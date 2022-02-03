Updates From The Storm

Well, it is a storm, and once it started snowing (sometime in the wee hours of the morning) it hasn’t once stopped, so the accumulation is real and substantial, and the wind is pretty whippy much of the time. I’m not planning to drive anywhere for a day or two at least. That said, where we are is just north of the “ice and frozen rain” line of this particular storm, which means neither our power lines nor our trees are in imminent danger of collapsing, and we’re likely to keep power through this whole thing. And it’s nice to see the neighborhood kids taking a chance to break out the sleighs. So that’s good! Kind of a best-case-scenario for “massive winter storm.”

(knocks on wood)

If you’re caught in this storm, how is it playing out for you so far?

— JS