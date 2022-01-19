When Electric Cars Cross Over (From a CO2 Standpoint)
Interesting video above on a study from Volvo about when, from a total production and use point of view, its electric cars become less of an overall emissions burden than their most-equivalent internal combustion cars (Volvo’s own report on it, in pdf form, is here). The gist of it is that EV cars are less of an emissions burden in the long run, but the point at which they become so may be later than you think, and will depend on where you live, how you drive and how you get your electricity in general.
Which… yes? This finding, if accurate, is not a huge surprise for me. I don’t expect EV cars to be magical creatures without carbon and other environmental burdens. That said, some points popped up in the video are relevant to me: ICE cars are close to being as efficient as they can be, from an environmental point of view, while electric vehicles are only at the beginning of their efficiency journey; power grids across the world are getting cleaner and will continue to do so over time; and there are local benefits to EVs (cleaner air, etc) even if the larger-scale benefits are not a great in the immediate time frame.
There’s also a benefit which is not mentioned in this video but which is not trivial for me from a philosophical point of view, which is reducing my contribution to propping up various petrochemical regimes and organizations, both foreign and domestic. Every little bit counts in this regard, if you ask me.
All of which is to say that we’re still in the early days of the electric vehicle conversion, and I have reasonable faith that things will get better from here. And in the meantime, the next car we get, barring an immediate emergency purchase, is still going to be an electric one. I’m looking forward to it.
I was thinking the other day how nice living in Seattle would be without the incessant background noise from traffic. This afflicts the city and state parks, which are often not big enough to create noise buffers.
As someone who has owned an EV for almost 3 years now, I have followed this debate for some time. Mostly it is motivated by the fossil fuel industry and their minions and often they grossly exaggerate their claims of how bad EVs are. There are issues with the production of EVs and some manufacturers (like Tesla) are trying to address these by doing things like using less of certain types of chemicals in their battery production but regardless, EVs are better for the environment.
Volvos report assumes that the battery is recylced. Current research shows that modern batteries will likely last for several houndred thousand kilometers and then will still be useful as immobile power storage.
The next issue i see is that the lifetime of a modern BEV can be 2-3 times that of an ICE car, making the initial CO2 costs from even smaller in comparison.
Rory does an ok job to paint a bigger picture, it’s still to small ;)
That report doesn’t mention how they calculated the use-phase emissions from ICE vehicles. Many such studies have used tailpipe emissions only. When you include the emissions from extracting, refining, and transporting gasoline or diesel, the numbers look even worse for ICE vehicles.
Did you know, for example, that 40% of global shipping is fossil fuels being moved from place to place? Yep, nearly half of those hard-to-decarbonize giant ships will be decarbonized for free once we decarbonize everything else.
The map of “EV Miles Per Gallon Emissions Equivalent” towards the end of the article is super informative. As a Californian, whose state has a pretty clean energy grid, it pays to have an EV both financially and environmentally.
There’s also the issue of where the power-generation emissions are emitted.
It’s nice to reduce the amount of automobile exhaust in my neighborhood.
I’ve wondered what the environmental burden of a new car is–the steel/aluminum in the body and components, the plastics, all the shipping involved in moving parts around, (cars are sourced from world-wide parts these days), and everything else involved. How long does it take for a new EV’s impact to equal that of holding onto the existing ICE vehicle whose envionmental impact is a sunk cost?
Picking up (turning over?) my new Nissan Leaf tomorrow. Been puzzling over a lot of this stuff since I bought my last car, when I first realistically considered electric but ended up buying a tiny and fuel efficient ICE (due to the immaturity at the time of both the electric car industry and my buying power). An interesting post, but also some really fascinating comments here – especially Kevin Boyce’s comment about the carbon cost of moving all that carbon fuel. I think it is important also though to support the industry in its infancy, to help make it robust enough to move through the early phases and get to a place where it is more advanced, mature, and efficient.
The International Council on Clean Transportation (theicct.org) has lots of good information about all aspects of this problem. (I’ve been an occasional copyeditor of ICCT’s publications since 2010.)