Oh, Wait, The Oscar Nominations Came Out, Didn’t They
Posted on February 8, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
And for the third straight year, I’m indifferent enough about the whole affair not to write up an official prediction of who will win in all the major categories! I’m sorry, I used to be much more interesting, I know.
I will say that I suspect this is the year Paul Thomas Anderson comes away with an Oscar for something (he’s up for three) because he’s been nominated for years, it’s about goddamn time, and no one wants another Martin Scorsese situation, where the man picked up his Oscar for what was roughly the eighth best title in his filmography. People (by which I mean critics and industry types) love Licorice Pizza! It’ll do!
But, yeah, other than that, meh, I’m not really into it this year, again. Although if you have thoughts on this year’s Oscar class, by all means leave a comment.
Dune dune DUUUUUUNE
and maybe Don’t look up for realism
At least I’ve actually seen two of the Oscar movies this year (CODA forever!), which is two more than I usually ever see. I read some article ages ago about how the Oscar movies are usually ones that most people haven’t seen any more, and ain’t that the truth.
Belfast was by far the best movie I saw this year. Just mesmerizing.
The Power of the Dog is a perfectly crafted movie.
Predictable and boring.
I haven’t looked at the noms and I see very few movies, but I’m thrilled to see CODA mentioned in the comments above.It’s a fantastic movie, with excellent acting including all three deaf actors (the father is awesome), and it deserves to win some statues.
And Troy Kotsur, who played the deaf father in CODA, is nominated for best supporting actor! He turned in a stellar performance.
She wasn’t nominated, but kudos to Marlee Matlin for using her clout to fight the studio and insist that all the deaf characters were played by deaf actors. It’s sadly the norm for characters with disabilities to be played (usually misplayed) by actors who aren’t disabled and get crucial aspects wrong. No one who wasn’t already fluent in sign language, which is very expressive, could have performed those roles nearly as well just by learning the ASL by rote.
I haven’t seen many of the nominated films or performances.
I have seen West Side Story and Encanto. They were both extremely good. I hope they win in all the categories they were nominated in, and maybe some other categories via write-in votes.
I must have missed it, again.
I didn’t care much for Licorice Pizza, so I’m having trouble rooting for P-T Anderson this time. Weird little movie, and not really in a good way, imo.