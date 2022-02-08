Oh, Wait, The Oscar Nominations Came Out, Didn’t They

And for the third straight year, I’m indifferent enough about the whole affair not to write up an official prediction of who will win in all the major categories! I’m sorry, I used to be much more interesting, I know.

I will say that I suspect this is the year Paul Thomas Anderson comes away with an Oscar for something (he’s up for three) because he’s been nominated for years, it’s about goddamn time, and no one wants another Martin Scorsese situation, where the man picked up his Oscar for what was roughly the eighth best title in his filmography. People (by which I mean critics and industry types) love Licorice Pizza! It’ll do!

But, yeah, other than that, meh, I’m not really into it this year, again. Although if you have thoughts on this year’s Oscar class, by all means leave a comment.

— JS