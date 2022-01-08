Time Flies When You’ve Got Cats

Today is the 6th anniversary of the Scamperbeasts Twitter account, and to celebrate, here are the earliest known photographs of Sugar, Spice, Smudge and Zeus. Thanks to all of you for following the adventures of this clowder of cats! pic.twitter.com/NdetORNstL — The Scamperbeasts (@scamperbeasts) January 8, 2022

Also, as it happens, tomorrow is the 14th anniversary of Zeus showing up at our garage door on what was, if memory serves, one of the coldest nights of that winter, and meowing piteously to be let in, which, clearly, he was. I always forget which year it was that Zeus showed up, and thus he is younger in my head than he is in reality. In truth he’s now old and a little cranky, and he’s earned his rank of being the senior Scamperbeast. It’s not just him, though — all my cats I think of being a year or two younger than they are. My memory is doing a lot of condensing, it seems. Or maybe, in each case, it just doesn’t seem that long.

Enjoy your pets while you have them, folks. The time goes by faster than you think.

— JS