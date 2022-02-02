Smudge, Not a Groundhog, Nevertheless Saw His Shadow Today
Posted on February 2, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
What does it mean when a cat sees his shadow on Groundhog Day? Not a damn thing, and even if it did, it’s not like the cat would tell you. They only divulge that sort of information on a “need to know” basis, and you don’t really need to know, do you? I thought not. Just be glad the cat acknowledges you at all, friend.
In other news, a huge winter storm is about to descend, starting this evening. I think this tweet from earlier today sums up my feeling about that:
If you happen to be in the path of this massive winter storm, please be as safe as you can and maybe stay home if possible (I did; I was supposed to travel tomorrow and that’s… not gonna happen). If we still have power tomorrow, I’ll check in and let you all know how we are.
— JS
Staying home!
And he is a Very Fine Cat admiring his shadow, too!
I got to try out my new snow blower today! Unfortunately I’m going to have to go out and use it a couple of more times before the snow is done
Oh do read it. It’s a very fine cat there.
http://www.facebook.com/NWSLittleRock/posts/305101338329120
So, I guess it is too late for Plan B, namely come to South Florida.
So it’s hunker down and…whatever. Good luck.
I spent sometime in Florida for training and vaccinations before going over to Asia for Uncle Sam. I’ll take snow over it anytime as long as I’ve got an apartment as warm and comfortable as a hobbit hole.
Likewise, staying home!
Hi Smudge! Nice to see you on my new phone. Stay safe during the storm and help Daddy write. Meaning sit in the middle of his computer.