I Did a Whole Bunch of Non-Online Stuff Today and Forgot to Update, But Look, I Brought You a Sunset
Posted on January 10, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
It even has a sun pillar! Which we often get here in winter, with ice crystals in the atmosphere and all. I hope you like it, and that it was a perfectly serviceable Monday.
— JS
Lovely sunset. Thanks for sharing it.
Tomorrow is supposed to be the coldest day of the Winter here in Portland, Maine with a high of seven degrees above and wind chills around twenty below. I’ve no plans to anywhere but my warm, comfortable hobbit hole of an apartment.