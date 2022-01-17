This Man Needs a Haircut

Me, in black and white, looking rather shaggy.

I believe I’ve noted before that one of the big problems with being mostly bald is the thinner your hair is, the shorter it needs to be to look reasonably good. I am at point where “reasonably good” will require a clipping with a 5mm setting.

That said, I like this picture a lot. It’s not necessarily flattering, but it has character, and I’m at the stage of life where “character” is usually more interesting than “flattering.” Yes, this is a rationalization. Hush. I still like it.

— JS

  3. As one that is further along in their baldness journey, one of the discoveries to look forward to is learning how much even just a little hair contributes to warmth. I don’t have hardly anything on top now but a 5mm haircut still leaves my head noticeably colder.

    On the bright side, windy days no longer mess up what’s left of my hair. 🙃

