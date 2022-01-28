New Books and ARCs, 1/28/22

Posted on January 28, 2022    Posted by      6 Comments

January is hurtling to a close, but before we get there: A new stack of books and ARCs sent to the Scalzi Compound! What here do you want to take into February with you? Share in the comments.

Category: Uncategorized    

6 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 1/28/22”

  2. The Paradox Hotel is such a catchy title I had to look it up. After reading the blurb I’m sold!

  3. I have enjoyed Jeff Vandermeer’s so Ambergis looks intriguing. Space Force and Beyond maybe.

  5. Space Force and Beyond and The Paradox Hotel. But with my luck my Paradox Hotel room will have a bed that’s short sheeted and a dead mouse in the bath tub.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
January 2022
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: