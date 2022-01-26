Oh, Look, a Box of Kaiju ARCs

Tor asked me if I would have a use for extra ARCs and I allowed I might; I have some people I need to slip them to. That said, I suspect at least one will come up for a contest here, uuhhhhh, soon.

(Speaking of which, I emailed the winner of the last Kaiju contest about their win and they never got back to me. If you’re the winner of that last contest, please send me an address! I can’t send it to you without it!)

Also, although you can’t see it from where you are, the publicity wheel for this book has already started turning; I’ve done a few interviews and will have more in the next few days. And then things really start getting busy. Fun! Fun! Fun! Actually it is kinda fun; you will not be shocked to learn I like talking about myself and my work. But it is also a lot of work. I will be sick of hearing myself speak by the end of it, I assure you.

— JS