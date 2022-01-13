An Omicron Update
I’ve been asked a couple of times about how we’re doing and how we at the Scalzi Compound are dealing with the current Omicron wave of COVID infections out in the world. The short version is: We’re fine, and are dealing with it like we dealt with the previous waves. For my part specifically, I’m at home and I don’t go out that much when I’m here anyway, so on a day-to-day basis the number of people I see (and therefore, the number of people who I could infect, or could infect me) is pretty low. We have contractors at the house working on our upstairs bedroom suite bathroom, but aside from letting them into the house to work, I don’t come into close contact with them, in no small part because I’m sequestered away in a kitchen-living room cube that I’ve put baby gates up in so Charlie the dog doesn’t get in their way, which she absolutely would. So the chances of passing anything to them, or vice-versa, is relatively low.
And while I’m neither resigned nor sanguine about catching the Omicron variant of COVID, neither am I hugely fearful of it. I’m triple-vaxxed and aside from my age slightly increasing my risk factors, have no real physical comorbidities to be concerned about. The most likely outcome for me if I catch COVID now is that I’ll lie on the couch for a couple of days, which, honestly, is not all that different than my usual daily routine. The irony about COVID-deniers saying that the infection is “just another flu” is that they’re not wrong — if you’ve been vaxxed and boosted. If you’re not, and most COVID-deniers aren’t, it can still fuck you up pretty badly, even the “mild” Omicron version, as we’re seeing with utterly swamped hospitals. “Mild” or not, Omicron is much more infectious, which packs hospitals just the same.
(And of course, let’s acknowledge that the “just another flu” line was appalling to begin with, since in a normal year, “just another flu” kills tens of thousands of Americans, which is nothing to be dismissive of. This is why in addition to my COVID booster, I also got a flu shot this year.)
I have two general thoughts about the Omicron wave. One is utterly selfish: I hope it’s cresting here in January because I have plans for March, including an actual book tour, and I’m going to be pissed if a massive wave of infection punts it all into virtual territory. I have no problem with virtual events! We have some planned as part of the tour! But I also want to go places and see people, without a COVID miasma hanging over everything. So I’ll be happy if Omicron burns itself out in the next few weeks.
The other thought is that the crisis this wave has precipitated was an almost entirely optional one. This statement takes a moment to explain, so bear with me. I’m not convinced that the Omicron wave itself was optional; we have little control over how variants emerge, or the transmissibility of variants when they emerge, so even if the vast majority of Americans were fully vaxxed and boosted, we still might have had this wave wash over us, with its large number of “breakthrough” infections. Omicron’s gonna Omicron. That’s not up to us.
What was up to us was how many people were vaccinated (not counting the actual and relatively small number who couldn’t, for age or medical reasons), and thus, the character of this wave of infection that’s crashing into us now. Latest reports from New York note that the unvaccinated are being hospitalized at 13 times the rate of the vaccinated. In Ohio (since 1/1/21), you’re sixteen times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID if you’re unvaccinated, and 21 times more likely to die from it.
After all this time, the US is still only 62% fully vaccinated, with only 36% boosted. Omicron may have happened regardless of what we did. But because nearly 40 percent of us still haven’t bothered to get vaccinated at all, our hospitals are slammed, medical workers are at the breaking point, and people who don’t have COVID but suffer other life-threatening medical issues risk lack of treatment or even death because of yet another cresting wave of serious COVID infection hogging resourses and personnel. Seriously, don’t need hospitalization right now for anything if you can avoid it. The problem is, you can’t really avoid either a sudden medical emergency, or a current ongoing medical issue. You can’t ask a stroke or a heart attack to reschedule, and you can’t ask cancer to pretty please stop metastasizing.
I’ve discussed here before my utter disgust at the fact that certain opportunists decided to make vaccination a political issue, and I don’t need to do that again in great detail right now. What I can say definitively is that the willfully unvaccinated made the affirmative choice to make this wave of COVID infection worse for all of us. That’s not an opinion, it’s just math. The number of vaccinated people who need hospitalization is a substantial multiple lower than the unvaccinated. The full crest of the Omicron wave against a highly-vaccinated population would still be bad, but it probably wouldn’t be the crisis it is now, grinding our medical system to a standstill and having other knock-on effects on daily life that will be felt weeks and months onward.
I genuinely don’t understand a human being who affirmatively decides that they both want to unnecessarily expose themselves to a substantial risk of hospitalization and death, and contribute to unnecessarily risking the lives of others who need medical care, and make daily life just that much more annoying, inconvenient and occasionally more dangerous. But I also understand these folks have been lied to, both about the risks of vaccination and of COVID itself, and encouraged not to look at the consequences of their actions aside from a vague handwave about personal freedom, and the grubby promise of sticking it to people they don’t like, or at least told they shouldn’t like. Sometimes it’s not an affirmative decision to hurt one’s self and others, sometimes it’s a passive one, greased along by disinformation and a poisoned discourse.
For all that, I do think there’s a certain point where a pawn should understand they’re a pawn, not a king, or a queen, or even a rook. So, if you’re still a willfully unvaccinated person: You’re a pawn, sorry. You’re definitively making everything worse for everybody, and your personal choices affect the lives of people you don’t even know. Please stop making everything worse. Get vaccinated, or if you won’t, consider staying at home. Stop making everyone else pay for the consequences of your own actions. People might die because of your choices, and one of those people might just end up being you. I don’t think you really want to die, or to contribute to the deaths of others, because of what Tucker Carlson has said and/or some bullshit meme you saw on Facebook. If you do, please spend some time in serious introspection.
I’m fine. My family, all vaxxed and boosted (or scheduled to do so) is fine. We’ve done the things we should do to protect us from this wave of COVID and in doing so, are helping to protect others. Taking a few minutes out of our day to get a shot was literally the least we could do, for ourselves, and everyone else. It was worth it. Would that everyone felt the same way.
We’re vax’d and boosted, both of us work from home, and both of us wear masks anytime we have to go out in public. But probably 50% or more of the people who I see out and about and in the stores aren’t wearing masks and I have to assume this being Georgia a good number of them aren’t vax’d either.
My partner had a heart attack in July and we were lucky to be in a Covid “lull” and he was able to quickly get the medical treatment he needed. Now my partner’s ex is dealing with some health issues that are likely to require surgery and we’re not sure she’ll be able to get it considering what’s going on with hospitals right now.
So honestly, I’m tired and frustrated and angry and bitter about the literal years of our lives that have been taken from us by the chucklefucks who won’t do the bare minimum.
I’m glad you and yours are doing the right things. Thanks for being part of the solution, Scalzis!
My 65 yr old mom got Omicron just before Christmas. Luckily she was doubled vaxxed (had gotten her 3rd shot the day she was exposed) so her symptoms were mild – headache, body aches, sore throat. She’s hight risk due to lung issues so the relief last March when she got vaccinated was immense.
It’s the pointlessness of it that’s so maddening. Can I just stipulate that my lefty self is thoroughly 0wned so we can put this to bed and everyone go get their shot? You showed me, what with the asphyxiation and dying! Now go get the shot! Stop making me feel nervous that my parents will need emergency care and be unable to get it! Quit spreading this so quick that my kid’s school might have to close because of insufficient staff!
The thing that really scares me is how hard so many politicians are going at this “it should be everyone’s individual choice” thing. Doesn’t seem like it’s that far from there to cutting out a lot of other mandatory childhood shots as a political ploy. No more measles outbreaks, please!
I’m just getting over my bout with the Omicron variant, and … well, I’m glad that:
I’m vaxxed and boosted
I got a flu shot
That I got Omicron
That last is a guess, of course; but my GP is pretty sure that’s what I ended up with based on the relative mildness of symptoms. For me it was three or four days of a really bad head cold, but not much else. I’m still coughing a little, but otherwise am fine. I’m cleared to go back to the classroom next week, which is nice, as I’ve not enjoyed my extra two weeks off (I’ve actually spent much of the time after the illness faded grading, but I’d much rather be teaching my students).
Other than that… I’ve been careful, and complying with all mask mandates. So I’m not even sure where I got it (none of my teen students come within ten feet of me for as long as the pandemic is ongoing).
I’m really hoping this is all a bad memory by May, because I’ve got a book coming out in June and I’m not thrilled with the idea of having to do publicity during a pandemic again. But I figure there will still be some of it still going on. We’ll see what comes.
I really do hope that omicron slinks away and March is a brilliant month for you. A happy Scalzi is great. Where’s my scamperbeasts picture. :D
And now the Supreme Court has come in as being on the side of the virus (with at least one of the most specious arguments I’ve seen, worse than most Twitter arguments).
The real hell of of it is that I’ve seen stats that say there’s a real gap between partially vaccinated and complete (first round) vaccinated, as well as first round vaccinated and boosted.
Thank you to you and to everyone who is being a responsible member of society. At this point, I’m no longer willing to give any slack to people who have fallen for the lies they were fed. Eventually the “stupid or malicious?” question resolves itself as “malicious.”
I guess it’s all political to a lesser or greater extent.
Politics dictate how different countries have responded to COVID-19 and continue to do so. And I do wish that the COVAX initiative for equitable vaccine distribution had succeeded, which would have reduced the number of new variants arising. As it is, we have countries like the USA (and New Zealand where I am) already administering their third Pfizer dose, while many poorer countries for example in the African continent are woefully under-vaccinated.
Until most of the world is vaccinated, COVID-19 will have abundant hosts to infect, to replicate, to acquire mutations, and potentially birth new, worse variants.
New Zealand so far has no Omicron in its community. We have managed to leverage our initial advantages (being relatively isolated, an island nation, COVID arriving late enough that we knew it was not “just a bad flu” so went into hard lockdown as a first response, and a relatively cohesive country helped with that) that we are still benefitting from them. The cautious approach has meant that New Zealand’s borders are still mostly closed unless you are a resident or have an exemption. Despite that, all arrivals have to spend time in government managed quarantine hotels (It’s in the quarantine hotels that we are detecting & containing Onicron for now).
The downside of this approach (and there are many pain points) has meant that NZ’s economy is slow to open up, many New Zealanders struggle to book a quarantine hotel spot so they can return home, our international tourism industry is currently dead. But so far, the vast majority of NZers support this more cautious approach: ~90% of our eligible population are double-dosed with Pfizer. Omicron is coming, but we are better placed to cope.
I work in a SCIF, so I have to go into the office every day. So I’m vaxxed, boosted, and wear a mask in the grocery store.
And because I’m a salaried professional I get unlimited paid sick leave if I do catch Covid.
Unfortunately this Omicron variant seems to be so infectious that even people who take all the precautions are catching it. I live in Canada and we have a much higher vaccination rate than in the US. Nevertheless we have record numbers of positive cases and hospital admissions. One of our top public health officials said yesterday that everyone in my province will come into contact with Omicron. I’m still staying away from others and masking using a KN95 mask and disinfecting my hands after being in a store etc. I have had the three shots so I’m hopeful that if I do catch it that it won’t be any worse than a “bad flu” which I had in the days prior to annual flu shots. Those flus were pretty awful so I really don’t want to get Covid.
I somewhat disagree with one thing you said, John: “we have little control over how variants emerge”. It’s true that we can’t prevent variants. But if vaccination had been universally practiced worldwide, the likelihood of dangerous variants would have been greatly reduced. Fewer infections equal fewer chances for mutations. That’s something we as humans do have control over. Sadly, we (some of us, anyway) just botched it.
(Writing from Toronto) .. I was ecstatic when I heard there were vaccines available a year ago, and got my two shots as soon as I could. I also got boosted last month, again, as early as I could.
I can understand some vaccine hesitancy early on, but now, after vaccines have been around for a year? How are people still protesting that It’s All A Plot?
Do they think there’s Some Evil Plan to show video of stacked up patients in the hospitals as if it’s made up just about everywhere on the planet?
And why do they go to the hospital when they catch the virus? They don’t trust medical experts to give them a vaccine, but .. they do trust them to treat them when they get sick?
It’s such a preventable tragedy. Well, I’ll be staying in for the next six months, I guess.
Stay safe, everyone.
I’m retired and fully vexed and boosted. I don’t go out that much except for essential stuff (groceries, doctor visits, etc.) and I’ve got a large supply of KN95 masks for when I do go out. (I bought about 100 last winter. Sometime around June I was thinking I probably had a lifetime supply. Now, I’m wondering if I should order more.) So I feel relatively good about my personal chances.
Also, a comment on “it’s just a bad flu”.
The last time I had the flu I felt shitty for at least a week and a half. I’m willing to take a few shots to avoid that even without the chance that that it’s a lot worse and might kill me.
About 3 weeks ago my father in law felt like a baby elephant was sitting on his chest. Going to the ER he waited over 9 hours neither a doctor or a nurse practitioner ever looked at him. he left after being told in another couple of hours a doctor MIGHT look at him. He is lucky and doing well it wasn’t because of going to the hospital. Things are worse now — due to the unvaccinated people clogging the system and the sociopaths that mislead them.
Having an anti-vax relative, I can testify that they don’t see it as “I’m going to affirmatively choose to put myself and others at risk and make the situation worse for everyone.” They see themselves as free-thinking patriots who are resisting the brainwashing of Big Pharma/the Democrats/Biden/Silicon Valley/Barney the Dinosaur. They see themselves as choosing to avoid a harmful, unknown treatment being forced on them by a tyrannical government and a propagandist media. Their minds exist in an entirely alternate universe, and I honestly don’t know if it’s possible to reach them.
NYC checking in here, and…it’s a mess. I personally know [counts] 27 people who have tested positive recently. My kid’s teacher is out. My kid’s school is reporting 5-6 cases per day. This is about an order of magnitude more than any of the previous waves.
Plus side, I’m pretty sure everyone I know is vaxxed, and, it seems like if you are vaxxed and don’t have many co-morbities, it’s a bad cold. I contrast with the first wave where 3 friends of friends of mine (including the mother of a very dear friend of mine) died from covid.
NYC has decent vax numbers and people are actually pretty good about wearing masks on public transit on the like so, fingers crossed it will peak and decline.
GET VAXXED PEOPLE.
You wrote “I’m triple-vaxxed and aside from my age slightly increasing my risk factors, have no real physical comorbidities to be concerned about. The most likely outcome for me if I catch COVID now is that I’ll lie on the couch for a couple of days, which, honestly, is not all that different than my usual daily routine.”
To clarify that point, yes “most likely”, but there are still large numbers of triple-vaxed people (albeit a relatively small percentage) getting infected and being hospitalized, or ending up with Long Covid. So everybody should continue to take Omicron seriously even after the peak of this wave passes. Mask, distance, and don’t share air with strangers if you can avoid doing so.
Concerning workers who come into your house for repairs etc., the issue isn’t proximity: it’s how fast the old air is cleared from your house, taking the virus with it. The virus lingers in the air for hours and builds up in concentration if you have a steady source (someone infected breathing in your house). Best practices for such situations are to insist on the workers showing proof of vaccination before you let them in, then wear a good mask (ideally N95) and leave as many windows open as you can throughout the work and until a couple hours after the workers leave. If you’re really paranoid or have a pre-existing condition, consider investing in a Corsi-Rosenthal box (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corsi%E2%80%93Rosenthal_Box) to clean the air.
Remember nearly two years ago when “flatten the curve” was a mantra that a very large amount of the population had taken to heart? No says “flatten the curve” anymore, but this is the exact curve we need to avoid.
Hope Charlie isn’t fussing too much about being prevented from Helping The Contractors. I assume the cats are staying away due to noise levels in the upstairs bathroom?
We’re seeing record levels around here. One of my relatives was supposed to have cataract surgery this month; she’s been told by her doctor to postpone at least 6 months.
I’m hoping this spike means Omicron will burn itself out just as fast, but I don’t want to bet on it.
I was just informed today that my 25 year-old nephew in Knoxville who’s had both shots and a booster just tested positive for the virus. I have not heard whether or not he is showing symptoms or otherwise ill in any way but he’s a well-educated, typically healthy young man who works out regularly and consumes a healthy diet (low on macs-n-cheese and grape jelly burritos 😋). Good luck to the Scalzi family. No one is safe from this thing. Still.
Amazing how many times this has to be repeated. The guy who handled maintenance in our building was a big-time Trump supporter who said “COVID is a hoax.” Of course he never got vaccinated, even though he had a beautiful grandaughter living with him. End of September he took ill and on October 2, he died – of COVID. While you feel badly for his family – it’s hard to feel sorry for such willful stupidity
Recently, we my husband and I went to a funeral (Not Covid-related.) Our friend had had many friends, and the church was full of people. Very few of them wore masks; in fact, the pastor and one other person came up to us and told us that masks were not required. We kept our on, and refrained from yelling at them since that would have upset the deceased’s family. Besides, if they’re still deniers I doubt I could change their so-called minds.
I just checked, and according to the NYT, some 844000 people have died of SARS-COV2 as of “now” (01/13/2022:1500 hours PST). I am vexed (two injections, 1 booster) as is my wife and our adult offspring.
Like you, Mr. Scalzi, I’m a writer (nowhere near as successful as you are, but I have hope) so, like you, I am able to minimize outside contacts. I find it terribly hard to understand what I can only see as self-destructive impulses on the part of the anti-vaxxer luddites. What I feel for them, however, is not anger so much as sorrow. No one deserves to die the way SARS-COV2 kills, no one deserves to be crippled the way SARS-COV2 seems to be doing as often as in 20% of cases (long covid).
Please stay safe and well (you and all your family and friends).
Vaccination may not protect from long COVID in a breakthrough infection.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-03495-2
Got my Pfizeization boosted, and got a flu shot. Also had a UV light put in the air handler of the HVAC unit.
Wear a mask going through any door except my own. Try to stay socially distant, but the natives forgot how to do that too. Use an alcohol swab on my hands when I get back to my truck, even if I went kayaking or biking.
The Covid deniers I know seem right on the edge of hysteria, They know that there arguments don’t hold together, but it is like junior high peer pressure for them.
I’m glad I am not them and can almost think clearly about stuff like politics; the GOP has to go. I don’t care where they go, just go.
“The Puzzle of America’s record Covid hospital rate” is the headline on a European news website, as of seven hours ago. As you say, needless infections.
Of course the anti-vaxxers won’t see the article, as they believe in “American Exceptionalism,” as when they didn’t care to research how other rich nations have handled “socialized medicine.”
As for freedom, a freedom lover said, “The right to swing you arms stops where my nose begins.”
Also, I am reminded of how survival preppers were happy to sacrifice their holiday to the Pacific in order to fund supplies or a cabin. Similarly, a freedom lover should be willing to happily sacrifice going to bars, restaurants and sporting events in order to keep poison from his arm. Should but won’t.
I recently had major surgery, so on top of being triple-vaxxed, I’m required to work from home until I recover. No complaints about that.
My stepdaughter lives in one of those East coast Red states filled with proponents of all things conspiracy. She’s living w/her mom, whose entire family refuses to get vaxxed, because they really truly believe that if vaccinated, “We’ll be dead within three years.” Or, “you’ll get ‘soft skin cancer.'” Whatever the hell that is. I’m pretty sure that’s not a thing. And apparently more than half of humanity will be dead of vaccination-caused whatever in three years. That ought to free up the hospitals some.
Anyway, their car died, and an aunt who was giving her rides (they live rurally) told her the aunt would not take her anywhere if she got vaxxed. When we heard that, we immediately helped her to buy a used car that worked. She went and finally got her first dose of the vaccine, but has to continue to lie to her family, including her mother, who has comorbidities beyond counting. It’s just so sad and stupid.
My spouse and I are both fully vaxxed (April) and boosted (October). And we both popped positive Covid tests in December, right before Christmas. Despite the fact that we’re both old and fat plus other assorted issues, we both experienced it like a bad head-cold, and our doc agrees it was likely omicron. We’re both fully recovered, and since I work from home and had such minimal symptoms, I didn’t even have to take any sick leave.
On the other hand, the father of a young friend of ours caught Covid in December also. The father was a radical right-wing conspiracy theorist, and was not vaccinated. He died two days before Christmas.
So based on a sample of three, it seems plausible that if you’re vaccinated, omicron will probably be an uncomfortable nuisance but nothing more, whereas if you have declined the opportunity to protect yourself, you may very well kick the bucket. I mean, if you feel that “freedom of choice” means you have the right to die unnecessarily, well, ok, I guess. But stop clogging up the damned ERs so that folks who actually want to survive can get in for treatment of real emergencies.
@Don, one of your comments caught my eye:
“The thing that really scares me is how hard so many politicians are going at this “it should be everyone’s individual choice” thing.”
Do you suppose that maybe they’ll expand that “everyone’s individual choice” idea to abortion rights? I mean, if a Covidiot has a right to an individual choice that they want to die of a preventable illness, isn’t it logical that a woman should have the individual choice not to produce an unwanted kid?
If I actually thought that was possible for even one millisecond, I might be a bit more inclined to let the idiots pursue their “individual choice” nonsense and kill themselves off. But of course I know better.
To the Scalzi clan, I wish you health, or if (when?) you get ill, I wish you a speedy and complete recovery. Thanks for taking care of yourselves.
If only everyone thought the way you do!
Thank you. You pretty much said what I have been thinking for the last 6 months, and probably said it better than I would have. So, again, thanks. Give the kitties an ear scfitch from me & Charlie a kiss.