This Man Needs a Haircut
Posted on January 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
I believe I’ve noted before that one of the big problems with being mostly bald is the thinner your hair is, the shorter it needs to be to look reasonably good. I am at point where “reasonably good” will require a clipping with a 5mm setting.
That said, I like this picture a lot. It’s not necessarily flattering, but it has character, and I’m at the stage of life where “character” is usually more interesting than “flattering.” Yes, this is a rationalization. Hush. I still like it.
— JS
What this man needs more desperately than a haircut is a shave. Da da da da da, two bits.
Has anyone ever commented on a slight resemblance to Neil Peart?
As one that is further along in their baldness journey, one of the discoveries to look forward to is learning how much even just a little hair contributes to warmth. I don’t have hardly anything on top now but a 5mm haircut still leaves my head noticeably colder.
On the bright side, windy days no longer mess up what’s left of my hair. 🙃
cbranch:
More frequently as time goes on, yes.
Dahlink, you look mahvelous! G