Oh, Look, a Box of Kaiju ARCs
Posted on January 26, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Tor asked me if I would have a use for extra ARCs and I allowed I might; I have some people I need to slip them to. That said, I suspect at least one will come up for a contest here, uuhhhhh, soon.
(Speaking of which, I emailed the winner of the last Kaiju contest about their win and they never got back to me. If you’re the winner of that last contest, please send me an address! I can’t send it to you without it!)
Also, although you can’t see it from where you are, the publicity wheel for this book has already started turning; I’ve done a few interviews and will have more in the next few days. And then things really start getting busy. Fun! Fun! Fun! Actually it is kinda fun; you will not be shocked to learn I like talking about myself and my work. But it is also a lot of work. I will be sick of hearing myself speak by the end of it, I assure you.
— JS
Side question- what is the etiquette for getting rid of an ARC? I have ARCs where I’ve bought the book, and I don’t have the room to hold multiple copies of the same book. I’ve been told by some that the best thing to do is throw out the ARC, unless you have a friend who wants it.
I’d not say no to an ARC of your book. I’m writing this whilst drinking the tea from the February Sakuraco box. Tell Athena that her reviews convinced me to try a three month trial, and I keep extending my subscription. I even write reviews, though not as well as she does.
I’m so looking forward to reading this book! Never owned an ARC though I did own an arc welder for a while… =D
Ray Cornwall:
That’s about right, yes. It shouldn’t be out there competing with an actual paid copy. If you don’t have a friend who wants it, toss it. .
Freyja RN:
I’ll let her know!
I would love to have one of these! Read the sneak peek preview and can’t wait to read the rest.
As an avid reader of all things Scalzi, I did go ahead an preorder a signed copy from SUBTERRANEAN PRESS. Looking forward into the next journey you have written and my first signed copy of one of your books.
My entry in the fake competition for it that I just made up involving haikus featuring the letter K:
King Kong, Godzilla,
Keep it safe – not a killer!
sKalzi delivers.
;)