Posted on January 31, 2022

I’m not 100% sure what the clouds were doing tonight, but it was more than a little ominous. Although as I understand it the real bad weather is later in the week, when we’re going to get up to two feet of snow in a couple of days. Hopefully actually not that much.

How’s the weather in your part of the world?

— JS

20 Comments on “Tonight’s Weird Sky”

  3. To take a line from Dylan Moran: “Fierce mild” in San Diego.

    We had a nice little earthquake yesterday morning — does that count?

  5. We just finished shoveling 11″ but, it will be in the 40s by Wednesday so things are looking up.

  6. Not as cool looking as yours. That’s awesome! We’re due for clouds tomorrow and temperatures plummeting to 60F for the high by Wednesday. Yeah, Arizona. We’re weird.

  7. Dude, that would make an awesome book jacket. Just sayin’.

    How’s the weather? We just had a “cold” spell in South Florida – iguanas falling from the trees cold – but compared to the foot of snow we missed back home in New York, this was a picnic.

  12. Wouldn’t it be fun if everyone said WHERE they are experiencing their weather? [ Please give me concrete info, I’m neurodivergent thx ]

  14. Same here next door in south central Indiana (The Stupid State): Up to 2’ forecast but ultimately we’ll be lucky to see 6”. VERY lucky if that’s all. I don’t want a bunch of snow!

  15. Seeing as I’m in North-east Ohio (about 20 miles SE of Akron), not too different, although your sky is way cooler. We’re only supposed to get 2-4 inches of snow, but we are supposed to get about the same amount of ice Wednesday into Thursday. I don’t mind snow but I purely hate ice. Ask us again on Friday, & I’ll let you know how it went. I hope you all stay safe in this weather.

  16. Funny, I was thinking Damnation Alley but the Roger Zelazny version.

    Kind of wonder what he would have made of the actual talking–and at least partially–self driving cars, especially the Waymo.

    Digging out in the Northeast here. Not really looking forward to the arrival of Two Feet of Snow Part Two later this week.

  17. That’s two feet of snow plus possible ice storm (?) at the end of the week on top of the 20 inches or so that we got on Saturday. Things to look forward to. Like getting above the freezing temperature tomorrow.

  18. Old weather guy agrees – virga. The sfc prog has a cold front on your doorstep by Feb 2 – pure Canadian deep-frozen air. Bring in your iguanas.

    Pappenheimer

  19. My weather = N Pacific high stalled offshore the PAC NW, warming air locally. No snow shovels needed.

    Pappenheimer

  20. I’m in the Inland Empire (inland SoCal near I-15) and it’s 51F at 2150 with a high of 63F. We’re having cold Santa Ana winds for a few days, so dry as heck. We’ll have humidity in single digits.

    Nice virga you have there. It’s not uncommon here.

