“Kaiju” Review in Library Journal
Posted on January 1, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
Well, this is not a bad way to start the new year: A positive review of The Kaiju Preservation Society in Library Journal, the last of the four major publishing trade magazines to report in on the novel. I can’t quote the full review (it’s behind a paywall) but the “Verdict” section wraps it up nicely:
Scalzi’s first stand-alone novel in several years is a wild ride filled with takes on pop culture, startups, governmental influence, and science.
Yes! All true! I cannot deny it.
Thus is capped off a nice run of trade reviews for Kaiju: Four positive reviews, with two of them (Booklist and Publishers Weekly) being starred. Which is more than I expected, if I’m being honest. Of all my books, Kaiju is tonally closest to Redshirts, which ten years ago received a rather more mixed set of reviews, including two really big pans of the book in PW (“strange and unfunny”) and Kirkus (“Intriguing developments, fresh ideas, dashes of originality? Forget it”). I was ready for the reviews to be all over the board for this one as well. So to have them all be varying degrees of “thumbs up” is really a pleasant surprise. I will take it, you know?
As for Kaiju itself: 73 days until its official release. I’m really excited for you all to see it.
— JS
Because I can, and because I have the ability, I am getting my library system to order multiple copies!
Congrats.
Congratulations! All of this foreplay will hopefully culminate in an explosion of awesomeness!
I already know more than I want to from reading another review, so I am ignoring these. I don’t need to be told it is going to be a fun, smart romp.
Congratulations!
. . . but now I’ll be here focusing on the bit where Redshirts came out 10 years ago. Holy moley!
“Kaiju is tonally closest to Redshirts”?
Well, I was going to read Kaiju anyhow, but now I’m /definitely/ going to read it!
Wow!
Wait, Redshirts was TEN years ago? Are we sure of this?
Wow, time…passes. Actually, I reread it and all the OMW novels in 2021. Really looking forward to this!