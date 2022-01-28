Censors and Boycotts: A Twitter Thread
Posted on January 28, 2022
In an email, I was asked, given the rise of book bans in schools/libraries, if it made sense for me/other authors to ask publishers to stop sending our books to affected states until they pulled their heads out – a boycott, basically. So here’s why I think that’s not a good idea.
First, as a strictly practical matter, it wouldn’t work. Anyone can order anything online these days and have it arrive at their home. The people this sort of action would hurt would be small local indie booksellers and libraries, who are, to be clear, not the enemy in this case.
Second, while boycotts are often indiscriminate tools in terms of who they affect, in this case a boycott would work to the short-term advantage of the censors by punishing innocent local booksellers/libraries, ie, the entities the censors want to punish anyway…
… and while inconveniencing readers in these states to motivate them to act against censors is a legit tactic, remember, these readers can get books shipped to their homes, so they're often not *that* inconvenienced. Another tactic to encourage them would be better.
Third, what often does make sense in the case of censorship is to flood the zone: Make the censored material so ubiquitous and available that the censoring is futile, and the censorious look like what they are, ie, shitty tiny-minded bigots. More books are needed, not fewer.
I have never had a book removed from a library or school, but if I did, my inclination would not be to pull all my work from that state, it would be to work with people in the state to get the book into the hands of those to whom is meant to be forbidden. Because fuck censorship.
Fourth, what about boycotts in terms of personal events/appearances? Those might make more sense because in-person events can’t be bought online. But as writer events are usually with local bookstore/libraries, again the question is, who is being punished with this action?
In some cases a creator boycott of states makes sense. In the *specific* case of book bannings/removals, it often makes at least as much sense to show up and make the case for books and reading in the places where they are trying to be removed and discouraged.
In my case, if a book of mine was banned somewhere, I might go out of my way to show up in that place on my next tour, with a couple of boxes of my and other banned books, you know, for the kids (NB: Do not try to get my books banned as a way to get me to visit. That's weird).
Final note: School and library boards who censor do so because they believe “think of the children” is a sufficient shield for whatever bigotry they’re trying to implement. They’re using children as shields, all right, but what they’re revealing is something else entirely…
… namely, that they're aware their ideology *can't compete* with other, better concepts/ideas about society. You don't fight this purge of ideas with another, voluntary purge of ideas that leaves a vacuum the censors will happily fill with crap in the absence of competition.
So, no, I'll not be boycotting in these instances of censorship. I don't think it's the most effective way to protest, or to support local allies on the ground. Your mileage, of course, may vary.
And now, as is tradition, I end this thread with a cat picture. Enjoy.
/end
Amen. While more better ideas is not a particularly effective response to the dissemination of bad ideas, fewer good ideas is definitely also an ineffective response.
Absolutely correct. Every word! (Retired librarian.)
Thank you for this. Boycotts accomplish so little. They may give the participants the warm and fuzzies for a bit, but in the end, Full of Sound and Fury, signifying nothing.
I’ve made a list of the books that some of the “concerned school boards and parents” are planning to ban from the libraries, and have taken to Half Price Books here in the North Texas area to buy same. I won’t hand them out, but will stock the little neighborhood library pop-ups with them, and encourage my neighbors to do the same.
Quite a few of the older people in this suburb of Dallas are moving into senior centers, or, just dying due to old age, which has made for a younger demographic of Hispanic/Latinx families moving in, and they, for the most part, have school-age children. If I can make the language barrier part, I hope to show them that this is just the dying rattle of old, frightened white people.
That, and if I can convince them to go out and vote in the March primary for state and local elections, well, that will be a plus.
Thanks for the wise words!
Exactly. I agree with every word, and I blasted each of the school board members of that podunk, moron-infested county in Tennessee earlier today.
They may think statements like “inappropriate for children” give them adequate cover, but they still reek of prejudice and privilege – the mere fact they don’t believe the Holocaust is worth cussing over condemns them.
“Inappropriate for children” usually means “we don’t care about the children we serve who contend with these issues firsthand, and we don’t want other people to care about them either”.
Quite simply, the purpose of censorship is to use whatever power the censors have to limit access to words and ideas.
Boycotts also limit access to words and ideas.
The best means of anti-censorship are to enlarge access to the words and ideas trying to be censored.
For example, Nirvana Comics in Knoxville is fundraising to give a free MAUS to any student requesting one.
THAT is the right idea.
I walked this green earth for fifty years not knowing that “we must protect the children” was a literal fascist dog whistle
Maus is available to read on archive.org. I’m not going to put the links up, because it’s probably piracy, but it is there.
I decided to re-read Maus today, and wow, it’s even more powerful now. It’s not only a chronicle of what it was like to live through that, but it’s also a story of how the trauma filtered down through generations.
Amazing book, and it should be taught to every kid.
Well-written piece on what’s wrong with “But the Children!” censorship and why you don’t consider boycotting school districts or states that ban your books effective.
One thing that occurred to me about boycotts is that they only work when the people you’re boycotting want what you withholding. So boycotting some place because they censor your books is doing their dirty work FOR them – just like people who “protest” bad candidate choice by refusing to vote!
As you say and Jay concurs with, bringing copies of books and leaving them where the kids censors are supposedly “protecting” can find them (like pop-up libraries or “Take a Book/Leave a Book” shelves) is striking a far more powerful blow against censorship than a boycott ever could. It also means you interest readers in your work early on…!
I’m going to offer an expansion of the suggestion Wil Wheaton offered on his FB page.
Whenever a book gets banned, search for an independent book store (or comic store, as appropriate) in that county. Call them up. Ask them if you can order a few copies of the banned book for them to keep in the store to give away to whoever asks for one.
The store gets to participate an fighting book bans, and the custom they get looking for the banned book might also buy other things.
Why not, instead, find some product, service, or local attraction that’s of significant financial importance to the entity or locale that’s censoring…and boycott that? (And encourage others to do the same.)
My late grandmother was an extremely successful novelist between the wars in Germany…sort of “the Danielle Steele of the Weimar Republic” (although in my humble opinion a better writer). She was very proud that her books were burned by the Nazis…after which she promptly assigned the rights to a Dutch publisher which sold even more of them, both in German and worldwide in translation.