Mobile Site Looks Wonky

Posted on January 29, 2022

I suspect it’s due to WordPress doing an update and that wreaking a little havoc with the mobile site version. I’m looking into it now.

Update: I have the mobile version porting into a default WordPress theme at the moment while I look about, so it should be readable if not entirely fully featured. If you want all the bells and whistles (i.e., the sidebar for the site), click on the “Exit Mobile Version” bottom, which you will find when you scroll to the bottom of the page.

— JS

  1. iPhone users should also be able to click on the “aA” icon on the left of the URL bar and “request desktop site.”

