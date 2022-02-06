Fun Fact About Charlie

She loves chasing and catching snowballs. Which is great, because all her other balls are currently buried under several inches of snow in the yard. We’ll find them in March, probably. Until then, snowballs it is.

— JS

  2. I used to make and freeze snowballs for a Samoyed I had; he LOVED snow, and was always so elated to get a snowball in July! (Freeze them on a cookie sheet lined w/wax paper, then bag ’em up). Charlie will thank you!

  4. OMG there is a giant white meteorite about to hit your house!

    Relax, it’s headed for the garage!

    Well, Scalzi, you been talking about your next car being an EV? Here’s your chance….

    PS: The thought of Charlie catching a snowball in her mouth makes my teeth hurt.

