Sugar and Charlie Wish You a Pleasant Day
Posted on January 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
And they hope you are doing well.
I’m taking a mini vacation with Krissy over the next couple of days and can’t guarantee I’ll update until Monday. I might! But then I might not. Please let the adorable visages of my pets hold you until then.
— JS
I needed that. Hi furries!
Thank you for the Fur-Kid pics… Have a happy journey!
Well darn, that’s just too cute! I think they are asking, “dad, when do you put folks like us in your books?”
They look so sweet and innocent!
Obviously, they’re making plans for when you’re away.