Sugar and Charlie Wish You a Pleasant Day

Posted on January 20, 2022

And they hope you are doing well.

I’m taking a mini vacation with Krissy over the next couple of days and can’t guarantee I’ll update until Monday. I might! But then I might not. Please let the adorable visages of my pets hold you until then.

— JS

  3. Well darn, that’s just too cute! I think they are asking, “dad, when do you put folks like us in your books?”

