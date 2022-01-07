New Books and ARCs, 1/7/22
Posted on January 7, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
A new year, and a new stack of books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. Anything here intriguing you here in the first week of January? Share in the comments!
— JS
I thought it was Lodi, CA, but no. Still, a Penric and Desdemona story from Bujold? Looking forward to it.
Joe Lansdale? Yay!
Holy Cathulhu! A Moonbase Alpha tech manual?!?! I have to get my hands on one of those!
The Penric and Desdemona series by Lois McMaster Bujold (“Masquerade in Lodi”, here) is one of my favorite series. And Subterranean Press does such a nice job on their books — they remind me, in case I’d forgotten, why I much prefer physical to virtual books.
If you’re into the fiction of Lansdale, Tachyon has forthcoming Born for Trouble; The Further Adventures of Hap and Leonard. It’s out next month.
Just finished “Alternative Deathiness” on the Kindle (I read Jim Wright regularly and he’s in it). Slightly erratic and I detest the title, but still would recommend this as fairly light reading
A Space:1999 book???
Did they see that new Moonfall movie coming out and say, Hey! That’s our shtick!