Snow Storm Update, Update

Posted on February 4, 2022    Posted by      4 Comments

The snow has mostly stopped falling, and while there is a lot of it, the worst thing to happen (for us, anyway) was a vehicle momentarily getting stuck in the driveway. It was quickly freed and parked, however. Our neighbor who enjoys snowplowing has now plowed the driveway, and the actual roads have been plowed by professionals, and nowhere near ever lost power, so in all, as storms go, this one was fairly benign.

Both Charlie and Buckley (the neighbor dog) turn out to genuinely enjoy the snow and spent the better part of the hour running about in it. When we finally brought Charlie in, she sulked. Don’t worry, Charlie, the snow will still be there later. Promise.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “Snow Storm Update, Update”

  1. snow…

    nice when its new making NYC look elfen

    a horrid misery as it slowly melts into brownish-grey slush and silently freezes into invisible ice

    though… five acres of land three feet deep in snow sounds divine

  2. That picture reminds me of the dog my family had when I was teen. He did not like puddles, hated rain, and generally was afraid of water that was not in his bowl. But snow – that was fun. We sometimes had snow deeper than he was tall, and he loved running around under the snow, so he could jump up somewhere unexpected to surprise us. I don’t think he ever understood that the wonderful white fluffy stuff was going to turn into water when he came inside. It was clearly unfair, except for getting rubbed dry with a towel. Any excuse to get that much attention was worth it.

  3. Glad to know Charlie had a lovely romp in the snow. Because, after all, that is the most important part.

  4. Had a cat who did not agree with Charlie.
    Went to the back door, there was this cold white stuff piled up, so she went over to the front door, we opened it, and there was snow there too! Not fair!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
February 2022
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: