is Reality Really Real?
- Trying Out A New Recipe: Joshua Weissman’s Sticky Buns
- The Truth About My Time At Miami University And Why This Is My Last Post (For Now)
I was going to go for ten, but I threw a couple extra ones in there, hope you don’t mind. And I hope you have a great day! I’ll be back very soon.
-AMS
Has your sense of smell/taste recovered? I’ve been wondering…
Felicity Banks
It had been a joy to watch you progress as intern here. It was also interesting to learn how you looked at the world. Thank You