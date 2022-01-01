“Kaiju” Review in Library Journal

Well, this is not a bad way to start the new year: A positive review of The Kaiju Preservation Society in Library Journal, the last of the four major publishing trade magazines to report in on the novel. I can’t quote the full review (it’s behind a paywall) but the “Verdict” section wraps it up nicely:

Scalzi’s first stand-alone novel in several years is a wild ride filled with takes on pop culture, startups, governmental influence, and science.

Yes! All true! I cannot deny it.

Thus is capped off a nice run of trade reviews for Kaiju: Four positive reviews, with two of them (Booklist and Publishers Weekly) being starred. Which is more than I expected, if I’m being honest. Of all my books, Kaiju is tonally closest to Redshirts, which ten years ago received a rather more mixed set of reviews, including two really big pans of the book in PW (“strange and unfunny”) and Kirkus (“Intriguing developments, fresh ideas, dashes of originality? Forget it”). I was ready for the reviews to be all over the board for this one as well. So to have them all be varying degrees of “thumbs up” is really a pleasant surprise. I will take it, you know?

As for Kaiju itself: 73 days until its official release. I’m really excited for you all to see it.

  1. Because I can, and because I have the ability, I am getting my library system to order multiple copies!

    Congrats.

  2. Congratulations! All of this foreplay will hopefully culminate in an explosion of awesomeness!

  4. Congratulations!

    . . . but now I’ll be here focusing on the bit where Redshirts came out 10 years ago. Holy moley!

  5. “Kaiju is tonally closest to Redshirts”?

    Well, I was going to read Kaiju anyhow, but now I’m /definitely/ going to read it!

  7. Wait, Redshirts was TEN years ago? Are we sure of this?

    Wow, time…passes. Actually, I reread it and all the OMW novels in 2021. Really looking forward to this!

