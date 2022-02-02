Smudge, Not a Groundhog, Nevertheless Saw His Shadow Today

What does it mean when a cat sees his shadow on Groundhog Day? Not a damn thing, and even if it did, it’s not like the cat would tell you. They only divulge that sort of information on a “need to know” basis, and you don’t really need to know, do you? I thought not. Just be glad the cat acknowledges you at all, friend.

In other news, a huge winter storm is about to descend, starting this evening. I think this tweet from earlier today sums up my feeling about that:

Punxsutawney Phil: So, bad news, you get six more weeks of winter



Me: Bummer



Phil: Good news, you'll get the first two weeks of it all at once



Me: Wait, how is this good news pic.twitter.com/IB9eOB6NMO — John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 2, 2022

If you happen to be in the path of this massive winter storm, please be as safe as you can and maybe stay home if possible (I did; I was supposed to travel tomorrow and that’s… not gonna happen). If we still have power tomorrow, I’ll check in and let you all know how we are.

— JS