Download the First Five Chapters of The Kaiju Preservation Society, For Free, You Know, If You Want

Even though I will not see a penny from it:

Oh look, Tor is plopping out the first five chapters for you to read FOR FREE, I guess I'LL BE BOILING MY SHOES FOR SUSTENANCE here in the DEAD COLD HEART OF WINTER, no, it's fine, I won't freeze PROBABLY, anyway, check it out and if you like it preorder the whole book kthxbye https://t.co/0CHIKBvjmW — John Scalzi (@scalzi) January 4, 2022

More seriously, enjoy and remember to pre-order the book, if you have not yet already. Every preorder equals a tasty snack for the pets! Roughly, I mean, I haven’t done the actual math on this.

Here’s the link to the Tor/Forge Blog piece on the free chapters. It includes links to various ebook stores.

— JS