The Sleeping Dog Conundrum

Posted on January 11, 2022    Posted by      4 Comments

Charlie the dog sleeping in my office chair.

On one hand Charlie knows perfectly well she’s not allowed up on the furniture in my office (or indeed anywhere else in the house). On the other hand, she looks darn cute all curled up like that, and also, every moment she’s sleeping in my office is a moment she’s not bugging me to go outside, or to be fed, or show me a very important disemboweled stuffed animal. So you see my conundrum. In the meantime, a pretty good picture.

Busy day today, including writing a television episode pitch, answering interview questions, planning future projects, walking the dog (twice!), and otherwise acting like a (nearly) responsible adult. Not bad for a Tuesday.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “The Sleeping Dog Conundrum”

  2. You put a blanket on the chair.
    Passive aggressive and doggies don’t play that game.
    Point to Charlie.

  4. yeah, good luck with this…I think they see us on the furniture and think, ‘well, wait a minute here….why can’t I sit on that??’ especially difficult if the cats get to, and she can’t.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: