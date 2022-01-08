Time Flies When You’ve Got Cats

Posted on January 8, 2022    Posted by      3 Comments

Also, as it happens, tomorrow is the 14th anniversary of Zeus showing up at our garage door on what was, if memory serves, one of the coldest nights of that winter, and meowing piteously to be let in, which, clearly, he was. I always forget which year it was that Zeus showed up, and thus he is younger in my head than he is in reality. In truth he’s now old and a little cranky, and he’s earned his rank of being the senior Scamperbeast. It’s not just him, though — all my cats I think of being a year or two younger than they are. My memory is doing a lot of condensing, it seems. Or maybe, in each case, it just doesn’t seem that long.

Enjoy your pets while you have them, folks. The time goes by faster than you think.

Zeus on the porch furniture.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Time Flies When You’ve Got Cats”

  2. The same applies to children, of course.

    I forget: did Sugar and Spice come in before or after Smudge?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: