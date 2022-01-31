Tonight’s Weird Sky
I’m not 100% sure what the clouds were doing tonight, but it was more than a little ominous. Although as I understand it the real bad weather is later in the week, when we’re going to get up to two feet of snow in a couple of days. Hopefully actually not that much.
How’s the weather in your part of the world?
What you are seeing are virga. Snow flakes falling from the clouds and evaporating before reaching the ground.
As far as my weather: delightfully cold and lots of snow!
Oh Wow!
Grey skies with smudges of dusty pink galah in Canberra today.
To take a line from Dylan Moran: “Fierce mild” in San Diego.
We had a nice little earthquake yesterday morning — does that count?
I’m old enough to remember Damnation Alley, with George Peppard.
We just finished shoveling 11″ but, it will be in the 40s by Wednesday so things are looking up.
Not as cool looking as yours. That’s awesome! We’re due for clouds tomorrow and temperatures plummeting to 60F for the high by Wednesday. Yeah, Arizona. We’re weird.
Dude, that would make an awesome book jacket. Just sayin’.
How’s the weather? We just had a “cold” spell in South Florida – iguanas falling from the trees cold – but compared to the foot of snow we missed back home in New York, this was a picnic.
I’m not sure if links work, but if they do here’s the weird weather thing that had my attention before I saw your post:
https://www.wral.com/longest-lightning-bolt-record-477-miles-over-3-states/20109095/
That looks like virga (rain that doesn’t hit the ground) to me.
Blizzard, gale force winds from north west 69-90 km/hour. -10 C feels like -26C. Whiteout conditions 😢
Huh. So Satan Himself is visiting you.
Weather here: chilly, slightly cloudy.
Wouldn’t it be fun if everyone said WHERE they are experiencing their weather? [ Please give me concrete info, I’m neurodivergent thx ]
60s today and Tuesday, cold and snow late Tues night and Wednesday.
Same here next door in south central Indiana (The Stupid State): Up to 2’ forecast but ultimately we’ll be lucky to see 6”. VERY lucky if that’s all. I don’t want a bunch of snow!
Seeing as I’m in North-east Ohio (about 20 miles SE of Akron), not too different, although your sky is way cooler. We’re only supposed to get 2-4 inches of snow, but we are supposed to get about the same amount of ice Wednesday into Thursday. I don’t mind snow but I purely hate ice. Ask us again on Friday, & I’ll let you know how it went. I hope you all stay safe in this weather.
Funny, I was thinking Damnation Alley but the Roger Zelazny version.
Kind of wonder what he would have made of the actual talking–and at least partially–self driving cars, especially the Waymo.
Digging out in the Northeast here. Not really looking forward to the arrival of Two Feet of Snow Part Two later this week.
That’s two feet of snow plus possible ice storm (?) at the end of the week on top of the 20 inches or so that we got on Saturday. Things to look forward to. Like getting above the freezing temperature tomorrow.
Old weather guy agrees – virga. The sfc prog has a cold front on your doorstep by Feb 2 – pure Canadian deep-frozen air. Bring in your iguanas.
Pappenheimer
My weather = N Pacific high stalled offshore the PAC NW, warming air locally. No snow shovels needed.
Pappenheimer
I’m in the Inland Empire (inland SoCal near I-15) and it’s 51F at 2150 with a high of 63F. We’re having cold Santa Ana winds for a few days, so dry as heck. We’ll have humidity in single digits.
Nice virga you have there. It’s not uncommon here.