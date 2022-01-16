Sunset, 1/16/22
Posted on January 16, 2022
Those clouds look hardly ominous at all! Actually, what’s really ominous is that they have not budged for hours. They’re just lurking there to the south. We’ll see if they make a move when nightfalls. If you don’t hear from me tomorrow you’ll know why.
Clouds behave the way they look:
Light+fluffy ones are light and fluffy; Dark and Ominous ones are dark and ominous….
Great shot
My neck of the woods (outside Buffalo, NY) is apparently going to get popped by a winter storm starting in about two hours, so, yay! I expect you’re far enough west to not get this one.
I’d be more concerned about the guys in black with semi-automatic weapons hiding in the bushes beneath your windows but I don’t with to alarm you. 😆
RJB:
My neighbors with their semi-automatics would take care of them for us.
The clouds waited patiently for the night to com., their long and patient preparations finally set. As darkness fell and their unaware victims’ caution relaxed, the clouds would fall and the fog bears be unleashed…
Looks like a front! (Or a back!)
At least the lower half of it brought some rain to us down here in Florida.
Other than that it looks cold.