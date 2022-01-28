New Books and ARCs, 1/28/22
Posted on January 28, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
January is hurtling to a close, but before we get there: A new stack of books and ARCs sent to the Scalzi Compound! What here do you want to take into February with you? Share in the comments.
I’m really excited for Goliath!
The Paradox Hotel is such a catchy title I had to look it up. After reading the blurb I’m sold!
I have enjoyed Jeff Vandermeer’s so Ambergis looks intriguing. Space Force and Beyond maybe.
Bluebeard. Pirates are mangy and ruthless. Jeez, that’s my family!
Space Force and Beyond and The Paradox Hotel. But with my luck my Paradox Hotel room will have a bed that’s short sheeted and a dead mouse in the bath tub.
Protectress, definitely! I’ve taken some writing workshops with Kendra Leonard before and think she’s awesome.