My Top Two 2021 Songs
Posted on December 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
One was a big hit! The other was from a video game! And, uhhh, don’t really have that much in common sonically. Welcome to me.
If you have a song or two from 2021 that spoke to you (and actually from the year, not just something you like generally), put a YouTube or other generally accessible link to it in the comments. I can always use new music, even as the year is getting old.
For me, this was a banger (is it okay to call a song a “banger” even though I’m 50? or does it make me seem like I’m trying to be “def”?)
https://youtu.be/Zd9jeJk2UHQ
Here are two great tracks from 2021:
Royal Canoe, “Scratching Static”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjGlbXs6T9I
Tune-Yards, “hold yourself.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hcG6UgTHiU
Also, given that you’re a gentleman of a vintage comparable to my own, I hope you’ve listened to the new (!) release by Duran Duran. The song “Anniversary” is an amazing throwback to their classic sound.
As a connoisseur of 80s pop and its throwbacks, you might like the Japanese Breakfast album that came out this year.
Be Sweet: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZfcZEIo6Bw
As a fan of lofi singer-songwriters, I really liked Harrison Lemke’s album Forever Only Idaho.
Burn Down the Title Loan: https://harrisonlemke.com/track/burn-down-the-title-loan
Recently discovered this band South African band, Hot Water, through a Netflix movie and they’ve dominated my listening the past two months even though the songs nearing 10 years old.
Everything old is new again.
Show might have had its ups and downs, but the composer still blows anyone else away.
Also, guy who’s been around for a couple of years but I just became aware of him a couple of months ago– bluesman Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
One of my pandemic hobbies has been removing things/people from my life that aren’t good for me. So this one resonates. (very NSFW for language).
GAYLE, “abcdefu”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaFd8ucHLuo
Skirting the rules here, as the original was most definitely not released this year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFomyblIJTk
Its all about the banjo.
(though an honourable mention of a “song” I discovered this year would be John Adams’ Shaker Loops)
Ryan Hamilton ’Banditos’ off of his 1221 album.
He had me at ‘…your alias says you’re Jean Luke Picard’.
https://youtu.be/qZuBz4aqdvo
@Cindy F That is a cover of the Refreshments from 1996. One of my favourite tracks from the Refreshments. You have good taste!
Asking me to pick a single track from this album is essentially impossible, so have the lot: https://planetbooty.bandcamp.com/album/yes
Shifting paradigms without a clutch*, have the first new single from Ghost in three years:
And a +1 to Craig’s recommendation of “Anniversary” – adding the video because the lookalikes they hired for the shoot are incredible:
(the footnote I forgot from my previous post – yes, I know that phrase comes from someone who turned out to be a raging @$$, but it’s so USEFUL.)
Some things I liked:
“When the Curtain Falls” by Greta Van Fleet
“Survivor” by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
“Death by Rock and Roll” by The Pretty Reckless
“NDA” by Billie Eilish
Freedom by Jon Batiste
https://youtu.be/3YHVC1DcHmo
What’s the second (non-Olivia Rodrigo) song? It’s appearing for me as “video unavailable,” maybe because I am in a foreign land. But now I’m super curious.
I heard your first favourite a lot, and liked it. In the hours MTV still plays music videos, round here, they have something called “MTV Push” which is a sorta artist/clip of the month thing. That song was one of them.
A different month, they had one I liked because I found both the song and the video funny:
Bella Poarch – Build a B*tch (mildly NSFW):