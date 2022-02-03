Updates From The Storm
Posted on February 3, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
Well, it is a storm, and once it started snowing (sometime in the wee hours of the morning) it hasn’t once stopped, so the accumulation is real and substantial, and the wind is pretty whippy much of the time. I’m not planning to drive anywhere for a day or two at least. That said, where we are is just north of the “ice and frozen rain” line of this particular storm, which means neither our power lines nor our trees are in imminent danger of collapsing, and we’re likely to keep power through this whole thing. And it’s nice to see the neighborhood kids taking a chance to break out the sleighs. So that’s good! Kind of a best-case-scenario for “massive winter storm.”
(knocks on wood)
If you’re caught in this storm, how is it playing out for you so far?
— JS
About 30 cm here (again). We are on the Lake Erie North Shore. Very pretty. The horses don’t care for the blowing part, but the snow is better than yesterday’s rain.
…send some to CA! : )
I am reading”The Berrybender Narratives” by Larry McMurtry. I hope your storm is not as bad as the one he describes!
Near Montréal and barely a couple snowflakes here. Very disappointing as snow storms go.
Here in Meigs County, we’ve had rain for just about 24 hours. I look for it to turn to ice within the next few hours. It’s going to be very pretty, but so damaging.
On the southern shore of Lake Ontario here. We’ve had about 4 inches so far with lots more to come, hours and hours of it.
Here in CT it’s supposed to be sleet and freezing rain on Friday. Right now it’s just rain, and maybe melting all the ice we had already. Or maybe just making it wet ice, and deadlier.