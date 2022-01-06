January 6 One Year On
If there is one thing the United States is fortunate about, one year after Donald Trump supporters, with the then-president’s now-clearly-explicit consent, stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the electoral vote count and allow Trump to unconstitutionally remain in power, it is that in this endeavor, as in nearly every other that Trump and his supporters have attempted, they were spectacularly incompetent. Had the attack been one whit less half-assed and shambolic, or had Trump himself and his team had even the slightest bump to their ability for executive function, then things might have been very different. There might be dead Congresspeople, or a hanged Vice-President, and while I do not believe Trump would have managed to remain in power, the process by which he would be required to be removed would have been a great deal more unpleasant. The goal was a coup, not just against the incoming president, but against the Constitution of the United States, and the idea of our nation as a republic. All that stood between that coup and its short-term success was competence. That’s it.
The attack on the Capitol was, and is, unforgivable. Donald Trump, the worst president we’ve ever had — and think of how bad a president you have to be to shoulder aside the likes of Buchanan and Harding — should be openly reviled by his party and his nation. And yet, after perhaps 48 hours of unrehearsed shock, the Republican party rallied around this traitor to the republic and the constitution, and tried to rebrand an actual coup attempt into overexuberant tourism. The large majority of its members acted as if Trump, not Biden or the nation or its laws, had been the one wronged in that attempt. The few Republicans who stood on principle, and allegiance to the United States rather than the party or its petulant leader, are being shown the door as quickly as possible.
And that, too, is unforgivable. The coup attempt and the Republican party response made explicit what anyone who has been watching the party in the last 20 years already knew: The GOP is officially done with the notion of democracy in the United States. Its only interest in it at this point is using its remaining functioning processes to shut it down. The GOP has no platform other than a Christianist White Supremacist Authoritarianism, no goal other than a corrupt oligarchy, and no plan for its supporters other than to keep them hyped up on fear and hatred of anyone who is a convenient target. The Republican party problem with the coup is not that it happened. It’s that it was so poorly planned and executed. Now they’ll have to attempt another one.
Which is coming! The GOP has already made it clear they have no intention of honoring another presidential election that might allow a Democrat into the White House. They are attempting all sorts of strategies to limit the ability of suspected non-Republicans to vote, to discount their vote if they still manage to do it, and to disrupt the certification of the vote if it doesn’t go the way they want it to. A Democrat winning is enough evidence of “voter fraud” for a Republican to attempt to gum up the works for as long as possible, to sow distrust in the system, and to pave the way for GOP Coup II, i.e., “We Didn’t Want To But Look What the Dirty Democrats Made Us Do.” This coup may or may not have an “armed citizen” component to it; as noted the GOP has gotten very good at using the processes of democracy against it. The Republicans would love a coup that they could punt up to a compliant Supreme Court, and that would probably not be a coup with shooting in it. But a coup it would be nevertheless.
The best case scenario of the GOP being unwilling to disown Donald Trump and his coup attempt would be that the vast majority of the Republican House and Senate members are simply moral and political cowards. And they certainly are that. But every other action of the party shows that the cowardice is paired either with moral or political cynicism, or moral and political degeneration. There are unabashed bigots walking the halls of Congress, House members who are disappointed that the coup didn’t take, and senators who have stated that if the GOP takes back the House, it will impeach Joe Biden “whether it’s justified or not.” Cowards, cynics, bigots. And opportunists.
A political party that can’t turn its back on a traitor who endangered even some of its own members should not be trusted. A political party that embraces that same traitor and doubles down on its allegiance to him should be reviled. A political party that has decided to abandon the constitution and the republic should be dismantled. Here in 2022, when the Republican party has clearly and unambiguously done all three, no person with any sense of moral character or loyalty to the republic should vote for the GOP, for any position, at any level, or support it in any way, but especially with money.
This is easy enough for someone who registered as a Democrat, or, like me, someone who does not belong to any particular political party. It’s rather more difficult for someone who has been Republican or Republican-leaning their entire life. And while it’s easy to spot the people who are 100% in for White Christianist Fascism (hint: If you’re still flying a Trump flag in January 2022, you have the words “most likely to be a traitor” blinking like a neon sign over your head), there are millions who are still laboring under the impression that the attempted coup wasn’t as bad as all that, or that the GOP is somehow on a reasonable path.
For those people, here’s a simple test: Substitute the words “Donald Trump” with “Hillary Clinton” and “Trump supporters” with “Clinton supporters” and then run January 6 through your memory banks. You good with a President Hillary Clinton encouraging her supporters to storm the Capitol to stop the certification of, say, President-Elect Donald Trump as the 46th president? Unless you are absolutely 100 percent lying to yourself — and you may be! — your answer here is “Hell, no.” And you would be correct. It’s treason, and any political party giving aid and comfort to such an act is beyond redemption.
One year out from January 6, it’s become clearer than ever that our nation was threatened by a small and unworthy man, supported by a corrupt and cynical political party. The small, unworthy man is gone, for now. The corrupt and cynical party is still there, and it has learned no lesson other than “do it better the next time.” If you care about the United States at all, you will work toward there never being an opportunity for a next time, either for the Republican party or for anyone else who would hold this nation and its best values in such contempt. You’ll keep working at it for as long as you can. Because I promise you they’re not giving up. And they will be more competent at it the next time they try.
Notes:
1. Political post, Mallet is out, be polite, particularly to each other.
2. I have my political BINGO card of Unthinking Knee-jerk Comments out and if you happen to fill a square, I’ll probably Mallet your comment, so, please, put some thought into what you might say, and don’t just vomit out whatever your favorite podcaster or TV talking head said.
3. Likewise, low-effort comments of any sort will probably be punted. Don’t bore me, please.
4. Also, glancing references to the topic used as an excuse to launch into a tirade about Democrats/Socialists/Etc, will also be Malleted. The topic is January 6 and the attempted coup. Stick to the topic. Thanks.
“However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
— George Washington, Farewell Address, 1796
Everything in this post is what’s most driving my anxiety these days, because I don’t see that we’re taking effective action to head this off. I feel like I should be doing something to help, but I don’t have a clue what would actually be useful. Any ideas?
It’s annoying that I have to praise Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, and Dan Quayle for everything they’ve done for Democracy in the past year.
Wasn’t much of a coup. FBI found little evidence of coordination. Just a bunch of yahoos. Here’s the link if interested.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-fbi-finds-scant-evidence-us-capitol-attack-was-coordinated-sources-2021-08-20/
I found Biden’s speech non unifying today so am not surprised at his polling.
@David S
You’re right, it wasn’t much of a coup. However, an incompetent, disorganized, uncoordinated, failed attempt at a coup is still a coup.
It’s not only a cult, it’s a cult of FEAR.
And that fear is being carefully and systematically ginned up, inflated, conflated, restated, anticipated and pro-rated by a cabal of oligarchs that have no national loyalties of any kind.
Some of them may have been born in America. At least one of them, and not the least powerful one, was born in what used to be Leningrad.
That fear is essential to keep Americans from taking constructive action to limit the oligarchs’ ability to grift, scam, extort, and steal, among other things. They are, however, motivated by fears of their own, fears that can only be soothed by ever-increasing power over others.
In aid of that, they are systematically attempting to end all access to power for anyone but themselves.
And the GOP leadership is their willing co-conspirator, using fear to keep their base terrified of skeery brown, female, non-hetero, non-Christianist OTHERS.
This has gone so far down the road that there is no good ending for some people.
Our job is to do whatever we can to make sure that the people it doesn’t end well for are the oligarchs and their enablers. And this will not be pleasant for us or them.
I saw a poll the other day that said more than one-third of the US population now believes the proper response to government is violence. I’m pretty sure it’s all over for the great American experiment except for the shouting and the bloodshed.
Thank God Donald Trump never bothered to study Lenin! If he had, we’d now be living in a dictatorship.
This time last year, in addition to being horrified, I saw what appeared to be a rerun of the storming of the Winter Palace in Petrograd. Had Kerensky’s Provisional Government stood as firmly as Congress and the Capitol Police did, our world would be very different now.
The Republican Party hasn’t been interested in the idea of a democratic republic for a long time. Trump just made it okay for them to express their hate out loud. The GOP knows they can’t win on policy. And that white people will be in the minority by 2040. Turning the U.S. into an authoritarian dictatorship is their only feasible way to remain in power.
David S., that Reuters article is distinctly at odds with the coordination and communication uncovered by the 1/6 commission and the criminal indictments, charges, and guilty pleas coming out of the DOJ. Any scientist will tell you, when all your data says one thing but you have one source or experiment that doesn’t line up with all the other validated evidence, it’s time to take a very critical look at that source.
Reuters has partnered up with Tass, a pro-Kremlin Russian news company, and this article is based only on anonymous sources and is heavily spun.
To the extent it wasn’t coordinated directly with rioters, it only appears to be so because the administration’s Plan A was a bloodless coup using the plan detailed in the Eastman Memo, with Incitement as an eleventh-hour backup plan. But that said, in the four months since that article was published quite a lot of evidence has come to light that the likes of Giuliani and Stone were, yes, in communication with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leadership. http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/jan6-rally-trump-2020-election-capitol-congress-gosar-1253392/amp/
David S:
So you’re saying the coup was not competent? I agree!
That said, posting an article from several months ago, eliding everything learned since then, counts as a BINGO square, so don’t try something that transparent again. Thanks.
Speaking as a German: We‘ve seen all this before. Fascist party attempts coup, fails, tries again, democracy topples… been there, done that, got the world war. (To be clear, I am not comparing the Republican Party to a fascist party. I am calling them a fascist party, and I got the Umberto Eco to back me up.)
Speaking as somebody who has spent quite some time in the USA: I fully expect that my next holiday there will be the last one. American democracy never was as great as you people thought it was, it was in decline for years, and now it is in freefall. After the midterms next year it will be over.
Thank you.
If Trump had been minimally competent no coup would have been required, because he would just have won the election. Look at how close he came anyway.
Spot on Scalzi!
I was going to write a post of my own for one of my blogs and now I don’t have to; I’ll just refer people to your post :).
To bounce off wiredog’s comment, it’s same with Karl Rove and (occasionally) Mitch… watching these folks realize that they need to dance with them that brought them. And it feels like too little, too late.
I quibble at the margins only. GOP pols who pushed back on the coup attempts should be evaluated on individual policies and qualifications and not tossed into the blanket ‘never support’ bucket. We should be willing to listen for example to Brad Raffensperger, the GOP Secretary of State in Georgia who publicly rebuffed The Former Guy’s plea to “find” ballots in his favor. But for every Liz Cheney there are 10 Kevin McCarthys.
“Substitute the words “Donald Trump” with “Hillary Clinton” and “Trump supporters” with “Clinton supporters” and then run January 6 through your memory banks.”
Even for the soi-disant institutionalists like Eastman who wanted to commit a coup by procedure, they should substitute Mike Pence for Al Gore in 2000, refusing to certify the electors from Florida.
Trump, his supporters, and his acolytes (the entire GOP and every independent who voted for him) do not believe in the rules, except as a means to constrain their opponents.
Hyman Rosen:
Trump lost the popular vote by seven million votes and lost the electoral vote by the same number he won the 2016 election, which, if memory serves, he called “a landslide.” It wasn’t, but it was a solid electoral win. So, no, it wasn’t particularly close, either popularly or electorally.
Timothy Clark has a good point. We should never have let them get away with stealing the election from Al Gore- it was definitely a clear stepping stone away from democracy to where we are now.
John, it’s great to see you writing with such clarity on this topic. Would love to see your words picked up for presses around the country.
As a former Republican, I have been especially appalled at what the GOP has become in recent years, and the Trump era is by far the worst of all. I saw the writing on the wall years ago and left the party in the Gingrich era. I never imagined that the party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Eisenhower would fall so far.
Still, I struggle with the idea that so many people I know still support Trump and this flaming wreckage of a political party. I try and try and I just can’t quite wrap my head around it. It is getting more and more difficult for me to maintain anything resembling a normal relationship with them. And frankly, I don’t know if I even want to anymore.
Sadly, John, the following just amplifies your comments about the Republican party:
Dick and Liz Cheney the lone two Republicans in the House chamber as Pelosi opens up the floor for a moment of silence on Jan. 6, per @AnnieGrayerCNN
Being a non-cultist who lives in Georgia doesn’t mean I am going to vote for either Raffensperger or Kemp, even though the former guy hates them for not throwing the election to him. They still give lip service to the Big Lie, using it as reasons to tighten up ‘election security.’
Even the good ones aren’t good enough that I trust they will stand their ground the next time.
Great piece as always. I truly wish I felt optimistic about this crap not happening again.
Why do I feel like we have yet to see the worst of all this? Between the rampant denialism on the GOP side (who feel completely comfortable making up their own facts, despite what we all saw with our own eyes), Biden’s competent but admittedly underwhelming first year, and the likely midterms rout for the Democrats, what do we have to count on? Other than Vote Blue No Matter Who, which I already do at every opportunity, and writing/calling my Red State reps who won’t listen to me anyway, what the heck kind of recourse do I have here, other than praying that these guys’ better angels keep them from going through with it at the next opportunity? Sorry, I really don’t want to sound hopeless, but where do we go from here, a year later?
Respectfully, Scalzi, I think Hyman up-thread is largely correct (with what remained of his comment).
If the former guy had signed the 2nd 2021 coronavirus relief bill in October rather than stupidly tanking it in one of his petulant rage fits, he might very well have been reelected, as might the two creepy insider-trading Georgia incumbent senators.
We are fortunate that he proved to be his own undoing. Yes, an incompetent coup. It will be less incompetent next time.
And while it was a solid electoral win, if that 2nd coronavirus bill has passed, it would not have taken many votes in close states to tip the electoral college scales (much like what happened in 2016).
@Dr Fancypants – Check out Teri Kanefield’s site and her list of “Things to Do”. Whenever I start to feel helpless, I go to this page and pick one to focus on for a little bit.
https://terikanefield.com/things-to-do/
And, of course, there’s the Five Calls website that helps you to make calls to your electeds (I call every weekday morning) to address a whole slew of topics of your choice!
John Needham:
I can indeed think of a number of scenarios in which Trump could have won, but he didn’t, and at the end of the day he lost the popular vote by several million and the electoral vote by a not-particularly-close margin.
Also: The discussion of whether Trump could have won is not especially germane at this point. He didn’t win.
John, I recently read an article somewhere that suggested the USA was perilously close to a civil war. And those that believe it could not happen should take a long hard look at Yugoslavia. Worryingly I think the UK is on the same path and I am scared that there is nothing I can do.
@ rochrist:
“I saw a poll the other day that said more than one-third of the US population now believes the proper response to government is violence.”
That may be true, but as experience has conclusively demonstrated over and over, the deranged scum supporting Trump’s coup attempt (and the deranged scum supporting THAT deranged scum) were/are cowards. Perfectly happy to parade with guns and, if offered the opportunity, gang up on a lone counter-protester and beat them up, but absolutely unwilling to put their lives on the line. While it would be unwise to discount the probability of isolated terrorist incidents, the chances of serious conflict, or even a skirmish, are virtually nonexistent.
Much more dangerous IMO are the ongoing attempts to delegitimize electoral commissions and prevent minorities from voting, which have proven extremely effective for the GQP in the past, and have been (correctly) identified as their only viable strategy forward. I’m pretty sure they’ll succeed. But we’ve been in this position before. No matter how tight their grip on power, Republicans inevitably fuck up badly enough to lose.
It would be great if, you know, we could kick them out before they torch down the economy, and/or get over half a million Americans killed (in peacetime!), like the last two times. But the ‘Murican public has a short memory, and darn low average IQ.
“Also: The discussion of whether Trump could have won is not especially germane at this point. He didn’t win.”
Well, that’s a fact, and thank goodness. Apologies for taking things slightly off track.
@Michael
Speaking as an American: Completely agreed. The GQP isn’t merely “comparable” to a fascist party, it is a fascist party. Full stop.
For reference: “Life in the Fash Lane,” a four-part series by Some More News, which is (ostensibly) just a Youtube political comedy show, but they’ve put out dozens of well-researched political pieces over the past several years now.
Also:
I don’t think a war would benefit the GQP architects of the current dysfunction. They want to remain within the system, and keep exploiting it for their own gain. Hence the attempts to game said system into electing them, even when they don’t have the votes. That’s quite a different approach from saying “f*** the government, let’s take it down”. Only one of the GQP trashbags can be the dictator, after all, and history offers some great and gory lessons on what happens to authoritarian inner circles after the dust has settled.
Blue-voting counties (including ones in Red states) account for 70% of ‘Murica’s GDP. Without Blue counties, the engine of the knowledge- and skill-based economy that generates enormous corporate profits, ‘Murica would at best be a vast agrarian nation, trying (and likely failing) to compete against cheaper food products from elsewhere. The only ‘Murican value is the almighty dollar, and to stay true to their values, the GQP has no choice but to prop up this crumbling edifice we’ve built on genocide, slavery, and unbridled greed.
I’m still gobsmacked that it takes Dick Cheney and his daughter to be the principled prominent Republicans speaking out against J6. DICK CHENEY. Think on that one for a while.
That said, the roots of J6 hearken back to the Bush-Gore election of 2000, especially since many of the leaders participated in the Republican harassment of vote counters in Florida.
We have to keep this from happening again.
As someone who was a proud Republican a LONG time ago (more than a few decades ago), it disheartens me that the Democratic Party is just as incompetent at countering the GOP as they were then, primarily because the stakes are no longer “our policy positions vs yours” but “shit, SOMEONE has to protect the Republic.”
I am curious and fearful of what The Former Guy’s supporters thought would happen had they been successful a year ago. Did they honestly think we would just say, “ok”? It would have sparked a civil war and we are perilously close to that point still. I generally think of myself as a pacifist but the one thing I will fight for is democracy and the Constitution. This is not a divide with nice borders either. Urban centers tend to be more progressive. Rural areas more tied to TFG’s lies. But there are pockets of each everywhere.
I would also note that most people get over the idea that losing means the other side cheated around kindergarten. Don’t they? Didn’t all of us learn that along the way? What happened to the Republican party that made them forget this?
John, I really wish you’d write a weekly political column. But I’m sure you’d rather stick your head in a wood chipper.
I was a Republican until Trump, and still lean classically conservative. I can’t believe that more people who lean conservative won’t see right through this charade and either defect or demand better from their party.
My greatest fear—and also my greatest sadness—in all this is the number of citizens in this country who go blindly and willingly along with it, who love Donald Trump, and embrace everything the Republican Party has become.
Trump and his Republican sycophants are all about shock value and entertainment, and, sadly, too many Americans prioritize entertainment above anything else. (A certain Nirvana song comes to mind.)
It should be easy enough to remove these clowns when their terms come due. But there’s always another clown waiting to step in and take over.
Personally, I’ve lost all hope of ever having ethical politicians in office who truly work for the people they represent. There’s just too much greed and corruption and too many hands in too many pockets.
I have never been more frightened of the future than I am now. As a former conservative-leaning Republic in my 20s (I turn 68 next week) now turned liberal-Democrat-atheist-vegan, I am appalled at what the GOP has become. The propensity for violence (or, at least, loudly calling for it), the rejection of science, the worship Trumpsters have for the former president, the blatant racism, the ignorance of history and efforts to whitewash our past — all of these point to a sizeable population that cares little about the Constitution, democracy and the American Dream. Not too many years ago, most Republicans would have been outraged at the sight of someone wearing a T-shirt bearing one of George Carlin’s “seven words.” Now many of them proudly fly “F**K Joe Biden” flags outside their homes or from the beds of their pickup trucks. These are scary times and I do not see a happy future.
Perhaps the “Balkanization” of America is at hand?