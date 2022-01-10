I Did a Whole Bunch of Non-Online Stuff Today and Forgot to Update, But Look, I Brought You a Sunset

It even has a sun pillar! Which we often get here in winter, with ice crystals in the atmosphere and all. I hope you like it, and that it was a perfectly serviceable Monday.

— JS

  1. Lovely sunset. Thanks for sharing it.

    Tomorrow is supposed to be the coldest day of the Winter here in Portland, Maine with a high of seven degrees above and wind chills around twenty below. I’ve no plans to anywhere but my warm, comfortable hobbit hole of an apartment.

