A Season of Contractors

Toilet in a bathtub

I know, I know

It's serious pic.twitter.com/q8lVZbbF1P — John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 7, 2022

In 2021 we had made plans to have our bathrooms renovated, majorly in the case of our bedroom suite bathroom, and in a more modest fashion for the hallway bathroom Athena and any guests we might have use. Those renovation plans, originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, got pushed because of 2021’s greatest nemesis, Supply Chain Issues, and as a consequence, our contractor’s schedules slipping because of other jobs they had on their schedules before us. Then at the end of the year, we bought the church, which necessitated engaging another set of contractors, these ones which specialize in refurbishing churches, and getting on their schedule as well.

It turns out that now is the time both sets of contractors are available; the ones for the house have been working on and off over the last month while the church contractors are just getting started. And while we are happy that work is ongoing — we miss our bathroom and would like to have it back — it turns out that having a bunch of dudes in the house drilling and pounding and moving around toilets and such, and me needing to babysit a dog anxious about strangers in her house, is not great for my creative focus. I would go hang out at the church, but, well. We have people there, too. I’m getting some work done, mind you. It’s going a bit slower than I had expected.

I’m the first to admit these are high end problems, especially since at the end of this, my bathroom will have a rainfall shower head and a very fancy toilet that will do everything but read me poetry whilst I sit on it. Still, I will be happy to have my house returned to me soon, particularly in the mornings, i.e., my prime creative hours. There’s a book I meant to be writing. It would be nice to have a substantial portion of it under my belt before Kaiju comes out and I go on tour.

Thus is life at the Scalzi Compound at the moment. And how are you?

— JS