Call Me Britney Because Oops I Did It Again
Many of you have been asking about how my semester away from the blog went, and today I’m here to finally quell the curiosity!
Right up front I’m just gonna say: I blew it again. Old habits die hard, I guess.
I had signed up for four classes: Intro to Humanities, Intro to Communications, Race and Diversity, and Cell Biology. All were required, and all were 3 credit hours each (except biology which was 4). Cell Biology was on Monday from 9am to 11:15am, and the rest were back to back on Tuesday, starting at 10am and ending at 3pm. So, four classes, two days in person a week, it didn’t sound so hard. Or at least, it didn’t sound completely impossible.
I remember the night before I went to my first day of biology, I was in tears because until then I hadn’t thought to check the syllabus that was posted online, which said I needed to have read all of chapter one before the first day. It turned out I had purchased the wrong access code from the campus bookstore, so I couldn’t access the textbook to read the thirty pages, and it was already eleven at night. So I freaked out.
I didn’t want to go to class unprepared. Thinking of showing up without having read the first chapter gave me anxiety so badly I almost couldn’t bring myself to go to class, because the thought of the facing the professor killed me inside. What if she asked me something about the first chapter?! What if there was a pop quiz?! As most anxiety-inducing things go, it ended up not being even remotely a big deal, because no one had read the chapter and she didn’t really mind, she just said make sure you read it at some point this week.
For the first week, it was easy. Everyone loves syllabus week. That week of introductions and that feeling of getting back into things, color coordinating your folders to your classes (green for science, purple for humanities, obviously). And for a second you feel like you really can do this, and that things will be okay this time.
But then the assignments come. And the second you’re done with one, there’s another. Another paper to write, another virtual lab to do, another quiz to take. Then, when/if you finally get through all of that, there’s studying to be done for weekly tests, midterms, finals, you know how it goes. It’s just nonstop devoting all your time and energy to stuff that you don’t want to be devoting any time and energy to! But, them’s the breaks, right?
Every time I logged onto my laptop to do an assignment, I would pretty much freak out merely reading the instructions for the assignment. I have to read forty pages of a textbook, do 845 fill-in-the-blank vocab words, write a five-page paper on Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper, cite all my sources in MLA format (8th edition), and take a chapter test? For just one class?! I think I’d rather lie down in front of a train. A moving one.
It all felt like too much, way too much, right from the start. I got the urge to drop something. I needed to do something that would take some of the weight off. So in the second week, I dropped communications. I picked this one because my professor was a fucking racist, sexist, homophobic piece of shite.
Anyways, now I only had three classes to focus on, which again sounded completely manageable. Three is easier than four. I could do this.
And yet somehow I couldn’t! I would spend hours with my laptop open, staring at an assignment, and not doing any of it. Just agonizing over the fact that I had to do it, lamenting that I could be spending this time doing something else, guilting myself for not just shutting the fuck up and doing it.
I’d crack open my textbook and spend what felt like forever reading the same page over and over again because none of it was processing. Something something hydrophilic covalent bond blah blah signal receptors yada yada polarized valence electrons. What the fuck was I reading? The words meant nothing, they were just letters strung together to form something that looked like a sentence, but I’m not convinced they really were.
I kept getting so mad at the fact I didn’t understand the content, and was so convinced I could never possibly understand it, that I would just completely wing the multiple choice assignments. What should’ve taken me three hours took me fifteen minutes because I would just choose one and figure I had a 1/4 chance to get it right. So I kept getting forties and fifties on the assignments, and tests certainly weren’t any better. And so I started failing biology.
And soon enough I started failing the other two. But I have much less of an excuse for those two. It’s not like I didn’t understand it, as opposed to biology, which I genuinely can’t fucking comprehend. The other two were filled with content I cared about. I love sociology! I love art! How could I not do well in something I care so much about?
Truthfully, I don’t know. I can go to class, and I can talk about paintings and flying buttresses, and I loved discussing deindustrialization and the prison industrial complex. I like learning. I just couldn’t do the work.
Homework is truly the bane of my existence. Even when I was a kid in elementary, I had the hardest time doing homework, though I exceled in the classroom setting and was top of the game in standardized testing. Homework has always been my downfall, and college is a million times worse than junior high or high school ever was.
I feel like I’m buried under a crushing pile of assignments. I drown in it. I can’t breathe. It kills me. Slowly. Surely.
And the guilt is the nail in my coffin, built out of paper. Made with the pages of textbooks, the pages of my five-subject notebooks, the pages of the final papers I never wrote.
Every day that I went to class, I would cry the whole drive home. Every time I would try to do an assignment, I would cry. Cry at my inability to do simple things, cry at my hatred for being forced to do something that means nothing to me and brings me no joy, cry at the fact that if I had just gotten this right the first time at Miami I wouldn’t have to be doing it now.
Cry at what a complete failure I am.
Then came the time to tell my parents again that I was failing again. A painful repeat, but I’m nothing if not used to it by now. After all, it is the fifth semester I’ve failed.
The next day, November 1st, was the last day to drop a class, so I walked in and dropped all three. So instead of a bunch of F’s, I just have a bunch of W’s. But we all know what those W’s represent.
Anyways, time to get back in the saddle. I go back to school in two weeks. I signed up for two classes this semester, Intro to Geology and Intro to Anthropology. Both are required, one is 3 credit hours and one is 4 credit hours. Anthropology is all online, and geology is Tuesday and Thursday from noon to two.
Sounds doable, doesn’t it?
I guess we’ll see.
-AMS
That sucks that you’re going through that, and I hope this semester is better.
I’d love to offer you a magical solution, but I also struggle with issues like this, and all I can offer is solutions I’ve tried. I’m using an app called Sunsama to try to manage my day, and it’s ok. It’s better when I feel the rush to use it, and I’m not great with that over the last month.
Again, best wishes to you this semester.
Until recently, I was a professor of English. First of all: you are not alone, and you are not a failure. University usually caters to a very narrow learning style, and the pressure can be brutal. If you wish to continue, I recommend finding a trained tutor from the campus learning center to act as a coach. Meet with your professors early and tell them what you need, as best you can. You can always take a break, and continue to learn in different ways, in different settings. You can read, write, and think clearly and well. You are not a failure. And you were absolutely right to dump the racist, sexist, piece of shit professor. Most profs have no training whatsoever in how to teach effectively. And if they are assholes, it’s best to dump them immediately. Best of luck to you. I’ve worked with many students like you, and students like you often represent my best, favorite, and most rewarding professional relationships.
I took Intro to Anthropology eons ago, and it was such a fun, interesting class. I hope you enjoy your classes!
Aw man. I’m sorry to hear things didn’t go well :/
So, as a college instructor, with some experience with students in your situation, have you thought about more non traditional forms of college? Ones that focus less on grades and more on experience and interest?
I’m so sorry to read of all the emotional turmoil and distress you’ve been through, Athena. I know what that’s like, even though mine came from entirely different sources.
Please forgive me for asking, but have you tried therapy? I found it a godsend for my depression and anxiety. For what it’s worth.
Best of luck with the new semester. I think you are wise to take fewer classes this time around.
Also, I think your writing is steadily improving. This post is just beautifully written, even if the content is painful.
Hang in there, Athena. This too shall pass. Have you tried getting an accomodation from your college concerning homework? Maybe you can get them to assess your knowledge of the subject using a different method. And if it takes you a while to get your degree, at least you’re still working towards it. It took me 25 years to get my Associates Degree, but I was able to complete my Bachelor’s in 18 months. It’s worth it.
My son has what seem like similar issues. With some material he has an easier (not easy) time tracking if I read material out loud and he follows in the text. If he talks out his assignments and I take notes he can use the notes to regain the path his thoughts were on to then write out material for assignments. This has yet to work well for more than a couple of courses at a time, but he wants to take the courses and this helps.
He is your age. I tell him, and I can tell you, that this is not BEING a “failure” as a person. It is struggling with a particular type of task and maybe failing at it, and hoping to find your way to successes that are important to you.
He easily dismisses my attitude because I’m his father and I love him. But what I say is true—I won’t sabotage him with well intended lies. I’m pretty sure your folks are the same, and that they have solid reasons to not just love but also to respect you. I’m sure they don’t see you as a failure, because you are not.
I remember my days of “finding what would work for me”. I have four siblings, only 1 went to college, took 4 classes/semester and graduated in 4 years. The rest of us needed a different path to succeed. We’re an interesting group. I don’t know how my parents survived us but the important thing is, we all made it, our own way.
You are a fantastic human. If this is what you want you will find your way.
Athena-
Higher “education” in our culture has morphed into something… not well designed for the purpose of turning out well-educated people prepared for a complicated and challenging world.
This is not the teachers’ fault, although some (like one you’ve encountered, obvs,) are part of the problem. The structure of higher education institutions is no longer oriented around education. It’s about sustaining itself through raising money, football revenues, etc., and cutting costs wherever possible, including the costs of building and maintaining a body of skilled, committed, excellent educators in a variety of fields who can excite their students and guide the amazing journey that higher ed SHOULD be.
So… do not blame yourself because you are “failing” higher education.
Maybe higher education is failing YOU. Maybe you don’t need a college degree right now.
Maybe what you need to do is find something that is so exciting, so inspiring, that you feel a little spark of passion inside you to LEARN ABOUT THAT. And the best way to learn about “THAT” whatever it may be, might be taking formal classes.
But those classes might not be from a traditional higher education institution. They might be from a ‘University Without Walls’ or a community college or even a commercial training business.
Or your passion might lead you into a community of other passionate people, who can point you in the direction of learning what you need to know less formally.
You are fortunate enough to have understanding parents who want you to find what’s right for you, and who are willing to help facilitate that.
Take your time, don’t kick yourself for the dead ends and lost ‘opportunities’ and unfinished business. They are just parts of the map you can cross off for now, and keep exploring.
I think you will go someplace amazing… but it may take a while. Work on convincing yourself that that is OKAY.
Because it is.
Maybe college just isn’t for you? That’s meant in the best possible way – I don’t have a degree and I’ve gone from being in foster care to earning a very good salary. Instead of forcing yourself into an impossible situation maybe it’s time to toss what everyone says you have to do out the window and do what’s best for you?
Absolutely, college can open some doors. But you can also open them yourself it just may take a little longer.
I hope whatever you choose works out wonderfully.
Okay, I was trying not to say anything, but if you really hate doing the whole school thing that much…do you have to? I suspect your parents are okay with that and if you want to be a writer ,that doesn’t require a college degree.
cry at my hatred for being forced to do something that means nothing to me and brings me no joy,
Because well, that doesn’t seem like something anyone would want you to do, or feel forced into. And if your life situation doesn’t force you into doing so, maybe it’s just not worth it to torture yourself over? School isn’t for everyone and college is at least optional.
I hope next semester isn’t as bad.
Just wanted to chime in with encouragement. I have worked with students in many (oh, so many) situations, and you are NOT alone! Plus, as an Anthropology degree holder, fingers crossed that you LOVE it as much as I do.
I started college in 1979, dropped out in 1980, and returned in 1996. I’m now a university advisor, helping a lot of students like you and me.
If two classes at a time work, great. If no classes and doing something else works, ALSO GREAT.
Good luck- do what’s right for you.
I feel this so much.
I bombed out of college my sophomore year. I had been to class for one week of the entire semester and called my parents the week before finals to say, “Help, I’m screwed.”
I’m 49 now, and I still have nightmares about going back. I mean, I want to get a degree (although not in computer science anymore, that’s what I’ve done for my career) but now that I know I was undiagnosed autistic and have anxiety, executive function disorder, and insomnia — all of those dysfunctional behaviors I exhibited make some rational sense. But even knowing that, and even with this lifetime of coping mechanisms I have built, I don’t think I could survive college.
I’m sorry you are suffering. Long ago, at an institution of higher learning in a faraway state (Tennessee), I experienced a lot of what you are expressing here. How I graduated is beyond me.
You will find your way along, wherever that way takes you. I am wishing you well.
I’m sorry this phase of your life is so difficult. Of course I don’t know what’s best for you — but I hope you’ll consider the possibility that you don’t need, and shouldn’t subject yourself to, the particular process (and in your case, the ordeal) that is college. You can thrive without it. And your parents can be very proud of you without your having a college degree (as I am of my younger daughter).
Executive function can be really hard even when you don’t have previous unpleasant experiences you have to break through, and even when it’s not a dystopian pandemic, etc. You tried; you figured out it wasn’t working and withdrew; this is something you can learn from and try again at, not a failure.
Study groups can be magical. Obviously, you do not do each others’ homework, but the human support/parallel play thing can work wonders with some material that needs… more horsepower?… to get through. It’s like the “jogging buddy” willpower-multiplier thing.
I know people who have done that virtually for their writing or other creative practices, but I haven’t personally tried it – the common format seems to be a brief “this is what I’ll be working on today” from each person, then a specified chunk of time working on the things, then a break/chat, sometimes another chunk of semi-silent work time. So you’re sort of there with the other people.
Given the freezing over assignments, a coach or tutor or school therapist or something who you could meet with weekly and talk through prioritizing assignments and how to break things down into manageable sections (and who can talk you out of existential dread) might also be available and useful.
Sometimes text is easier to understand if you read it out loud (or if you hear someone else reading it out loud). Other times it really just is impenetrable, poorly-written prose, though, so also, like… yeah. But give reading it out loud a shot, maybe? Also there are a lot of books I could understand with not-pandemic-brain and… well, my focus and comprehension just isn’t all there right now, and some of that is medical and a lot of it is ambient stress.
I guess: there are a lot of us having a hard time; you have written this extraordinarily well and it is extraordinarily relatable and it is very unfortunate that you have had to go through this series of very unpleasant, sort of humiliating experiences. But you can come out the other side well – you may need some assistive devices/people, but that is fine and not a failure. (I mean: using a wheelchair for mobility is not a failure; needing a seizure alert dog is not a failure; we don’t have the societal support for a lot of things that we should have, but needing help with things is not a failure)
First time you feel sinking or dread? Get a human – twitter, or in person, or a friend, or email me and I’m happy to “talk” by email (I assume you can get my email address out of the blog post sign-in thingy? It is totally okay if you need daily or more-than-daily help!) because you totally can do this even though it is… uh… not structured well to match your strengths. Recognize those early avoidance/guilt signs and get buddies to help knock out the things that are trying to get you down.
You can do it!
Sorry to read of your struggles and how you beat yourself up. It must hurt so much. Sounds like you are putting in the work, but something isn’t clicking. I’m not an expert in this, so that’s my signal to stop right there. Your parents and councilors can help you better.
This won’t help, but know you are not alone. I have a niece that finally dropped out because of her struggles at a university. She’s trying to figure out her next step now. A nephew went to community college but wanted to “do” vs sit in classes. So he’s off doing what makes him happy.
But let me end with pointing out an obvious talent you do display. Your writing. This was nice to read as you craft a nice flow. You do have your father’s talent.
Keep at it, you’ll find your way one way or another. Maybe school, maybe not, or one that is less than traditional. (I’m finding the other comments here interesting and some come from a better position than I can offer you.)
Just know we are rooting for you. You’re early in your life and it’s a heck of a climb you are looking at. Just follow your own trail up that mountain. :-)
Wow! I was not that motivated during College! And this was back when if you mentioned “my laptop” you were talking where you set your food order at the drive-through window! Keep at it! “_
Athena, I’m so sorry to hear you are struggling. I work at an R1 institution in central administration, and we have multiple degrees dedicated to educational psychology. I’m wondering if your school has a similar branch of study and can refer you to someone? You are not stupid; you are very intelligent and you clearly have the motivation to succeed. But the path for you may be a little different. Believe or not, even some of our doctoral graduates have also struggled mightily, but it’s resilience and perseverance that will carry you across the finish line.
This is just a little blurb about educational psychology:
https://www.apa.org/education-career/guide/subfields/teaching-learning
Other people have said a lot of potentially helpful things. I will only say, best of luck.
Dude.
(Constructs blanket fort. Provides hot chocolate, or the emotionally healing beverage of your choice.)
I have no advice to offer as I have never been to college, but I just want to let you know I’m rooting for you, no matter what you end up doing.
Good luck Athena! You are brave for sharing.
Hope you can find an approach that works for you.
Take the time you need! Don’t set yourself up for trouble. My best free at college took 8 years to graduate. Later he became a successful lawyer and lived a good life. Do what YOU need to do.
As someone who is suffering from severe anxiety right now and is on a leave of absence from my job I can very much relate to what you are experiencing and the emotions it generates
I do want to second the previous comments that you are not in any way a failure. You have a number of skills as your writing here shows
I do hope you are doing whatever you need to treat the anxiety and it’s related emotions
Other forms of education may or may not be an option for you
I wish you the best of everything
Sigh This is why I have no degree after High School. I am a terrible student. I will enthusiastiaclly do what I want to, and diligently procrastinate on the rest until it is too late. Just remember, FAILING CLASSES DOES NOT MAKE YOU A FAILURE. I’m not saying don’t find a way to pass them, just that there are many paths to every goal. It may be that your goals require a degree. In that case you have to figure out a way to get that degree that works for you. Not making suggestions, that is up to you. It may be, however, that you don’t need one at all to do what you want to with your life. Societies norms aren’t for everyone. It is obvious that you are super smart. You will figure this out.
You can get through this, but you have to find what works for you. Someone got great suggested that might not be “higher education” in the form of college and it is certainly worth considering if college is right for you.
Another thing to bear in mind is that most “professors” are not naturally gifted teachers, indeed they become professors by being good at their subject and/or playing the “tenure game” well. Teaching is a requirement of what they do but not their principal role (esp. in their heads).
When I was 17 I went to University and blew it spectacularly, late nights and away from home (and parental supervision) for the first time, new town, some medical issues: the works. I took time to get it together and my parents were more understanding and supportive than I had any right to expect, as I know you’re will be. My first degree took 6 years (I now have 2). So it is possible!
Second time round I had MAJOR status anxiety come exam time. What the he’ll was I thinking when I signed up? But luckily I got through it . . .
Lastly, have you considered some kind of remote learning? Most universities/colleges offer some kind of online degree these days. you could work from home (or a nice beach!) and at your own pace. Worth investigating maybe.
Best wishes for your future. Don’t let the anxiety define you.
PS: sorry about terrible typos. It is 4 am here and I am using my kindle for this – not a great combo
Your recounting the anxiety over not having read the chapter for class strikes a strong resonating chord in me. I finally switched my major to what I wanted it to be, History, but that required me to put myself through school, so I started working a full-time job on campus. History required a foreign language, which required not only classes EVERY day (that I had to make up the work time for), but also extra hours every week in the language lab. I couldn’t do this. I got behind. I couldn’t stand the idea of being called on in class and just sit there unable to answer, so I’d stop going to class. I tried three separate times with the intro language class, failed every time. 37 years later, I’ve retired from a good career in IT at the campus, but still no degree. I seriously thought of finishing up in Psychology, a dept I worked in for my last 11 years, since they had a BS option, but that still required a foreign language in high school, which I never had.
Someone mentioned counseling. I think that would have helped me at the time. I was dealing with a lot of depression, made worse by seemingly becoming an academic failure after coasting through high school at the head of my class with no effort at all (and thus, no study habits learned). If you want to continue with college, please, take advantage of whatever help is out there. Talk to a counselor, find out which learning methods work best for you. You’re not stupid (and I wasn’t either). You just need to learn the techniques that work best for you to master the material and do the self care necessary to keep yourself in the right frame of mind to handle the work and stress.
Also, if necessary, take a few years off, working a full-time job in the interim. Sometimes it takes a while to get to the point that you’re REALLY ready for college. But whatever you do, don’t feel you’re a failure. I’ve worked in academia for 37 years and I have a rather jaundiced view of the entire system now. I’ve learned the degree sometimes is just a paper to say you can start making X amount of money rather than a real indicator of whether you’re an educated person. Some become educated in spite of the university.
I enjoy reading your posts and admire the courage you show in sharing something that it is a struggle for you. It is surely giving hope and comfort to others who struggle also, or love someone who struggles.
Not completing something in an artificial timeframe is not failing, and journeys are not always straight lines.
Be gentle with yourself.
Athena,
I’m so sorry to that you are having such a tough time with college. I wanted to suggest some things, but others have already suggested them. I do hope you are using the resources at your school to help you find your path. Please contact your schools learning center the first week so you will have support from the beginning and will hopefully not get so overwhelmed, which just piles onto the anxiety.
You are not a failure! You are smart and bright and an amazing writer. I wish you all the success and hope you find ways to work through the University system.
Athena, I want to cry with you. People think if you ace tests all your life, then hey college will be a blast for you.
!@#$%
Your story is pretty much mine, and no one should have to be that miserable. There’s a church building that looks to have a lot of possibilities.
Hi, Athena – you have received a lot of good advice here. In the end, you need to follow your heart. You write well, and you are lucky that higher education is not required for writing (ask Ta-Nehisi Coates, for example, who attended Howard but did not graduate – and he has a MacArthur.) Higher education is struggling as an industry right now, because it isn’t structured for learners who don’t check the standard boxes. Did you know that only about 40% of people in higher education institutions are 18-24? Lots of people drop in and out of school for many reasons, none of which they should apologize for. Perhaps part of your struggle is that you haven’t found what you love. Have you thought about volunteering? The other reality is that the workplace changes. Regardless of what you choose to study, you will need to continually acquire new information long after you graduate. I had to start over in 2005 (I was 45!) and build a new career because the job I loved, as a printing plant production manager, basically disappeared, as many small press jobs have done. Ten years later I had a PhD, and was the oldest student in my cohort (and it was so much fun!). Even with a university degree, what you do with it is likely to change over time. Instead of worrying about “learning” within the structure of higher ed, maybe think about learning what you need to do to become your happiest, most engaged, and best self. Never apologize for being that self.
I’m not going to give you suggestions, because you don’t need random internet strangers doing that. But I will say that I was 38 before I managed to actually finish a bachelor degree, after sporadic attempts for nearly 20 years. The reasons aren’t terribly important, as my brain weasels are almost certainly not your brain weasels.
I understand the guilt you’re feeling, and I know how terrible it feels to not be able to force yourself to do something you KNOW you’re capable of. Try to give yourself some grace, and credit for continuing to try. And you’re not alone.
I think you’re pretty damn brave to write this post. I loved my anthro classes in school and I hope you enjoy the course.