The Sleeping Dog Conundrum
Posted on January 11, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
On one hand Charlie knows perfectly well she’s not allowed up on the furniture in my office (or indeed anywhere else in the house). On the other hand, she looks darn cute all curled up like that, and also, every moment she’s sleeping in my office is a moment she’s not bugging me to go outside, or to be fed, or show me a very important disemboweled stuffed animal. So you see my conundrum. In the meantime, a pretty good picture.
Busy day today, including writing a television episode pitch, answering interview questions, planning future projects, walking the dog (twice!), and otherwise acting like a (nearly) responsible adult. Not bad for a Tuesday.
— JS
Let sleeping dog lie.
You put a blanket on the chair.
Passive aggressive and doggies don’t play that game.
Point to Charlie.
So sweet!
yeah, good luck with this…I think they see us on the furniture and think, ‘well, wait a minute here….why can’t I sit on that??’ especially difficult if the cats get to, and she can’t.